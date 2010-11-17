Why you should be watching ‘Terriers’ – and why FX should save it

I am too damn old and too damn cynical to get my heart broken by another brilliant-but-canceled TV show. But dammit if FX’s “Terriers” isn’t on the verge of doing just that.
The buddy detective series heads into the home stretch of its first season tonight at 10 with its 11th out of 13 episodes. Based on the absolutely embarrassing ratings – most recent episodes have averaged around half a million viewers, which is bad even by basic cable standards (in that same period, FX’s biggest hit, “Sons of Anarchy,” has averaged well over 3 million) – I would in no way be surprised if these are the last three episodes of the series ever made.
And I’m not ready for that to happen yet. “Terriers” is too good – the best new series in what’s been an incredible year for new series (see also “Boardwalk Empire,” “Treme,” “Rubicon” and FX’s own “Justified” and “Louie,” to name just a handful) and a sparkling blend of wit and atmosphere and chemistry and gut-punching emotion – to be gone that quickly.
It started off good, riding on the alchemy between stars Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James, real-life pals playing best friend PIs in a dingy seaside SoCal town. It got even better, with a deft mix of standalone and serialized stories. Some weeks, we got simple cases that could make you laugh and gasp in the space of an hour. Other weeks, the guys got in way over their heads in a dark, knotty and never dull story involving the best kind of villains for any good PI story: rich and powerful men doing wicked and mysterious things, little imagining that low-rent little guys can do anything to stop them. And throughout that mix, we’ve gotten great heart-on-sleeve acting by Logue and Raymond-James as each deeply flawed hero struggled to do right by the women they loved (and in some cases, were done wrong by those women).
So “Terriers” has gotten better and better as it’s gone along, and these last three episodes are a cut above what’s come before.
Tonight’s episode, written by producer Tim Minear (who knows from one-and-done heartbreak from his work on shows like “Firefly,” “Wonderfalls” and “Drive”), is an extended flashback to the last days on the police force for Logue’s alcoholic Hank, and to how he and ex-thief Britt (Raymond-James) met. Like so many episodes this year, it’s a fantastic showcase for Logue, an actor who’s been around forever doing good work in both straight comedy (“Grounded for Life”) and serio-comedy (“The Tao of Steve”), but who’s never been able to demonstrate the range or depth of feeling he has here. Hank is both incredibly charming and incredibly self-destructive – both his ex-partner (Rockmond Dunbar) and ex-wife (Kimberly Quinn) enjoy his company immensely, but neither much trusts him – and again and again throughout the season Logue has shown you why everyone keeps falling for Hank. As someone who has destroyed everything good in his life – sometimes more than once – he has a tremendous capacity for empathy, and there are scenes on this show that would feel entirely routine elsewhere but are ridiculously powerful because of how Logue plays Hank’s reaction to other people’s pain. It’s an award-worthy performance on the kind of show that unfortunately doesn’t tend to get awards recognition.
The two after that are tying up the big season-long mystery about a shady land deal, and the shadier lawyer (Michael Gaston, oozing casual menace) orchestrating it all, and they do so almost perfectly. There are a lot of moving pieces in these last two – not just the mystery itself, but personal story arcs for Hank and Britt, and for their exes (Laura Allen has done some very strong work as Britt’s girlfriend), as well as some commentary on the town of Ocean Beach itself – and all of them come together at the end. Endings for TV seasons/series are hard, whether you’re a big hit (the “Lost” ending didn’t/couldn’t satisfy everyone) or a boutique drama (AMC’s “Rubicon,” which was recently canceled for ratings on par with what “Terriers” gets, failed to wrap up its conspiracy story well), but “Terriers” pulls it off as well as any show of recent vintage. It helps that one of the showrunners is Shawn Ryan, whose conclusion to “The Shield” was a masterclass in how to go out on a high note, while the other is Ted Griffin, whose “Ocean’s Eleven” script was as well-constructed as you’ll find for a big-budget all-star vehicle.
