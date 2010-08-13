‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 11 – ‘Middle Ground’ (Veterans edition)

And now we’re almost to the end of our trip back through season three of “The Wire.” As always, we’re doing this in two versions: one for people who have seen the series from beginning to end and want to be able to discuss it all, and one for people who are only as far along as these reviews (or maybe a bit further) and don’t want later episodes and seasons spoiled for them. This is the veteran version; click here for the newbie-friendly one.
This week’s episode is “Middle Ground,” written, as each season’s penultimate episode was, by George Pelecanos. As a bonus feature, I interviewed Mr. Pelecanos about the experience of writing this one (and the series’ other gut-punching penultimate chapters, so newbies may not want to read it just yet). My “Middle Ground” review coming up just as soon as I steal a badminton set…
“Us, motherfucker.” -Avon Barksdale
“Us, man.” -Stringer Bell
They did it.
They actually did it.
Those magnificent bastards killed Stringer Bell.
And by “magnificent bastards,” I refer not to the marvelously larger-than-life duo of Omar and Brother Mouzone – a Marvel Two-In-One team-up so grand that only the combination is believable in taking out such a towering figure in the series – but to Pelecanos, David Simon, Ed Burns and the rest of the creative team for having the heart, the guts and the patience to pull this off.
Yes, “The Wire” had spent these first three seasons proving over and over that it would not be following the playbook you usually get with series television. It came back in season two with half the season one cast sitting on the margins, and season one co-lead D’Angelo was bumped off halfway through that year. Then the show came back in season three with all the port characters vanished, with the Barksdales back in prominence, but laid on top of them and the Major Crimes Unit new worlds in the Western District and City Hill. “The Wire” was never going to be bound by what was popular, but what seemed to fit this sprawling story of an American city in decay. And so long as Simon and Burns considered Baltimore itself to be the show’s real central character, no one else was truly safe.
But still… they killed Stringer Bell.
Though this was the first season where Stringer could legitimately be called a main character – McNulty and D’Angelo were the leads of the original Barksdale arc, and Stringer and company took second position to the port gang in season two – he was always one of the series’ most compelling figures, thanks to the screen presence of Idris Elba and to the vivid, unique design of the character. TV had seen plenty of charismatic drug lords before, but never one quite like Stringer. He was a man who wanted the financial rewards of the drug life, but none of the other standard trappings. He viewed himself not as a drug dealer, but a businessman, one who found a way to make a fortune on the only career path he found open to him, and one who up until his dying moments was trying to both transform and transcend The Game. He wanted out, but before he left, he, like Bunny, wanted to find a way to change The Game into something that made more sense, business or otherwise. He wasn’t a hero – he ordered Brandon’s torture, arranged Wallace and D’Angelo’s murders, and was responsible for plenty of other heinous acts – and his motives were never as pure as Bunny’s (he wanted The Game changed to protect himself from the law), but he was a vastly more complicated, and at times sympathetic, figure than the menacing hood we took him for when he showed up in Judge Phelan’s courtroom back in the series pilot. Viewers may or may not have had him as their favorite character, but few would argue that any other person on this show symbolized what “The Wire” was about more than Russell Bell.
So even though “Wire” viewers should have known by now to never get complacent, it’s still shocking to see Stringer trapped by Omar and Mouzone, unable to talk or buy his way out of trouble, and finally accepting his fate and inviting them to get on with it.
Yet watching the brilliant “Middle Ground” – which Pelecanos understandably calls his favorite of the episodes he wrote for the series (my heart still leans towards his season 4 & 5 contributions, but they’re all damn close) – it feels like the episode, and the season, could have climaxed in no other way.
Earlier in the season, Avon mocked Stringer as a man without a country, and here we see Avon’s taunts come to life. Maury Levy explains that Clay Davis has been hustling him this whole time, and Stringer wasn’t as savvy a businessman as he’d always believed. Stringer’s inability to shut down Avon’s war with Marlo has severed the organization’s relationship with the co-op, and that in turn has placed Avon in a vulnerable enough position that he has no choice but to give up his best friend to the vengeance-seeking Brother Mouzone. (If his crew were still getting Prop Joe’s package from The Greek, maybe Avon feels safe in defying New York.) And his attempt to play at being a more ruthless drug lord by setting up Omar to eliminate the Brother Mouzone problem turned out to be far too clever for his own good, as it creates a bond between two unstoppable killers who both have good reason to want Stringer Bell dead.
As Stringer sees the world he built slipping away from him – and makes the desperate move of tipping off Bunny to the location of Avon’s safehouse so he can finally stop the war and get back with the co-op – Idris Elba is, simply, fantastic. As, for that matter, is Wood Harris, first in the scene where Mouzone makes his threat to Avon – and Avon, having been presented the final piece, immediately assembles the picture of what Stringer was up to while he was in prison – and then in one of the best “Wire” scenes ever (which automatically makes it a contender for a Best TV Scenes Ever list), when Avon and Stringer share each other’s company for the last time on the balcony of Avon’s gorgeous condo.
