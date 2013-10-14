‘The Walking Dead’ returns to record ratings

You can’t stop “The Walking Dead,” which returned last night to its biggest ratings ever – an incredible 16.1 million viewers and a whopping 8.2 rating among adults 18-49.
Those numbers for the season 4 premiere (which I reviewed here) are up significantly from the season 3 finale, which drew 12.4 million viewers. It also leaves the recent “Breaking Bad” finale numbers (10.3 million viewers) in the dust.
“The Walking Dead” was already the highest-rated show in basic cable history, and last season was the top-rated entertainment show in the 18-49 demo in all of television, trailing only NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” for complete demographic supremacy. Last night’s premiere would be the third most-watched show in all of TV over the past week, trailing only “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory” and (depending on the final numbers, which aren’t in yet) the Cowboys-Redskins game it aired directly opposite.
AMC already has a “Walking Dead” spin-off in the works. After these numbers, don’t be surprised if the network quickly begins work on a second spin-off.
Time for AMC to change it’s network name and become AMZ, you basic cable destination for all-zombie all the time programming.
These numbers are insane. And kind of surprising. The last couple seasons were not exactly well received (then again the Internet hates everything), and it sorta seems like the zombie craze has died down some, yet ratings continue to grow and grow. Showrunner overhaul, internal strife, creative concerns, budget problems: none of them matter. This show is bulletproof.
How far can this go? If two relatively sub-par seasons continue to see exponential growth, then what’s the limit for how popular this show gets?
Though the second half of last season faltered, the first half certainly seemed to widely be considered its best batch of episodes yet. And as a whole, I’d say it almost definitely surpassed seasons 1 and 2.
Has the science gotten better in terms of measuring cable ratings? DVR, on demand, etc etc. Maybe that’s why TWD and BrBa went up?
@Nick I would agree that the 1st half of TWD last year was legit good. But the second half was pretty brutal, and the finale was widely panned. I would think leaving a bad taste in viewers mouths would be somewhat reflected in the next season premiere, but apparently not.
@Kronic the BrBad boost seemed to correlate with the hype that show was receiving, and it *was* the final sendoff. TWD just didn’t seem to have nearly the same hype; be it on social media or most people I talked to – of course, maybe I’m going to the wrong places, or talking to the wrong people…
Some things are review-proof. You sort of have to ignore comments and reviews on shows like Walking Dead or Big Bang Theory because there’s the great not-commenting masses who will tune in regardless. This is one of those shows.
I recently re-watched the second half of season three. I have to say the only episode that really upset me was the finale. So many dumb things happen in that episode it is just too much, but the rest of the entire season is not bad in any way imo.
Another lackluster episode by The Walking Dead delivers gangbuster ratings…
Meanwhile, The Good Wife pumps out another great episode and hits a series low in ratings. I’m just grateful the show’s still on at this point.
Popularity being a measure of quality is a trait only found in heaven ;_;
I’m just gonna try to savor the fact that BrBa actually pulled that off somehow.
I was thinking the same thing about TGW. But you know what, CBS screwed it. I was regular viewer until they started to shunt it around every Sunday and became tired of trying to guess pad my DVR. CBS could have solved their Sunday primetime mess easily by just dropping non-essential 60 minutes during a run over, but CBS don’t want to annoy that aging demo. So the rest of the night, and TGW, has to suffer.
TWD is all right and could even be good at times, but it continues to surprise me that this is the cable show that is breaking all these records. I don’t really understand the underlying reasons behind its success; like, what is the mass appeal of TWD? Why TWD?
I don’t know, and it’s a really good question. It can’t just be the allure of the zombies, can it? I don’t understand.
People enjoy foreign actors badly butcher the southern accent? People enjoy sword-wielding woman who thinks glowering=great acting?
Actually, I think it *is* the allure of zombies. I don’t really get it. I think zombies are about the dumbest fictional device conceivable. I stopped watching The Walking Dead early in Season 3, and I just felt so liberated because I really couldn’t stand the show. But I recognize that I’m in the minority on this one, and I don’t begrudge people liking a zombie show. Actually, I think that’s part of it too. So many people watch the show that it’s easy to feel left out if you’re not watching it too. That’s the only reason I stuck with it as long as I did.