Things end so satisfyingly, in fact, that in some ways the final scene works better as a series-ender than a season-ender. (You’ll understand when you see it.) I’ve heard friends say that they don’t want to catch up on “Terriers” – or start it at all – because they don’t want to get too attached to another short-lived series. But if FX does pull the plug, you will have gotten a great 13-episode ride with a clear beginning, middle and end. (As Fienberg put it on our podcast this week, would you not read a really satisfying book – or go to a great movie – just because you know there’d be no sequel?)
But just because the final scene works so well as a series-ender doesn’t mean I want it to be one. “Terriers” is too good to go away so quickly – and unlike a “Firefly” or “Freaks and Geeks” or any of a number of other one-and-done shows whose cancellations made me sad, this is one that I think had the potential to do better, and still has that potential.
This is not a glacially-paced, cerebral drama like “Rubicon.” It’s not a weekly hour of mortification like “Freaks and Geeks.” It’s not a mash-up of two genres that are each a tough sell on their own like “Firefly.” It is a loose and funny buddy show, starring two absurdly likable actors you buy instantly as friends. It’s just standalone enough to be accessible to newcomers (my wife, who doesn’t have the TV-watching time I do, dipped in and out of the season but understood and loved all the episodes she saw) yet rich and complicated enough to appeal to those FX viewers who were complaining that “Justified” spent too much time telling disposable stories in its early episodes.
It’s been stuck with an unfortunate name, one that makes sense if you’ve seen the show (Hank and Britt are scrappy and won’t let go of a problem once they get their teeth into it) but does a poor job explaining what it is to outsiders. Ryan said on our podcast that many people thought it was a reality show about dog-fighting, and that perception wasn’t helped by an odd marketing campaign that for a long time wouldn’t show any footage of Logue and Raymond-James, and instead just featured shots of an angry dog.
Mid-stream title changes are hard for networks to justify (“Cougar Town” is stuck with an even worse moniker, and that show’s producers have taken to making fun of it in their opening credit sequence each week), but even something as simple as rechristening the show “Terriers: PI” would help a hypothetical second season. A new marketing campaign that put the two leads front and center from the beginning would do even more so.
I don’t know how much either would help, as the show is starting from a deep, deep hole. (Even doubling this season’s ratings might not keep the show around for a third.) I recognize that TV is a business, not a charity, that FX is home to many other fine shows (almost all with better ratings) and therefore can’t be accused of not caring about quality if they cancel it.
But here’s why, if I’m FX president John Landgraf, I’m considering it, even if the numbers don’t tick up at all in these last few weeks:
The FX identity that Ryan created with “The Shield” has been a mix of risk-taking and quality. You notice FX’s shows because they’re edgy and usually don’t feel like anything else on television, but you stay with them because they’re really, really good. (Sometimes, they’re so good at first that you stay with them long after they’ve stopped being good; see “Nip/Tuck” or “Rescue Me.”) The FX brand needs good shows – good dramas, especially – and really it needs at least one great drama at all times. For a long time, it had “The Shield,” and then that show’s final season overlapped with the uneven but promising debut for “Sons,” and then “Sons” had a beloved second season. So even leaving other FX dramas like “Damages” aside, the channel has had some kind of standard-bearer for a very long time now. But “Sons” is in the midst of a problematic third season. The ratings are fine, and many fans have enjoyed it, but many haven’t, whereas the praise for season two was near-universal. Maybe it’s a bump in the road, or maybe “Sons” isn’t a show that can sustain itself creatively. It’ll still be a hit and a money-maker for a good long while, but in terms of the FX brand? We’ll see.
And if “Sons” doesn’t return to brilliance, what takes over the torch? “Justified” had a mostly strong debut season, but not a perfect one. I liked the pilot for the upcoming boxing drama “Lights Out” quite a bit, but don’t know if it will sustain that quality, or if viewers will take to it. (The “Terriers” audience is comically small but fierce in its loyalty; if you want to show that loyalty, Ryan is suggesting people e-mail user@fxnetworks.com and/or try to download episodes from iTunes, as FX is said to be tracking both.) “Rescue Me” is over the hill and going away. There are other shows in the pipeline (including another SoCal detective show, which ain’t a good sign for “Terriers”), but they’re a ways away and no one knows yet if they’re any good.