Stringer knows he’s set up his friend to go back to prison, and Avon knows he’s about to send his friend to his death, but neither man knows what the other has done. So for the first time since right after Avon came home, the two appear at ease with each other – Stringer trying to be magnanimous in victory, Avon trying to give Stringer one last good time before Mouzone comes for him – but eventually the tension overtakes the play-acting. Each man can sense something’s wrong, but they can’t tell if it’s their own guilty feelings about what they’ve done to each other. (Avon even quotes “It’s just business” at Stringer, only a few scenes after Stringer has used it on Bunny Colvin to explain why he’d send his friend to jail.) As I said to George in our interview, it feels like something from “The Godfather Part II” – only if Al Pacino and John Cazale had spent 36 hours building up their characters instead of 6. The scene itself is amazing, but it’s the years we’ve spent building up to it that makes it really resonate.
So Stringer is betrayed by his partner, and by his own ambitions and tunnel-vision (yes, even Stringer Bell has a more narrow perspective of this world than we do), and he dies, appropriately enough, inside one of those downtown lofts with which he hoped to build an entirely different life and legacy. Before he dies, though, he finally gets a face-to-face meeting with Bunny Colvin, who has been trying to reform The Game in his own way, and who seems on the verge of being betrayed by his own superiors.
What feels particularly tragic about what seems on the verge of happening to the Hamsterdam experiment is that almost no one in power who’s found out about it is particularly against it in theory. Mayor Royce, political hack of all hacks, seems genuinely energized by the possibilities of what Bunny has created. Rawls admitted last week that what Bunny did was kind of brilliant – albeit also insane and illegal. Carcetti looks like he’s starting to be convinced by the tour Bunny gives him of the new golden age of the Western District. Royce’s chief of staff is against it, but he has no real power to do anything. The fly in the ointment is Ervin Burrell, who himself isn’t even particularly against the idea – because Erv would have to believe in anything other than his own self-preservation to be against anything else. But because he thinks that way, and because he’s spent so much time in the orbit of Clarence Royce, he can’t imagine that Royce would be thinking any other way. So he automatically assumes Royce’s stalling is part of an attempt to blame Burrell for this fiasco, and sets in motion a plan that will likely blow up any attempt to make Hamsterdam legitimate and permanent.
Stringer, in his brief conversation with his fellow reformer, suggests, “Looks like both me and you trying to make sense of this Game.” Both of them are doing what Royce claims to be in his Hamsterdam meetings: looking for a middle ground that will allow a type of reviled criminal activity to be viewed as something else, in the name of some greater good. (For Stringer, that greater good is a larger bank account and freedom from prosecution; for Bunny, it’s selfless.) But the world that men like Avon Barksdale and Ervin Burrell, or Bodie and Herc, know is a black-and-white one of wars and soldiers, and anyone looking for non-existent middle ground is going to get crushed by one side or the other. Stringer’s reform plans ultimately lead him to the same end suffered by Wallace and countless other soldiers without a fraction of his ambition. Where will it lead Bunny in the finale? Anyone who’s been watching “The Wire” for these past 36 hours can’t have a good feeling about that.
Some other thoughts on “Middle Ground.”
- Stringer’s death – and our knowledge that it’s coming – also renders immediately hollow the MCU’s big victory in finally getting his voice on the wire discussing drug business with Shamrock. Jimmy has spent three years waiting for this moment – as have we – yet it’s all moot. Judge Phelan tells Jimmy to let it go, and though it’s hard to entirely take those words seriously from a man who barely even remembers Stringer’s name, despite being the one who helped create the original Barksdale detail, he’s making the same point that Lester and so many others have tried to get through to McNulty this season. The job will not save him, especially since it won’t let him put the bracelets on the man he’s been obsessed with all this time.
- Jimmy does, at least, have the detective’s savvy and self-respect to realize that Terry D’Agostino is just pumping him for information on Hamsterdam, and to walk away from a sure thing in bed out of solidarity with his old commander. (I imagine Terry would’ve slept with him even if he didn’t give up a single detail, but there are just some things you don’t do, even if you’re Jimmy McNulty.)
- Though these George Pelecanos Episodes are understandably remembered for the terrible things that happen to characters we care about, they usually have some kind of redemptive moment or subplot within them. Season one’s “Cleaning Up” had Lt. Daniels standing up to Burrell and Clay, while season two’s “Bad Dreams” completed Beadie’s transformation from bored clock-puncher to solid detective with her tail job on Vondas. Here, the feel-good moment involves Cutty, who seems to finally be getting through to his kids in general, and to Justin in particular. It’s a distinctly “Wire”-scale win, though: Justin gets his butt kicked by the younger, better-trained fighter, but he doesn’t give up. In just a short period of time, Cutty has instilled enough pride in him that he can see this as the beginning of his education, not the end. It’s a moral victory for Cutty as much as for Justin.