I think it’s as simple as having built-in stakes at all times. People are excited by the fact that anyone can die at any time. There’s no waiting for the tension to escalate. It’s always present.
That’s an advantage horror series have in general – I don’t think it’s any coincidence that you see shows like True Blood and now American Horror Story also among the highest rated scripted shows in the younger demos.
Hmm. So, maybe it is that combination of being entirely mediocre and being a zombie show. The zombie factor and thus the built in stake at all times gives the impression that the show is ‘manly gritty and dark and complex and edgy’, but the actual show is entirely mediocre with its broader more stereotypical characterizations and simple standard storylines that really just recycle (people die, people sad, kill zombies, people get happier, people die, repeat) that are as easy to digest as any procedual (which often have good ratings). And because outside of a handful of mains most characters are also entirely expendable and interchangeable so you get the omg xyz died without the anger of omg xyz died as well. And TWD does do things like the weekly zombie runs and whatnots well, but it sucks when it tries to be deep.
Is that it? Like, people can still get the same satisfaction watching TWD as they do watching a ‘guilty pleasure’ or a procedual type show, but they don’t have to feel embarrassed for watching it because TWD is a ‘cool gritty cable’ show?
It’s very violent, and the violence is visceral, impactful, in ways a network show can never be. That is part of the appeal, I think.
…which is a very simplistic explanation, I know. I also think @NICK is right about the built-in stakes, that it makes the show so very intense. When people started understanding how intense “Breaking Bad” was, they started flocking to it, even though it never approached TWD numbers.
This once again shows the brilliance of putting shows on Netflix.
So long as you’re not Mad Men, The Killing, Hell on Wheels, or the myriad other shows that haven’t gotten a Netflix bump.
It looks like Netflix works best for shows that skew very young and very male, at least based on the anecdotal evidence from Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.
Breaking Bad had a median viewer age of about 45, so…
45 actually is pretty young for an average. By comparison, the CW network, which promotes almost entirely to the 18-34 demo, has an average age of 41.
But to the point, both Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead do very well in the Men 18-35 demographic, which is a notoriously hard demo to reach. In fact, The Walking Dead was the most watched basic cable series in history in that demo even before it took off last season.
Zombie apocalypse is one of the best premises ever, it’s almost impossible to mess it up. You can remove all the tension and do a soap opera at a farm for a season and still recover. I look forward to the spin-offs. They couldn’t possibly be worse.
Good joke. Everybody laughs.
I certainly don’t watch it “for the zombies”. I’m not a 12 year old boy giggling over an arrow through a rubber zombie head. I’m an old broad who should be watching some real housewife show, or the food channel, and those don’t interest me in the slightest. I have always loved post-apocalypse stories. “The Stand”. “On the Beach”. “I Am Legend”. I like the characters and the stories on TWD and look forward to it every week, good bad or mediocre. If you don’t GET TWD, for crissake watch something else. And I wish people would stop whining “well, MY show is better than YOUR show and I don’t know why MY show had lower numbers.” Because more people watch a certain show more than YOUR show, duh. It’s not a competition. You aren’t going to win anything, or change anyone’s mind, it’s out there and you take it or not. I think football clogging up TVs on Sunday nights is a boring waste of time, but I don’t ask ‘why, oh, why is it so popular, and why, oh why does it get such good numbers compared to (fill in blank_____).’ I simply ignore it because it bores me to tears.
While I agree with much of what you wrote, “It’s not a competition” is not completely accurate. On commercial television (especially), it IS a competition of sorts – if by ‘winning’ and ‘losing’ we mean ‘continuation’ and ‘cancellation’ respectively – then those of us who like shows with poor numbers have something to lose.
you have a good point! but the shows mentioned, the biggies (The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad), have pretty high numbers. It would, of course, be different for smaller, more “culty” shows that have fervent fans but lower numbers.
People who r haters,r probably against survival,self defense and like the race baiting idiots. The show is abt people banding together to survive either evil people or to some extent zombies. Color of skin doesnt matter,gender doesnt matter,woman dont need to fight for equality,they are equal and those who watch know it. Just like we know we all can get along wo the elites telling us what our battles should be. We are too busy surviving to worry abt stupid stuff. 16 million know why we watch,if u dont know by now. U will never get it. Go watch damon,affleck and the other elite morons who tell us how to live but have body guards and the best schools. We are equals.