The quest to determine the top club in CONCACAF is on. The 2023 CONCACAF Champions League kicked off on Thursday with three fixtures, all of which involve teams from MLS traveling south. The evening kicked off with Austin FC traveling to Haiti to play Violette, while it will end with Orlando City SC taking on Mexican side Tigres UANL.

In between those games, the defending MLS Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia Union went to El Salvador, where Alianza were waiting for them in the Estadio Cuscatlán. It was a tense game, and during the second half, a little bit of levity got added to the festivities when a dang dog ran onto the pitch.

Was this on your bingo card? Yeah the @PhilaUnion is a good team and all, but this doggo is even better 🐶⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cK882huibw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2023

If you look right up near the corner flag at the 67:47 mark, you can see the dog emerge and start running around. John Strong and Stu Holden of Fox Sports both delighted in the game getting postponed for this extremely good boy, and they especially enjoyed when the dog made a beeline for the ball and picked it up with its mouth. A stadium worker with a huge smile on his face came out and got the dog out of there so the game could resume.

And now, I will end this post with several bad puns: Robert Lewandogski, Diego Maradoga, Kevin De Beagle, Harry Cane Corso. Thank you.