- It’s also funny to see Cutty making this big sales pitch to Avon – pushing so hard, in fact, that Avon starts to get annoyed – for what is an enormous sum of money to him and the gym, but what turns out to be pocket change to Avon Barksdale.
- If you’ve read Pelecanos’ books – particularly the Derek Strange/Terry Quinn series – then you know the man is a big Western fan, and therefore it’s not a surprise to see Omar and Mouzone’s first meeting be styled to resemble a Spaghetti Western showdown (and also to feature loving discussion of each other’s model of gun, another Pelecanos staple). And, as Pelecanos says in the interviews, the original cut by director Joe Chappelle was even more blatant in this. I used to wonder if the pigeons in the loft were meant as some kind of John Woo homage (though Woo preferred doves), but apparently there were just a lot of pigeons congregating at that location.
- Speaking of Chappelle, I don’t know if it was his choice or Pelecanos’s, but I love the way Carcetti’s tour of Hamsterdam itself is shown entirely by the camera sitting tight on his face as we hear the sounds of the place bouncing around his ears. We know what Hamsterdam is by this point; what matters is the reaction of the man who may get to decide its fate.
- A few weeks ago, I noted that Fitzhugh was still well-liked by the MCU in spite of how he inadvertently torpedoed the port case. Some of you reminded me that only Daniels learned of it at the time, and here we get confirmation that Cedric never told anybody, instead holding onto that info as a chit so he can get Fitz’s federal help in speeding up the wiretap process for Stringer’s phone.
- It seems a distinctly “Wire” touch that the miraculous trigger-fish machine that will help the MCU close the noose around Stringer is gathering dust in a BPD basement, with not even its attendant knowing it exists.
And now we come to the veterans-only section, where we talk about how some of the developments of this episode will play out in the finale, and in the two seasons to come:
- Stringer’s tip to Bunny will put Avon back in prison, even though his death renders moot his desire to get back into the co-op.
- Stringer’s last words will be repeated by Bunny Colvin as he faces his own firing squad at Comstat.
- Here, Bubbs meets Sherrod, whom he will mentor throughout the fourth season until he plays a role in Sherrod’s tragic end.
- Perhaps as a tribute to his re-imprisoned former boss, Cutty will not abide by Avon’s instructions to keep his picture out of the boxing gym.
- Jimmy’s discovery of the trigger-fish machine in the basement will be echoed by Prez’s season four discovery of the pristine, unopened computers at the middle school. The school system, like the police department, got this valuable technology, then promptly forgot it existed.
Coming up next: “Mission Accomplished,” the end of season three and the end of my out-of-sequence reviewing of this brilliant show. Damn.
What did everybody else think?
Did you really just refer to the Brother Mouzone/Omar partnership as a Marvel Two-in-One team-up? Because if so, i must insist that you (metaphorically) bump this.
I really loved the final scene between Stringer and Avon, encapsulating the essential difference between the two and their outlook on life. “Dream with me.” “We don’t have to dream no more.”
And as a lighter touch, Cutty asking for money was also great. And another reminder of the respect Avon has for a former soldier like Cutty. It’s scenes like that, where Wood harris is so damn likeable and charismatic, that make it easy to forget what a ruthless bastard Avon can be.
Yeah, both there and in the retelling of the badminton story, Avon is so likable that I entirely understand where the Marlo haters are coming from. I disagree, but I get it. Avon could be incredibly charming at times. Marlo has no time or use for charm.
I thought the scene of Cutty asking for the money was a great illustration of the difference between the way Marlo and The Barksdales see the game. Marlo wouldn’t want to give the money but for the fact that everyone would know he gave it, that he was the one responsible for this, and that the community owed him for it.
I also loved Cutty in this episode. The long pitch for money, an amount that Cutty thought too large but Avon considered to small to worry about, reminded me strangely of advice to grant-writers; sometimes you can get dismissed by asking for too little funding from people who are used to dealing with large amounts.
And after the boxing match, when Justin asked how he did — Cutty’s wonderful open grin at him. This is often a show of little victories, but they’re victories all the same.
awesome episode, one of my all time favorites. the first and last scenes are both some of the best television sequences ever.
alan are you going to go back and rereview season 4 and season 5 with veterans versions?
This is easily my all-time favorite episode of this magnificent show. I still can’t believe they actually killed off Stringer. And yet, as with most “Wire” deaths, it was kind of inevitable when you really think about it.
This entire episode was amazing, though. All the Hamsterdam stuff was wonderful, as was the detail finally getting Stringer only to have his death make it virtually meaningless (As Alan pointed out in his review). Just an amazing episode, and a big reason why season 3 is my favorite of the entire series.
