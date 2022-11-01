bradley chubb
The Dolphins Are Trading For Broncos Star Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has not been lacking for excitement, as a number of star caliber players have been on the move, with various contenders and hopeful contenders trying to bolster their rosters with star talent in preparation of the second half of the season.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the biggest moves arrived in the form of the Miami Dolphins shipping a first round pick (via San Francisco) to Denver for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb, as the Dolphins look to beef up their pass rush with one of the league’s best, who has 5.5 sacks so far this season.

It’s an interesting move from the Broncos, considering they are a team very much hoping to win-now considering they just paid Russell Wilson a ton of money to be their quarterback, but the reality is they aren’t a team ready to contend this year. As such, they get a first (along with a fourth and running back help in Chase Edmonds) for Chubb (and a fifth) who is entering free agency this offseason and figures to command a massive salary. With Wilson’s contract on the books, Denver apparently didn’t feel they could pay Chubb and address other roster issues, so they move him to Miami, who will likely pay him to stay long-term considering what they gave up to get him, and Chubb will hope to elevate the Dolphins defense which has struggled at times this season.

