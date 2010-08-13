‘The Wire’: George Pelecanos talks about ‘Middle Ground’

This week marks the next-to-last time I’ll be doing any kind of significant writing about “The Wire” for a very long time, since I’ve already exhaustively covered seasons 1, 2, 4 and 5 at my old blog and am one episode away from completing season 3 here. I wanted to do something special here as we get close to the finish line, and since this week marks one of what I call the “George Pelecanos Episodes” – penultimate chapters of a season where very bad things happen to the characters we care most about – I thought I would reach out to George Pelecanos himself to get his perspective on playing the role of the writing staff’s hatchet man.
George – who’s also a terrific crime novelist (if you’re a “Wire” fan who hasn’t sampled his work, I’d suggest starting with “Drama City,” but he writes a mix of series and standalone books) – was actually on vacation with his family this week, but he was kind enough to take a few minutes to talk about the process of writing this week’s episode, “Middle Ground” (my review of it is here), as well as all the other penultimate episodes.
We do touch on the penultimate chapters of seasons 4 & 5, so if you’re reading my reviews at the newbie pace, you may want to save this to read much later. After the jump, we get down to it.
What do you remember about writing that first episode (season one’s “Cleaning Up”)?
That was the season that I was least involved in, because David (Simon) hired me to write an episode for the season, and he sent me the beat sheet. I had never been to set, I didn’t know the actors, I wasn’t in the writing room, and I just wrote it on my own. All those decisions about where the scenes fall are made in the writers room. This is the episode that I actually know least about.
What happened was that when I wrote that scene of Wallace (being killed), David was probably a little bit surprised that it was as powerful as it was – that the tension was as protracted as much as it was. That all came from my novel-writing. So after that, we had sort of an unofficial handshake that I would get the penultimate episode every season. There were some seasons where I wrote two episodes, some where I wrote one, but I always got the next-to-last. By design, the last episode, which was always written by David, was wrapping everything up, thematically and the loose threads. The next to last is what led up to that. You would have the really awful things that were going to happen, happen then. I was just suited for that because of my background as a crime novelist. If you’ve read my books, there’s not a high body count, but there’s a lot of tension leading up to the climax of each book.
I didn’t particularly enjoy it. Especially the killing of Wallace was one of the most difficult things I’ve written. On set, people in the crew were crying. They liked the kid (Michael B. Jordan) a lot as a person, and the interaction between him and the other two was difficult.
You say your background as a novelist helped you, but I’ve read most of your books, and the starkest difference between them and “The Wire” is that the bad fates are usually saved for the bad characters. For the most part, the people we like come out of them okay.
I think in general, I was the odd man out in terms of “The Wire.” The others tended to have a little bit darker view of humanity than I did. Which is why you see a character like Cutty pop up, which was my character. That’s a guy who sort of makes it through to the other side. He’s one of those rare characters in the show who comes out of it all right and does some good in the city and doesn’t get punished for it. You’re absolutely right, my books are different from “The Wire,” but I got a lot out of writing for that show. It made me look at a different side of things. If you look at my books afterwards, particularly a book like “Drama City,” it was heavily influenced by the show.
What was it like, emotionally, to be responsible for killing Wallace and Frank Sobotka, ruining Randy’s life, killing Stringer, etc.?
Some were harder than others. I was dispassionate about Sobotka to a degree. That was almost a mechanical, “How do I figure out how to do it? How do I write it so it’s most powerful in terms of tension and foreboding?” The ones that were hard were Wallace, especially, because he’s a kid. Snoop was a real tough thing to do that David and I debated for a long time. Especially that line: “How’s my hair look, Mike?” He wasn’t sure about it. And finally I said, “Let’s shoot it.” If you remember the way the scene was shot, the camera is behind the car and you see the flash. You could cut it so that line isn’t in there if it didn’t work. But it did work, and now people are quoting that line all the time. The thing with Michael and Dukie in the car, when he says goodbye to him – that was a real tough scene to write. Nobody gets killed there, but he’s as dead as you can make him.
We live with these characters for so long that they did seem kind of real to us, it wasn’t just an exercise.
Okay, so let’s talk specifically about “Middle Ground.”
My favorite episode. I could talk to you for hours about that one.
Why was that your favorite?