We know that “Terriers” is good – that it’s great. We know that the ratings right now aren’t commercially viable. But if FX wants to be able to say that they have an identity and stand for something – and the conversations I’ve had with Landgraf and many other FX execs, past and present, suggests that this is the rare channel with a real sense of mission in this regard – then bringing back “Terriers” as a kind of loss-leader isn’t such a terrible thing.
You try tweaking the name, and the marketing, and maybe even figure out a way to piggyback it onto a more successful show (though the problem there is that FX shows are too raunchy to air before 10, and it’s hard to start a drama at 11) and you say, “We are a business, and we obviously care about ratings, but we also care about quality, and we stand for this. This is a great show, a show that represents many of the things we aspire to, and we have enough other hits on the air that we can carry this one just a little longer,” and you see what happens. If it doesn’t work, people understand, but you’ve bought yourself a lot of good publicity and karma and you’ve maybe helped some of your other shows skate by if they have creative bumps.
The show’s tagline was “Too small to fail.” Are you going to make a liar out of a tagline, FX?
Great post for a great show, Alan. I love what they’ve done so far, and I hope they’ll give the show a chance to do even more.
agreed. anyone who hasn’t listened to the podcast with shawn ryan really needs to check it out. really worth it.
I sure hope your blog generates some support for this wonderful show. It’s just gotten better and better, and now I’m REALLY looking forward to the last few episodes. I keep asking for the DVD on Amazon–don’t know if that helps any, but I’d sure be willing to buy the season. I’ve enjoyed Donal Logue in other things–still waiting for the DVD of “Knights of Prosperity” but no luck with that yet–and I agree that this is the best work he’s done. I sure hope FX gives it another season; I’d stick with it for sure.
Great column for a great show! I hope somebody’s listening.
Nicely done. Fingers & toes crossed. There’s just so few things w/this kind of quality–and as you said, it’s not as though it’s some esoteric thing. I just can’t believe there’s not a couple million people who would tune in regularly if they would simply give it a try.
One more season, FX, that’s all we ask.
Email sent to FX. Thanks for continuing to hammer on this show — I set the DVR because of your early praise (but didn’t watch for a while) and then ended up doing a 5-hour marathon to catch up. I’d definitely like to see more stories about these people.
from alan’s comments and looking through the posts it seems like the shows devoted fans are “terriers” just as much as hank and britt.
I just sent an e-mail to FX as well.
I sent an email as well. Each episode makes me love this show more. Thanks, Alan.
My take on saving Terriers: if you want your email to count for more than just the count, empathize future profits, loss-leadership vs. AMC/HBO, and play to FX’s (surprisingly) good taste. About 50/30/20% seems reasonable
“Dear FX Bigwigs,
Great job greenlighting the best new show of the year.
Bad job with letting Ryan pick that name.
Here’s why you should keep it:
1. Top-10 lists (i.e. DVD sales & season 2 eyeballs)
2. Branding. You gonna beat AMC with S3 of SoA? No, you are not. It would take me a picosecond to choose between Terriers & Mad Men, though I might have to think for a minute about Terriers vs. Breaking Bad.
(You gonna beat HBO with Justified? Well, actually, yeah. Unless A Song of Fire and Ice hits.)
3. Justice & status. I mean: who wants to be the douchebag at Fox proper that noosed Firefly on Fridays and drowned it in notes? No irony: if I knew who the exec was & saw him in public, I would beat him raw and do the time whistling “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”
Admit it, you sympathize (hopefully not with said douchebag… even if you had drinks with him last night.) It’s easy to tell Terriers isn’t so shackled.
4. Sometimes when you tilt at a windmill, you knock something free and start the grain grinding. I can tell you this: I’ve never heard friends televangelize a show so devoutly… all three of them.
Gentlemen, ready your lances.
Not only will you look like heroes, but you just might make out like bandits to boot.
Either way, quality TV ad & streaming revenue is a war, not a skirmish.
Think strategically.
Sincerely,
(the minister)
“Endings for TV seasons/series are hard” Sidebar: The “Big C” season ender was exceptional. In fact, it was so satisfying that it argued *against* a second season. Go figure. /sidebar
According to TV By The Numbers Rubicon actually averaged about twice as many viewers as Terriers gets, which makes this wonderful show’s cancellation all the more likely.
