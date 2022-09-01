The Mets and Dodgers very well could find themselves meeting in the postseason later this year, as Los Angeles has run away with the NL West and New York currently holds a three-game advantage over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

As such, this week’s series between the two teams felt like a chance for each side to try and assert themselves as a playoff favorite, with the Mets in particular needing some wins to keep pace ahead of Atlanta. On Wednesday night, New York trotted out their ace in Jacob deGrom, and per usual he delivered a gem, allowing just one run through his first six innings of work. However, the Mets were struggling to produce much in the way of offense so deGrom entered his seventh inning on the mound with just a 2-1 lead.

With one out and no one on, Justin Turner took a two-seam fastball for a ride out to deep center field on what should’ve been the game-tying home run to spoil deGrom’s otherwise tremendous outing, but Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo had other ideas, skying to rob the home run at full speed running into the wall.

It truly is a sensational catch, as Nimmo doesn’t have time to slow down and time the ball as it approaches the wall, instead having to leap at full stride to make the play, crashing into the wall but holding on and taking a run off the board. His reaction is priceless, as he knows he just made the catch of the year and catch of his career, and deGrom gives him a deserved tip of the cap for preserving the lead in the game for the Mets.