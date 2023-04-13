Jeff Hardy Returned On Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite

As AEW prepares for arguably the promotion’s biggest summer ever, it’s an all hands on deck situation, and Jeff Hardy was the first star to make his return Wednesday night.

After Matt Hardy negotiated his and Private Party’s exit from Stokely Hathaway and The Firm, he and Isiah Kassidy were ambushed from behind by Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. After Hook hit the ring and mixed things up with Ethan Page, Jeff Hardy made his grand return to save his brother.

Thankfully this time Jeff Hardy didn’t dance on his way to the ring while his brother and others received a beatdown in the ring.

Jeff Hardy’s return comes after his latest rehab stint following a 2022 DUI arrest in which he had his driver’s license suspended for 10 years. His brother, Matt Hardy updated Jeff Hardy’s rehab stint, saying he believes this time will be different “because he went into it with a different mentality and he’s never been this scared before.”

In the coming months it shouldn’t be much of a surprise to see stars who have been on the shelf or away from the promotion return as AEW builds up to its All In show, which will take place from the iconic Wembley Stadium on August 27.