This series has a pattern of the team getting what they need…a little too late. I’m reminded of the scene in S2 when they’re feverishly typing paperwork while the dope they’re after is getting flushed down drains. And Frank is walking to make the deal that will save him, but just before, his deal is tipped off. In another way, it’s like making Prez into the team’s tech genius, only to have it destroyed by his tragic mistake.
A friend and I were talking once about how most shows function, where the split-second between success and failure always falls to the happy end. Yet this show (and Buffy, for another) often let the coin fall wrong. So instead you get tragedy, or here, the team’s effort and McNulty’s quest getting beat by two gunmen.
Maybe the pigeons are signifying a shift towards Marlo in power, since he has that pigeon coop.
lolol
That’s deep, man.
They discuss the Carcetti-in-Hamsterdam scene on the DVD commentary for this episode. IIRC, it wasn’t written that way, but Chapelle was having trouble blocking it as written and decided to try it with the close-up on Carcetti. Everyone loved it so much that they kept it in.
It’s been a long time since I listened to that, though, I may be misremembering. But they definitely talked about it.
This episode is one of the best in the entire series. The acting, writing, directing, and so on, was absolutely perfect.
The Avon/String rooftop scene and the showdown in the warehouse by Omar & Brother Mouzone are simply instant classics.
Sepinwall once said that he likes to backtrack the events which led to a character death. Taking a leaf out of that book, I found it immensely satisfying to realise that Stringer has been winding this noose around his neck ever since Wallace spotted Brandon playing pinball in season 1.
As a result of Brandon’s death, Wallace freaks out. Stringer fears Wallace will snitch, so he has him murdered. Wallace’s murder is the last straw for D’Angelo, who eventually severs ties with his family. Stringer comes to fear D’Angelo will snitch and so has him murdered too, and confessing this to Avon is pretty much the final blow to their relationship, and a big part of why Avon gives him up. Not to mention his attempt to use Brandon’s death to sic Omar on Brother Mouzone, resulting in them both wanting him dead.
They keep saying ‘all the pieces matter,’ and I think no story makes this clearer than Stringer: what he does and what happens to him now is set up by what he’s done and what’s happened to him over the last two years.
I remember being a little nonplussed by Omar saying that when Avon gave Stringer up ‘we ain’t have to torture his ass, neither’. It seemed like a non-sequitir and took me out of the moment a bit. It took a little thought afterwards for me to connect that he was referring to Brandon.
I LOVED the detail getting everything they need to nail Stringer. Yeah, it’s ultimately worthless, but remember that conversation about the guy who invented chicken nuggets? ‘He still had the idea though.’ The detective work in this season was probably my favourite, smart and cunning and tenacious, and though it’ll ultimately have probably the least payoff of any season, the fact that Stringer Bell just happened to get murdered right after they caught him doesn’t negate the fact that they did an awesome job, and I had an incredible time watching it.
I think this comment is pretty accurate. I believe that Stringer’s death was the greatest scene in the history of the show, this was the greatest episode in the history of the show and this is the greatest season in the history of television. Everything about that scene was perfect, from the dialogue to the camera work to the characters (both the killers and the victim). And it really had been building up for almost three full seasons, as Stringer’s decisions to double cross D’Angelo, Avon, Omar AND Brother Mouzzone turned out to be fatal. And the showdown between Omar and Brother Mouzzone at the beginning of the episode was also great (in fact, the much ballyhooed scene between Omar and Avon at the condo was only the third best scene in the episode–and it was a great scene).
Damn, John, nice comment
I just wanted to share the moment I had after watching this episode. My wife and I were on our sofa and once the previews for the season finale finished my house phone rang. Immediately following my cell phone rang, then approximately ten others beeped in regarding the death of Stringer Bell. Television has not sparked me since, and I seriously doubt it ever will.
The scene between Avon and Stringer reminded me of the last scene between Wesley Snipes and Allan Payne in New Jack City; although this scene was a hundred times better! I remember listening to Bill Simmons on ESPN talk about the show constantly and said once Avon was released from prison up until the finale of season 4 was the best television ever written. This is coming from a sports analyst who actually had a one hour show focusing on “The Wire”.
I have followed this blog from the previous site and I must say Mr. Sepinwall…thank you for doing this!!! The show has caused me to stay up until 3am on Sundays when I was due at work by 9, I remember taking off from work the first time it was shown a week earlier on demand, and I own the individual seasons (1-4) plus the entire box set…some of my discs were scratched. Hands down the best show ever written, and acted! Many forget that these guys play the hell out of these roles. Once again Mr. Sepinwall, thanks!