I believe Rubicon’s audience was quite a bit older, though, so the numbers may average out.
You’re probably right, I was looking at overall viewership in millions rather than the demo.
I sent my e-mail after listening to the podcast yesterday. I am hoping it makes some difference, but given the numbers, I have a feeling it’s going to join Party Down as an unjustifiably cancelled masterpiece. Here’s hoping.
Fantastic article Alan for a show that truly deserves it. I’m looking forward to how this season wraps up and hopeful for another season.
Mr. Sepinwall,
Thank you, thank you, thank you for posting this. I had briefly considered hunting down nielson families and forcing them to turn on FX from 10-11 on Wednesdays. Sending an email seems far more practical (and legal).
Hi Alan- I tweeted you last night to say that your plea for Terriers convinced me to try out the show. Trying one episode turned into two- and before I knew it and my husband and I fell into a four-hour marathon of episodes on Hulu. I’m in love.
I’ll be tuning in tonight and I’ll be emailing the head of a network for the first time ever about this show. It’s the first non-Whedon show to hook my heartstrings in a long time, and I’m not done spending time with these guys.
Just wanted you to know that your talk about the show got through to someone, and that someone is super-appreciative.
I would watch this show for as long as it continued to (more or less) keep to the level that it has but I’m not shocked that it hasn’t been a blowup hit for the network. It doesn’t have the “men want to be him, women want to do him” cachet that successful shows do. Hank is just too real, yanno? Tubby, unkempt, genuinely sad and struggling to hang on and do right, even while loving how the annihilation of doing wrong. He doesn’t get enough gash with women who are out of his league, he gets made a fool of and watches the richer, shallower, better looking guy ride off with the damsel. None of these things make him escapist hero fodder.
Plus, there’s no over the top, porny train wreck ala Nip/Tuck or Rescue Me or even the machismo of Justified or Sons of Anarchy.
Mmmaybe if they tweak a bit more of Britt and his “ex con cat burglar on a motorcycle” thing, the testosteronies will tune in in enough numbers to drive up the ratings but then, it wouldn’t be as good, probably.
True, but Hank gets the last word often enough; “I hit you harder”. Sometimes that’s satisfaction enough.
I do wish they’d played up Raymond a bit more, after the success of True Blood. Everyone I know who liked that show loved him on it, but I almost didn’t realize he was in this show, based on the ads. Also, if you want easy on the eyes, well, you have it.
Great article, Alan. Do you think TERRIERS would have worked better in the summer? It has that feel and they could have marketed it during JUSTIFIED. Less competition then too.
Yeah, that was my take as well.
FX should have rolled out “Terriers” in early-to-mid June just after “Justified” ended its first season run. It would have worked better as a summer show and FX could have promoted the hell out of it during the final few weeks of “Justified.”
Thank you for writing this column. Terriers is a great show and completely worth a second season.
Alan gets the slow clap today. Great article. The reason this show is so wonderful (and so easily gets its hooks into you) is because the characters are so fully formed. I cannot think of a show that so quickly formed three dimensional, real, flawed-but-trying, interesting characters right out of the gate. It would be a shame not to get an additional 13 hours to spend with these people.
Reasons I’ll never watch this show:
1. Terrible name.
2. The phrase “buddy cop”.
Actually, the name is good, but I guess it confuses some people. Odd rationale for watching/not watching a show, though.
Seriously? So its quality is irrelevant?
They aren’t buddy cops. One is an ex-cop, the other is a (sort of) ex-criminal.
I like the name – had it been paired with a more sensible marketing campaign we wouldn’t be talking about this. Breaking Bad isn’t immediately understandable, but who says “I would never watch that show because of its title”?
Adam makes me sad.
It’s okay, Danny. Someday Adam will understand.
Simply watch the show because IT IS AWESOME.
Great write up and now I am super excited for tonights episode.
One of the few shows I have gotten into from the beginning and to say it gets better every week is an understatement.
Don’t even think about it FX! Don’t even think about it!
I just sent my email to user@fxnetworks.com. That’s a first for me. But Terriers has earned it. Great show.