I think, top to bottom, the script is pretty clean. Everything that I was trying to do, and we were trying to do. I can’t take credit for everything. A lot of stuff happens in the writers room with five guys sitting around the table. Once you get the beat sheets down and go into the room to write a script, you don’t know if it’s going to work. One thing you haven’t talked about a lot in your writing is the different directors and the things they bring to it. This one was directed by Joe Chappelle, and Joe directed the hell out of this episode. Joe and I were tight. He’s listed as an executive producer, but he was also the house director. Joe would do second unit on all the episodes, and Joe was a guy who always storyboarded. He knew exactly what he was doing. When we came to this episode, I said to Joe, “Let’s collaborate on this and really hit a home run.” Joe and I went out to all the locations. We coordinated everything: the whole stalking of Stringer by Omar and Brother Mouzone, we found this location on Howard Street. The reason the pigeons are in the scene is simply that there were pigeons everyplace. I said, “Joe, we gotta do this.” The very first scene of that episode, we decided to shoot like a spaghetti Western. It was the middle of the night, we waited for the train to go by, so we could have that in the background. It was our “Once Upon a Time in the West” moment, because we both love that movie. Nina (Noble) and David pulled back on that in the editing room. We had all the tight close-ups of the eyes. They were right. We really took it to the limit, and they were right. My favorite scene I’ve ever written is the goodbye between Stringer Bell and Avon on the rooftop. I do take credit for the writing, but that’s also the direction of Joe Chappelle. he just killed it.
That’s just an incredible scene. It’s like something out of “The Godfather.” They’re so friendly to each other for the first time in a long time, but we know what they’ve done to each other.
Both of them know they’re saying goodbye, but they don’t think the other knows. And all that stuff about stealing stuff from stores and booking down the street, that’s all out of my childhood, man. It’s a good episode. everybody did a great job
Getting back to what you said before about Cutty, these episodes are always remembered for the dark moments, and yet there’s usually something good happening, too, like Justin sticking it out in the fight with the little kid. He doesn’t win, but he doesn’t quit, either, and that’s a huge victory for him. And that’s not the kind of story you’d see almost anywhere else.
Yeah, we’d go for just these tiny moments of redemption that nobody’s gonna talk about him in the neighborhood, like he kicked that guy’s ass. It’s really what’s going on inside of him and in Cutty’s eyes in that scene. Cutty knows that he got through to him.
(I thank George for his time and invite him to get back to his vacation, but – perhaps because he also doesn’t have many opportunities to talk about the show anymore – he pauses to make sure that he commends the work of all the other people he knew on the series.
This was a team of people. Down to the crew. It’s like lightning in a bottle. Who knows if we’ll ever get it again? The thing that really sucks now, the film industry in Maryland is dead, the administration has cut out all the tax credits. There’s nothing being done in the state anymore. All my friends in the crew are either unemployed or they’ve left their families behind to find work in Michigan or someplace else. It really sucks. But at least we had those five years.
Awesome interview. Thanks to you Alan for writing this up and for George Pelecanos in taking the time to do it.
The Wallace death scene remains the most emotional one for me too.
Me too! When I first watched the show and I was confused about everyone’s name (except Omar’s), I remember saying, “Oh no, they’re going to kill the little boy!” And it was just so painful to watch. Makes me feel kinda better that people on the set were crying too.
Thank you for the interview, it brought back so many powerful, heartbreaking, gut-wrenching moments. Just reading about them made me want to rewatch the whole series. Again.
I would’ve loved to see that Once Upon a Time… shoutout scene as they originally shot it (not in the episode, but maybe as a DVD-extra.:)
Thanks for the interview Alan — It’s great to see new Wire content still being produced.
I’ll have to find a copy of Drama City now…
As much as I have loved all the penultimate episodes of The Wire, the most emotional death of a character was Bodie’s in the season 4 finale ‘Final Grades.’ It was so awful how he started off as a hateful, seemingly two-dimensional character to one of multiple layers who just kept getting screwed by both sides of the system and when he finally decids what type of person he wants to be, another character we love kills him. It’s Shakespearean in a way. As Don Draper says, “they raise you up then they knock you down.”
Just read the ‘Final Grades’ review on the old blog and I never knew that Michael wasn’t the one who killed Bodie. My mistake.
I think that’s a really common misperception – the kid who kills Bodie looks a lot like Michael. His death is the worst moment for me, too, along with Carver’s visit to Randy. Absolutely brutal.
@Chrissy Agreed. Randy/Carver is the most brutal scene for me. Just stuns me every time. So heartbreaking.