Thank you for these reviews. To follow along with these reviews, I re-watched Season 3. One thing that bothered me on my initial viewing was the depiction of Hamsterdam. I felt that this was David Simon’s way pushing for the legalization of drugs. After a 2nd viewing, I think it is more of a representation of how the institutions fear change because it may harm the leaders of these institutions. Hamsterdam (in the reality of the Wire) was successful, but it was scraped b/c it was a politial liability. What still bothers me though, it that the Hamsterdam story line makes legalization seem like the clear choice for dealing with the drug war and ignores a plausible possibility. That legalizing drugs could cause a highly organized group, like the Barksdale crew, to escalate to new criminal areas, such as armed robberies. In a way, any model for legalization would create the same type of exclusion Simon used as the inspiration for the first scene in the series. Many in the drug trade would be forced out of their occupation (or would no longer be allowed to play). We don’t know what the effects of that would be. I’m not saying that the Wire’s depiction of Hamerstdam would be wrong. Its just that we don’t know what the effects would be. And for a show that has always seemed so real, there is a danger that the viewers will take the shows view of Hamsterdam as the truth.
Sorry but this lurker has to call out a slippery slope fallacy (“That legalizing drugs could cause a highly organized group, like the Barksdale crew, to escalate to new criminal areas”) and an argument from ignorance (“Its just that we don’t know what the effects would be”) when he sees one.
Perhaps those currently in the illegal drug trade might just stay in the legal drug trade? Isn’t that essentially what the co-op is trying to do – run the illegal drug trade like one would run a legal drug trade (minus being able to openly set up production warehouses and corner shops?)
You don’t have to wonder. In other countries, as well as this one, when previously illegal drugs become legal violent crime drops. Dropped here after prohibition ended and it dropped in LA after medical marijuana was legalized.
The best episode of the series, in my estimation. The top-notch scenes just keep rolling: The faceoff between Omar and Mouzone in the alleyway was genius, both in the camerawork and the utter lack of fear and emotion on the part of either man. Mouzone confronting Avon at the barbershop, the options laid out for him and that subtle change in poise by Mouzone as if he’s ready to draw at a moment’s notice. Stringer and Avon on the rooftop, talking about the past in a desperate attempt to recapture it. And then the best scene of the entire series, the landmark that kept me immobile for five minutes during and ten minutes afterwards, the last stand of Stringer Bell, who tries to use all his business acumen to talk his way out of it, but in the end faces up to it like a gangster.
My favorite memory about this episode actually relates to a friend who finished Season 2 and just started Season 3, and was talking excitedly about how much he liked Stringer Bell and how Bell was his favorite character. I asked him, concealing a grin, what he thought of Mouzone in Season 2, and he said “Oh yeah, would love to see him again.” In a couple weeks, I get a call from him yelling at me “You knew all this time!!” I love it when new people enter the sphere of “The Wire.”
And that’s not even mentioning MCS’s groundbreaking moves on the case, Carcetti coming face-to-face with Hamsterdam, the machinations of Royce and Burrell and Rawls, or Cutty’s building up his gym and getting through to Justin. This episode is everything we want “The Wire” to be – fantastic television, and fantastic write-up by Alan.
Great review of a great episode. One question: Is the kid Bubbles meets in this episode actually supposed to be Sherrod? He’s not played by the same actor who appears in Season 4.
“Perhaps as a tribute to his re-imprisoned former boss, Cutty will not abide by Avon’s instructions to keep his picture out of the boxing gym.”
I always figured that this was just a sign of Avon, with his irrevocable long term sentence this time, has more or less recognizes he’s out of the game as a major player, and so indulges himself in a bit of community pride. I don’t see Cutty outright defying him, he still seems to have genuine respect for the Barksdale name.
Alan, great review man. I couldn’t agree more with your assesment of Stringer Bell and why he was such a compelling character for the viewers. However I disagree with your contention that only the combination of Omar and Brother Mouzone would be believable in taking out Stringer. Although Stringer was a major prescence with us viewers he was not feared or awarded street cred the way Avon was. Considering this is the verteran edition and we have all seen season 4, I doubt anybody here would have been shocked to see Chris or Snoop take him out. Beyond that, either Omar or Brother Mouzone probably could have taken out Stringer by themselves, especially if they still had the tip on his location.
Obviously, any one of those four had the tactical capabilities to take out a non-combatant like Stringer. My point was that he looms so large in the show’s mythology that it would seem unfitting for him to die at the hands of anything less than the Mouzone/Omar team-up.
Alan, I don’t think The Wire minds killing someone in an unfitting way…isn’t that exactly how Omar died?
Yeah Miles I completely agree – if I’d only seen up through season 3 I’d agree completely with sepinwall but then when you see season 5 and Kenard takes out Omar just BOOM gone that part rocked me. Though after rewatching season 4 you realize that Kenard is one bad ass mofo. I wish they had given him more screen time in season 5 to give him more cred
Omar’s death was different, I would argue, Miles. As I wrote at the time, the only way such a glamorous, swashbuckling character could be allowed to exist in “The Wire” universe was if he was ultimately headed for a decidedly unglamorous end. Omar getting lit up by Chris, Snoop and a dozen other Marlo soldiers at the end of a pitched battle would have rang false. Omar getting shot in the head by a little kid while buying a pack of smokes? That’s really the only way his story could have ended and felt like a real part of this series.