A really frustrating thing about this show is how I can’t find the words to convince people to watch it other than, “You should watch this.” I usually cringe at private eye stuff (Veronica Mars doesn’t count, though) and this seems like it’d be too much of a male-oriented show. But the depth in the characters and the writing makes it SO good. So I guess I really don’t blame the marketing people because how else do you tell people to watch a really original show that is in a very tired genre. I wouldn’t know how to approach it either.
Even more frustrating is that I don’t have cable, so I eagerly await its 8 DAY DELAY in postings on Hulu.
I’m a fan. I’d hate to see Terriers go.
I’m one of those who watched the show at the very beginning, but lost interest fast. That being said, if this week’s episode is on par with Firefly’s “Out of Gas”, then I might be jumping back on the bandwagon for the final stretch.
Hope you see this reply, because I’m honestly curious. Why did you lose interest? You’re on this site, which means you have interest in good TV, so I’d like to understand it.
@KMARKO – The end of “Change Partners” really turned me off to the series. The forging didn’t bother me, but what Hank said and did to the bank manager before that final scene was just crass. It just made me feel dirty, and that’s hard to do. In my opinion, the show lost its charm after that moment.
Nice work, Alan, for sticking up for the Little Show That Could. “Terriers” is my favorite hour of the week, and it would be a shame to see it go away. And I’ll go you one better and say it’s the best show to come along since The Wire and The Shield left the air, both standard-bearers in their respective genres.
Please, FX. Please…
I love you.
someone on another board came up with a good name for the show: “Beach Dicks”
yeah that marketing campaign stunk. it’s not an effective teaser if A) you never move onto the next part of the campaign and B) you don’t give people enough to care about what it is you’re teasing. Blame FX’s marketing dept, but keep the show.
“Terriers” is the only show currently on TV that my husband and I both MUST see when it airs. Our e-mails have been sent (first time sending an e-mail to a network for either of us, too). Gawd, I hope it helps. Love this show to pieces.
Sent in my email two minutes ago. I love this show.
This is a show I just love, and it get better and richer with every episode. I won’t be surprised if it doesn’t get renewed, but I hope they make a “Homicide” out of it and keep it around for it’s terrific ratings, stellar stories, and plain good will.
Donal Logue is amazing…he deserves a show as good as this!
I hate cop stories.
Uh, okay. But it’s not exactly a cop story. Does that help? Hank and Britt are PI’s. Very scrappy, very lovable PI’s. Think — I dunno — “Rockford Files”, only grittier, darker, more real.
Did I just reveal my age?
You hate cop stories? OK, I hate olives.
But what do either of those things have to do with a show about a pair of unlicensed private investigators?
Yeah, I know Echos Myron, NYPD Blue totally sucked. And Hill Street. Those were just really bad shows. Because being a cop is so low stakes, no dramatic tension, etc.
But anyway, you’ll love Terriers, because it’s not a cop story. It’s a human story
What a beautifully eloquent plea–thanks, Alan! I watched the pilot almost solely because you told me to, and I’ve not regretted it. I know someone who lives in the town where it’s filmed, and started watching it, but stopped almost immediately. “Why?” I asked her. “Because I hate the main character” was her response, based on the credit-card dodge with the fiance and the name-forging dodge with the suicidal banker. How do you respond to that? “Um, well, maybe if you give it a chance for another episode or two, you’ll see him as more nuanced?” No sale. Her mind was made up.
But I’ve kept going, and it’s a show I look forward to every week, and I love the complexity of all the characters in it. These are real people, not plastic TV mannequins.
I’m so sorry to hear that the ratings are so low. Have they dropped from an earlier high or are they consistently low? I mean, has the show actively turned off people, or are folks just not giving it a chance? I’m not sure which would be worse, but it seems like the latter is at least fixable.
I believe there was a drop after the pilot (which itself didn’t do well), but you’d have to skim through the data that TV By the Numbers has to track the full trend.
It’s a great show, very “watchable” and very enjoyable. To me it seems like the type of show that should do well… I guess I’ll never understand people’s viewing habits.
I love Terriers but am woefully behind. I am a Dish Network subscriber, which means I was without FX all of October and part of November during the Fox/Dish fued. Since eps aren’t posted on Hulu right away, I fell behind waiting for the Hulu eps. I’m wondering if other viewers were lost this way. I’m not sure what the overall ratings have been.