O Dog kills Bodie…Chris said the first person you kill shouldn’t be someone you know. Michael knew Bodie, hell, he even worked for him for a little spell…
Thanks for the interview, Youre the man Sepinwall. Well played. It must be nice for a sort of “unsung hero” of one of the best shows ever to have someone really passionate like yourself let them reflect on their incredible work without having to promote something or do it for someone else. He seemed so pleased to just talk about his time on the show.
That scene with Michael and Dukie in the car is about as gut-wrenching as any television scene I can think of.
Thanks for the interview, Alan. I’d hate to be at the Pelecanos house on Dec. 30 every year.
Yeah, I cried for a half an hour after I finished watching that episode. It was horrible.
Great interview! Thanks sirs.
It must have been a Herculean task for Mr. Pelecanos year after year when charged with writing the penultimate episodes, as he had a tug at our heartstrings in some yet at the same time create enough of a of big bang whereby the fallout would be dealt with in the finales.
Plus that his episodes were just so damn good, he raised the bar so high for himself to top, and you know, he knocked them out of the park every single time.
Coincidentally, I started “Drama City” three days ago. So far, so good. There’s even a bit of dialogue that made it into S5 of “The Wire.”
Pelecanos always seems to give great interviews. Thanks, Alan!
I find it interesting that he was “dispassionate” about Sobotka to an extent. Although I really liked Season 2, almost every Wire fan I know says Season 2 is their least favorite. Why do you think that is? I wonder if the lack of passion Pelecanos felt is echoed by the other writers. And if so, is that why Season 2 did not resonate with people as much?
I think its mostly because people find cops and drug lords a lot more compelling than some frumpy, blue-collar pollacks running the docks. I mean, saying its the least favorite season of the greatest show of all time isn’t even really a slight against the season, its a testament to how ridiculously strong the other 4 are. I think S2 is awesome, but the Sobotkas are just inherently less interesting characters than the Bells, Barksdales, and Brodus’ of the world. It’s just reality I think.
I didn’t like S2 the first time, mainly because it was such a dramatic departure of the world of S1. Having gone back and re-watched it, I developed a new appreciation for it.
any one who does not like season two becuse it is not intersting clearly does not understand the point of the wire it is not just about ganstas watch boyz in the hood for that season two is as important to the story and the theme as the others and is as moving
Season 2 is actually my second favorite behind Season 4. It’s actually the key to understanding the entire series, I think, because it’s when you see Simon was building an entire universe. It teaching you that the death and decay of an American city is closely related to the desperation people feel — people of all colors and creeds — when they’re overrun by institutions. I think Ziggy’s character turns some people off to Season 2, but much like the Davis McAlary character in Treme, I think by the end of the season, what initially seemed cartoonish and over the top suddenly seems more genuine in retrospect. Frank’s long walk under the bridge toward Spiros and The Greek at the end of Bad Dreams is as sad a moment as there is in The Wire. Plus, in “All Prologue” we get Omar testifying (possibly the funniest scenes in the show), DeAngelo discussing the Great Gatsby, Bunk trying not to puke when in a meeting with Daniels, Nicky’s meeting with Prop Joe and his hilarious “cadaverous mutha—-ers” line.
Plus, in a series full of beautifully sad, tragic lines “We used to make s— in this country. Build s—. No we just stick our hand in other people’s pockets” might be one of the best.
Season 2 is beautiful.
I think the reason is that it is easy to see drug dealers as bad guys but for some reason people fail to see that unions are corrupt criminal organizations as well. Drug dealers and the mafia are bad, unions are good. But aren’t they really all just criminals?
@mark. i think you missed the point of season 2
I watched the Baltimore-filmed HBO movie “Something The Lord Made” recently and was fascinated how many actors from “The Wire” I recognized this time through. Among those I noticed — Robert Chew (Prop Joe), Clayton LeBouef (Orlando and David Simon All-Star), Doug Olear (Fitz), Al Brown (Valchek), Trey Chaney (Poot). Even Merritt Wever, whom I don’t remember in “The Wire.” Quite a treat.
I got to speak with Doug Olear (Fitz) on the set of The Wire and he told me that originally the character Fitz had a much bigger part on the show but it was cut back due to the real life shift of the FBI from drugs to terrorism. He said he was very happy with HBO for casting him in “Something the Lord Made” as it gave him and other minor players in The Wire another pay check between seasons.