See, I think the Mouzone/Omar team-up in “Middle Ground” is a massive overlooked weakness of this episode. The Western motifs are laid on entirely too thick for a show that – stylistically – makes a habit of playing all scenes rigorously straight. Mouzone in general is a problem character: complete out of tune with the rest of The Wire universe. Even people I’ve spoken to who like the character admit that he’s “a bit much.” Worse, Mouzone’s return to the scene in Season 3 – really, just in time to bring about Stringer’s end – is awfully inelegant. Compare to the way the walls close in on Wallace, Sobotka, or the kids of Season 4. Note even how the Mouzone/Omar combo sits next to the climax of Season 3’s other plotlline (Colvin and Hamsterdam): it’s sloppy and pedestrian.
Perhaps most troubling of all, the circumstances of Stringer’s death aren’t a flush thematic fit for the established ideas of the season arc. The central idea of Season 3 (as established both within the text and by David Simon in interviews) is that institutional reform is basically impossible in our society; that The Game – as an expression of the beast created by and living within that society – does not bear reform. Thus Colvin will be metaphorically killed for his hubris in attempting to change the Game, and Stringer Bell will be literally killed for roughly the same crime. The problem here is that Stringer isn’t really murdered for his attempts to reform the drug business. You could argue that Mouzone’s beef with Stringer springs from Bell’s choice to honor business over street code in betraying Mouzone back in Season 2. It’s tricky though, because Avon’s scene with Mouzone in Season 3 shows that Avon – for all his bluster – would (and does) make basically the same decision in similar circumstances. Besides, the business v. street dynamic changes with the arrival of Marlo, next to whom we more clearly see that both Avon and Mouzone belong to an older, no-longer dominant order within the Game.
Omar, on the other hand, has always been after Stringer because of Brandon. The botched hit on Omar’s Granny acts as a flashpoint. Neither of those hits dovetail cleanly with the “Stringer is reformer/Omar represents the underlying will/status-quo of the Game” dichotomy we are meant to seen enacted in the hit at the end of “Middle Ground.” Torturing Brandon (and remember, it’s the torture that Omar claims is really where it went too far) was not a “reform” decision. Ordering the hit on Omar’s granny may be somewhat anti-establishment in its blatant rejection of an age-old, and purely traditional, truce, but it hardly counts as the kind of reform we are talking about when we say that Stringer is punished for being a reformer.
The only argument I can accept is that none of these acts from Stringer’s past were in themselves acts of reform, but that Stringer’s eventual punishment for them is meant to show how the Game will not let him escape. The rules of the street will find him regardless of his new role and new philosophy. That is a nice enough theme (if a bit clichÃ©), but it is not precisely the same theme Simon is attempting to express with the rest of the season. It certainly does not run quite parallel to the climax of Colvin’s plot as it is evidently meant to do. That is why “Middle Ground” will always be something of a disappointment to me (and why I think several other Season 3 episodes, including the premiere and finale, deserve more attention).
Sorry for taking so long. The thoughts take a while to develop.
Alan, I definitely agree with you about Omar’s death. It was a very appropriate (if unsatisfying) way to have Omar die, espcially having Kenard “play Omar” in season 3. I just don’t agree that it was necessary to have the dynamic duo kill off Stringer. Knowing the world of The Wire, I would not have been suprised to have him die in some random circumstance like being hit by a car. It would not have been as fitting or satisfying, but that is often the way The Wire works.
That being said, I think it works. It allows him and Avon to give each other up. It also offers Omar a measure of satisfaction in revenge and provides frustration to Jimmy and the MCU.
A friend pointed this out to me.
Stringer’s death is carried out very symbolically – he is chased from below by the Street (Omar) and pinned down from above by the Suit (Brother Mouzone). He literally dies standing on middle ground – stuck between the Game he tried to escape but couldn’t, and the Game he tried to enter but could’t.
Brings to mind Avon’s foreboding comments from before: Maybe just not street enough for the streets, not smart enough for downtown.
An amazing scene, an amazing episode.
“We ain’t got no yard!”
And this is what makes stringer so compelling and so pathetic at the same time – he didn’t have the book smarts to realise that he wouldn’t and couldn’t survive in hat so-called “legit” business world, but not street smart enough to realise that that he had defied the rules of “the game” and he was eventually going too have to pay for it. Unlike Avon, who mentioned that he didn’t think he was going to last this long in life, stringer foolishly believed that he was somehow going to buck the trend and make it past 50, rich, legit and happy.
Stringer as a character is particularly haunting and devastating because he represents how those flashes of discipline, organisation, multi-function and ability to bend and flex in challenging circumstances would have, in another universe, when there is no poverty, deprivation, deliberate social neglect or inherent racism, made him a brilliant entrepreneur.