I would be very disappointed to see this show go!
I remember seeing those terrible commercials where real terriers were running around doing things that had nothing to do with the show. I remembered seeing those and being turned off to whatever the show was really about. If they couldn’t get behind the premise of the show and be clear about the content, why should I take the initiative to find out what the hell they’re trying to sell me? No thanks.
Well I agree they blew the marketing leading in to the series premiere but the show mixes tones so much and doesn’t really have a one sentence hook they can sell to people so I can see why they struggled to come up with something good.
You should give the show a chance though if you are a fan of quality tv..there is so little of it these days.
Wait…so simply because the show didn’t describe to you
ugh…that sucked. Anyways:
So despite the fact that people here have said it’s a quality show worth watching, you’re not going to watch it because of some admittedly shitty commercials? Does that really make any sense to you?
Am I wrong in thinking that FX and it’s programming is typically geared to a twenty-something demographic? If so – this is why Terriers has failed. I gave up after 6 episodes simply because it wasn’t engaging enough to make the cut of the 10 or so shows I watch on a regular basis.
You watched 6 episodes and then stopped? Please list the 10 shows you do watch….as w/the other poster, I’m genuinely curious how this show could be a miss for anyone. It sounds like you’re saying this show is beyond what a “twenty-something” could appreciate, which seems odd.
The 10 or so that I watch regularly:
Boardwalk Empire
Walking Dead
It’s Always Sunny
Sons of Anarchy
Friday Night Lights
Fringe
Modern Family
Office
Community
Mad Men
You add in the hometown NFL and college team games I watch and Terriers just didn’t play for me.
I’m not saying a twenty-something couldn’t appreciate it, just not find it entertaining enough to keep at the top of the DVR list. I found it piling up on me until I realized I just wasn’t into it.
Fair enough…the shows you watch pretty much track mine.
FWIW, I’m having the “piling up” experience w/Boardwalk Empire. Feel I should watch it, but it seems like homework in a way.
KMarko – Same thing happened to me with Boardwalk Empire. I’m not invested, I see it piling up on DVR and I’m not even curious. Terriers stole the spot in my heart I *thought* was reserved for Boardwalk Empire. Score, FX!
Thanks for speaking up, Alan. I’ve been a loyal watcher and have been looking forward to every episode. Granted, it was a combination of your recommendation, Tim Minear, and Shawn Ryan that got me interested, but it was the quality writing and acting of the cast that’s kept me tuned in. It’s a shame it’s not getting more popular. Quality shouldn’t have to stop as a result of quantity.
I just wanted to thank you, Alan, for writing this. I adore Boardwalk but this is my favourite new show and it looks like it really needs a defender.
Amen, Alan. Terriers has very quickly become a staple of my TV viewing, it really is one of the strongest shows on TV right now, even if no one is watching.
And it reminds me very much of another much beloved detective show that starred Donal Logue (at least for one season): Life.
I just sent FX my letter of support.
I remember not wanting shows like Dollhouse or Human Target to go away, and being happy when they were surprisingly renewed. But the levels of joy that I’ll reach if this comes back can only be accurately defined by contrast of the horrible depression Deadwood’s cancellation sent me into. It’s that wonderful of a show, and deserves one more shot on quality alone. Thanks for throwing your support behind it, Alan. I guess the ads on this site have been answered.
My cable company doesn’t carry FX so I’m watching via Amazon, downloads at $1.89 per episode, and I’d gladly pay more. Is FX tracking Amazon downloads?
Thank you for doing this, Alan. And for publicizing the “user@fxnetworks.com” address here and on Twitter.
Folks, if you’re commenting here but not sending your emails, you’re using up your words in the wrong place.
I’ll be buying the rest of this season’s episodes on iTunes.
And, Alan, you obviously have a very savvy readership here, most of which understands the ins-and-outs of the Nielsen system. But for the few who don’t, could you add a blurb somewhere that notes that just watching the show does nothing as a non-Nielsen panel “average viewer” … but, given the wonder of the interwebs, your individual views are tracked and counted by FX when watched online on iTunes, Amazon, or Hulu?
