Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Motor Speedway was not without excitement, as Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag over Kyle Larson and William Byron in a race with double-digit caution flags and some post-race fireworks.

Late in the race, Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson got into it on the track, with Gragson getting bumped up the track into the wall and then coming down the track to nudge Chastain — ultimately leading to Gragson having to come into the pits and bringing out the race’s 10th caution.

A tough break for Noah Gragson. pic.twitter.com/Ld5vsUqsC9 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

After the race, Gragson went over to talk with Chastain about the incident and things got heated. Gragson grabbed Chastain’s fire suit which led to Chastain throwing a right cross that landed on Gragson, whose efforts to return punches got broken up.

The dust-up happened in the middle of an interview with Larson about his second place finish, but he couldn’t help but get distracted by what he was seeing on the monitor in front of him, trailing off mid-answer to take in the fisticuffs with a big smile on his face.

Kyle Larson's live reaction to the Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/5qvpuysnnR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Larson wasn’t the only driver who wanted to take in the spectacle, as race winner Denny Hamlin had reporter Bob Pockrass pull up the video to show him after his press conference.

Showing Kansas winner Denny Hamlin the Ross Chastain – Noah Gragson fight. pic.twitter.com/pECPYB3Gml — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 7, 2023

I think a number of drivers were hoping to see Chastain end up on the worst of the fight, as Kyle Busch laid into Chastain earlier in the race after an incident of their own on track.

Chastain hasn’t endeared himself to too many in the pits, and he and Gragson work fairly closely as two Chevy drivers. They’ll have some things to work out after their rumble in Kansas and one expects that won’t be the last altercation we see Chastain get in given his driving style.