That is the true tragedy of stringer, and of so many of the other wire characters – perhaps Wallace as a teacher, D’Angelo as some sort of prominent academic or intellectual, Avon, as a great community leader and keeper, Dukie as an mechanical engineer, Randy, as another entrepreneur, Omar as a senior strategist in a blue chip company … the list is endless.
The whole show is so beautifully painful to watch as each one of these characters is eaten up by systems of intransigence and neglect.
Thank you Alan for these amazing reviews, from
a re-watcher in 2014!
A subtle comedic moment that I didn’t pick up on initially….when Brother and Omar meet outside of the unfinished condos. Omar tells Brother that the building’s boarded up on both sides so they have to go in through the front. In reference to Omar’s sexual orientation, Brother deadpans, ‘that’s a change for you, isn’t it?’
Thanks for explaining that one
The first time I watched this episode, that comment by Mouzone made me laugh out loud. His expression as he delivers the line is priceless! (Like Cedric, I also didn’t understand that comment to be a reference to Omar’s sexual orientation, and yeah, I realize [now] it makes zero sense otherwise.)
I think it had nothing to do with Omar’s sexual orientation, I believe it was more of a comment about how Omar is always robbing people thru the backdoor, sneaking into places in disguise, hiding in the shadows etc
Commenting from the future to say that I agree with SJGMONEY.
I think it was a reference to both things and made it a doubly good comment.
I believe in one of his earlier Wire recaps, Alan referred to the Omar-Mouzone pairing as “the greatest team-up since Superman & Spider-Man took on Dr. Doom and the Parasite.” Much kudos to Mr. Sepinwall for this line.
As a Baltimore native I LOL when u questioned whether the pigeons were a “some kind of John Woo homage” simply because if ur ever anywhere near downtown baltimore u know the pigeons run the city as much as any1 in city hall does & they were damn well gonna b in most shots in an abandoned building…. I loved this ep… But I will say that my reaction re-watching it 2day is much different than when it originally aired… Depending on ur POV, life circumstances ect the character of stringer bell was maybe more relate able than some would think… Iwhile u always knew what stringer was capable of, how his goals 2 be upwardly mobile would trump friendships, human life ect… I know many people who looked @ his choices as an ends 2 a means in a city that doesn’t always offer viable options 4 young blk males…in real life there are many stringer bells in this city & many other urban areas. I loved that they played it through & killed the character but I was surprised @ my reaction 2 it, even now…. its amazing how the show makes u feel empathy 4 people who generally don’t even get any air time on tv with out being characitures… Idris Alba was amazing in this ep (as always) & what he did 4 the character of stringer bell was amazing 2 watch…. I never felt that 4 Marlo Stansfield as a character, maybe because it was always about being the biggest drug dealer the city had ever seen & that wasn’t as interesting as watching some1 try 2 break through that ceiling & do something legitimate with something so harmful 2 a community…
When I watched this season the first time, Stringer looked a lot to me like the lead in a Shakespeare or Arthur Miller tragedy. It seemed obvious to me that he had to die. So I don’t quite get why everyone was so shocked that it happened.
I love the fact that Bell is trapped inside his own unfinished business plan – the building… I know its a little heavy handed but he literally can’t escape from the building because it hasn’t been completely built, doors/floors don’t go where they should yet. A perfect metaphor for his own plans for a legit life…
Also this is really stretching it but I don’t think its a coincidence that in the one shot there is a strong green light that illuminates Bell and one of the rooms as he tries to escape. It makes me think of Gatsby… Greed and unrealized dreams have led him here
There’s something in the next episode that makes me think of Gatsby: when McNulty and Bunk explore Stringer’s apartment and find a load of classy and expensive looking books, prompting McNulty to wonder ‘who the fuck was I chasing?’
I’m not certain whether I was supposed to, but I remembered D’Angelo talking about Gatsby in season 2, specifically about how he had a load of books on his shelf that he’d never read, he just had them there because he wanted to be, or to be seen as, a man who read that type of book.
Like I say, I don’t know if that’s what they intended me to think of, but it fits nicely with Stringer’s story this season, and I like to think those books weren’t a sign of his hidden depths, as I’ve seen many people say, but just another sign that his reach was exceeding his grasp.
i’ve waited a couple of years to read your review of this episode. i agree – the stringer/avon goodbye scene was some of the best i’ve ever seen and you provided such a beautiful analysis of it.
however, i have another thought on your comment here:
“If his crew were still getting Prop Joe’s package from The Greek, maybe Avon feels safe in defying New York.”
remember- the most important thing to avon was his image and his name. when brother spoke about his not being cooperative as sending a message to new york that he’s not good for his word, i think that is what shook avon up and forced him to betray stringer. he was ambivalent to the co-op idea, but with the warring going on, he was most concerned about how he looked to others.
Funny thing I noticed on watching this time…I think that’s Dennis Lehane as the oblivious police officer in charge of the department technology.
Commenting from the future to say that you are correct. That IS Mr. Lehane. A great author, and a Wire guest writer. So good.
