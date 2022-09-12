Coming into this season, aside from Lamar Jackson’s contract situation, the biggest question facing the Ravens offense was at the wide receiver position where they lacked a clear No. 1 option. After trading Hollywood Brown to Arizona, the Baltimore receiving corps featured Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and James Proche II as its top-3, which isn’t exactly a group full of household names.

As such, Jackson’s longtime favorite target, tight end Mark Andrews, was a top name in fantasy football for many as he was expected to gobble up targets all season, but the rest of the receiving corps was a big question mark both on the field and from a fantasy perspective. In Week 1, Andrews led the team with five catches, but both Bateman and Duvernay were on the receiving end of Lamar Jackson touchdowns, with Duvernay hauling in four catches for 54 yards and a pair of TDs.

Duvernay was not a popular fantasy choice, as he was on just 2 percent of rosters and was started in 0 percent of lineups on CBS Sports in Week 1, but racked up 17 fantasy points with his big day. Among the two percent who drafted Duvernay was Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, but as he told an assistant on the sidelines, he, like everyone else, left Duvernay on the bench and was kicking himself watching the young receiver go off.

Relatable: @CalaisCampbell talking about his fantasy teams on the sideline… @Dev_Duv5, he shouldn't have had you on the bench huh?? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/poq3aVHn29 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 12, 2022

It’s pretty funny watching an NFL player lament his fantasy lineup on the sideline during a game and makes Campbell extremely relatable to every fantasy player, as there’s nothing more frustrating than watching a guy go off on your bench. The good news for Campbell is that he gets to reap the rewards of the Ravens win personally, unlike most fantasy owners, and, as he notes, he won’t have to fight for his teammate on the waiver wire. The bad news is the Ravens don’t get to play the Jets again this season, and Duvernay has to deal with a stingier Miami group next week.