AEW All In Will Take Place From Wembley Stadium In London

Five years after ALL IN became the launching pad for All Elite Wrestling, the promotion is making its highly-anticipated UK debut in London on Sunday, August 27, at All In from Wembley Stadium.

“The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television,” said AEW CEO Tony Khan via a press release. “We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there’s no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW’s history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it’s a fitting time to come together for ‘AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.’”

Details from the press release announce All In London will be a homecoming for several top stars including AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Nigel McGuinness, Pac, Anthony Ogogo, and more.

AEW’s move to bring wrestling back to Wembley comes after WWE saw incredible success hosting Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. Wembley also played host to one of the most iconic Intercontinental championship matches in WWE history, when British Bulldog won the championship from Bret Hart in 1992.

