Brock Lesnar Hopped On Stage And Sang Along At A Zach Bryan Concert

Brock Lesnar’s had a busy couple of days. On Saturday, Lesnar completed his trilogy against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, which he lost by pinfall. After it was over, Lesnar apparently surprised Rhodes by going off script, extending his hand, and giving the American Nightmare a hug in the center of the ring.

It was an awfully nice moment between the two, and while Rhodes appeared on television this week by kicking off Raw and then having a match later, Lesnar was nowhere to be found. While it’s not uncommon for Lesnar to take breaks from his time in the squared circle, he’s usually pretty good at going completely off the map when he’s away from WWE, which he isn’t doing this time.

A video started going around the internet on Thursday of Lesnar hopping on stage at a Zach Bryan concert. It happened on Wednesday night as he performed “Revival,” and I do not think I have ever seen Brock Lesnar have this much fun doing anything other than hitting people with a bunch of German suplexes.

Brock Lesnar living his best life post SummerSlam on stage at a concert in Minneapolis, love it. 🎥: zachbryanarchive pic.twitter.com/FWJgsaGCn2 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 10, 2023

We’ll have to wait and see when Lesnar’s next appearance in WWE is going to be, but until that day comes, I hope he keeps popping up at concerts from coast to coast.