Insightful blog. Let’s hope that FX does keep Terriers around for another season â€“ not out of charity, but because it’s so much better than most of what’s out there in TV-land.
Thank you SO MUCH for writing this, Alan. As someone who has watched every episode on DVR, then watched the same episode again on Hulu or fxnetworks.com, sometimes a third time, I can easily concur that this is the best show of the new “season” of TV, and at the same time, the one with hands down the worst marketing campaign. I feel that if the show had the kind of marketing that FX usually delivers, then it would be beating SOA in rating right now. It kills me that for all the remarkable artistry in the writing, acting, directing, design, cinematography, casting, etc, that the show would fail to reach a big audience because the PR department at FX got it all wrong.
But that’s what’s happening.
And I think the title isn’t great (apparently Minear’s title idea was “Small Time Dicks” which is a lot better), but I think the show could make it on that title as long as the PR was there — and even addressed the title! Like a tag line could’ve been: “It ain’t about dogs.”
I am hoping Landgraf is reading Twitter feeds and looking at the amazing fan response to the show. I hope he’s paying attention to your column. And most of all, I hope that BEFORE he makes a decision on season 2, they spend a little money and relaunch the show with a PR campaign built around marketing this amazing brand, with all the critical raves, instead of trying to sell a puppy.
Adding my 2 centsâ€¦I wonder what sort of effect the Dish / FX dispute had on ratings. I was a diehard follower of Terriers until Dish pulled the rug out of my general FX viewing experience and once you’re out of the loop on a pericular show, it’s hard to come back into it (esp. w/ all of the other options available out there). I actually have a DVR and fortunately, FX must have done a marathon which allowed me to record all the episodes I missed during the October outage. Still, I have about a half dozen episodes that I will eventually get to after I catch up with the other programs that I watch religiously.
A little thing like missing FX for a month had a huge effect on watching those shows for me at least…
While hoping it can be saved, i came to conclusion a while ago to treat the show like a great beitish show that tells its storyand then leaves, rather tha being a us show.
Thank you very much for this post Alan. Terries is definitely one of the best shows on TV now, if not ever. I sent my email to FX, lets hope that it will help.
I posted this last week, and it may be too little to late but everyone should post this article to their FACEBOOK page. This would be another small way for it to gain exposure.
I too like Terriers a lot and hope it gets a second season, but you lost me when you overhyped it by declaring it the best new series of the year (in my eyes it comes nowhere near Boardwalk Empire, Walking Dead, Spartacus and Justified and it isn’t better than Archer.) and stating that the best show on TV (Sons) isn’t a standard-bearer for FX anymore. Just because you didn’t like the slower paced 3rd season as much as the near perfect second season? It’s still one of the best reviewed and most beloved shows.
completely agree, speak for yourself alan, when you say the show has lost its brilliance…..sons is still as enjoyable a viewing experience as there is on tv for me and last nights episode was amazing…..i love the new direction its taking and its going to continue for a very long time, unfortunately for you…..samcro 4 life baby
actually i just agree about the sons part , terriers is better then all the other shows u listed
Tim, please go read the comments of my review of last night’s episode, or any episode this season. It’s not just me. As I said in what I wrote above, many people like yourself still love the show, but I’ve seen complaints about this season in many many places from many many people.
You put it better than I ever could. I hope that FX reads this. Thanks Alan!
the marketing wasnt an issue for me, i watched because it was shawn ryans show, that was more then enough for me to give it a shot and that should be enough for FX to give it a second season, he was responsible for the greatest show in the histroy of their network and they could have something on par with that if its allowed to continue and evolve. If they really do care about quality and are a different kind of network then this is really a no-brainer.
Thanks so much, Alan. This is the show of my entire season. I just watched the Boardwalk Empire with Nucky’s childhood home, and honestly, I disliked it so much I think I’m done. Walking Dead lost me in the pilot (which I found unbelievably boring and over-long). Rubicon has been canceled. So Terriers is the only new show I’m committed to (I’m watching The Event, but laughing at myself for watching). Please keep it going, FX! You really have something here. Perhaps a pairing with Justified would get it on more radars? Hopefully they will try a little creativity with a show this beloved before the axe.