Add me to those who love the scene between Avon and Stringer on the balcony. This is a scene where I’d love to know how much of what we ultimately saw onscreen was on the page (script), versus how much was due to the director, versus how much was due to Harris’ and Elba’s rapport with one another and/or acting talent. Sadly, I’ll never know.
After the D’Angelo story arc, my next favorite arcs belong to Avon and Stringer. For me, the scene showing Stringer’s death, though interesting and satisfying from an “I want all loose ends tied up” perspective, is almost an epilogue to the scene on the balcony, as is the momemt where Avon pops up on the other side of the glass from Marlo at Jessup in Season 5. (The Avon scene admittedly more so than the Stringer death scene.)
The Hamsterdam Walk
When Colvin shows people Hamsterdam it’s his practice to have them walk the streets alone, and this is far more effective than would be his giving a guided tour or a lecture. Earlier in the season the Deacon walks through (“Yo yo yo yo, old man! You up?”); he is shaken. “What in God’s name have you done?!” he asks Colvin. In Episode 11 Colvin tells Carcetti that what he’s about to see is best seen on his own, and Carcetti, like the Deacon, is floored when he takes the walk. But from this shared experience there are differences in the perceptions formed by the two men.
I think one major difference between Hamsterdam’s impact on the views of the Deacon and Carcetti is that the Deacon is already aware of the reality of the drug trade on the streets of Baltimore and is taken aback more by the sheer concentration of it all and the lack of basic “infrastructure” for the experiment, something he subsequently spells out to Colvin. The Deacon does see potential for some good (clean needles, HIV testing, etc.) over and above the quick transformation of formerly dangerous corners to quiet and almost vibrant locales. Carcetti, however, is probably seeing the drug trade “up close and personal” for the first time and is having an epiphany about its actual magnitude in Baltimore. Infrastructure issues don’t occur to him. Joe Chappelle, this episode’s director, takes excellent prolonged shots of Carcetti’s stunned facial expression as he takes the walk.
Both the Deacon and Carcetti understand early on following their walks that the newly quiet streets have been purchased at a horrible price. Each may even have doubts about how long the streets will remain quiet even if Hamsterdam were to continue indefinitely.
Upon both these men, and Carcetti in particular, Colvin is trying to impress the point he made at the first angry community meeting he attended: all the police action in the world isn’t going to stop the drug trade. His police can jack the crews but the crews will be back at it the next day in the same spots. And there isn’t enough space in jail to hold them all. Hamsterdam is Colvin’s final suggestion on how to begin to rein in the problem, and he states that he’s glad he’s tried. The cynic in me is thinking Carcetti, following the initial jolt his walk delivers, is already slyly calculating how this experiment can further his own political aims.
The Wire and Race in America
Following Colvin’s and Carcetti’s visit to the upbeat community meeting Colvin relates an anecdote that speaks to the difficult issue of race in America, not just Baltimore. Colvin tells about old man Stryker, a long dead white director of a funeral home in West Baltimore (the funeral home was the “final stop before the cemetery for West Baltimore white folks, when there were still some of them around”), who always made plain his racism. Colvin’s point is that in the days of Jim Crow one at least knew where people like Stryker stood vis-à-vis race and in that respect such people were easier to deal with and actually have respect for than the mealy-mouthed players of present day. While Colvin intends the anecdote to call out the hypocrisy and constantly shifting positions of Carcetti and Baltimore politicians in general – positions which in turn find their way into police department policy and practice – it also illuminates the unpleasant fact that with respect to race, as well as to poverty and politics, America is America.
The idea that most of this country’s racial problems were confined to the South is pure fiction. The South is merely an easy target primarily because of history, social customs and Jim Crow laws. But when Jim Crow laws were struck down, whites in the old segregated South made the quick and seamless transition to stealth racism, well established and long in practice in the rest of the country: tokenism, weasel words, and charade. This stealth racism, still present, pervasive and vigorous in every corner of the country, remains just as lethal and destructive as the in-your-face racism of the old South, and in one respect even more so: it is by its nature far more difficult to bring out into the open, let alone prove. If there was only one element of common ground between the Southern segregationists and Civil Rights proponents (along with American blacks in general) it was revulsion for smug, holier-than-thou Northern hypocrisy. Sadly, stealth racism is not confined just to individual inter-personal relationships, but rather penetrates to the point of saturation all our institutions and has negative influence on policy which we’ll see on display in Seasons 4 and 5.
This conversation between Colvin and Carcetti is yet another skillfully written and acted, powerful commentary by The Wire about American society.
That same stealth racism is present in Europe, the England and many other places across the planet, and in many ways, it has been a step backwards for black people in particular, it has hindered progress, promotion, growth and advancement – because as you mentioned, it penetrates all systems.
Anyone else realize that at Avon & Stringer are on the roof, when they embrace and pat each other on the back–they do so with closed fists reselling backstabbing. Brilliant!