Patrick Mahomes Threw An Insane Hook Shot Touchdown Pass On The Run

Patrick Mahomes has done it again, coming up with a new way to throw a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos. On 3rd and 2 from his own 44, Mahomes rolled right and looked like he’d get brought down well short of the line to gain, but somehow flipped the ball across his body to Jerick McKinnon — while breaking loose of a diving tackle attempt — which McKinnon then took to the house.

This is just preposterous stuff that has become unbelievably common for Mahomes. It’s a great job by McKinnon of recognizing there’s a chance to break up field into space, but there’s such little time for Mahomes to get rid of that ball and for him to get that much on it and lead McKinnon so he can keep running in stride is unreal.

It is they kind of play that drives defenses crazy, because you cannot defend this any better. They got pressure, flushed him out of the pocket, had contain on his scramble, and it didn’t matter. The defensive back has to step up there to stop a scrambling Mahomes from getting the line to gain, which creates an opening for McKinnon, but no one else is going to have the ability or vision to make that throw happen so you shouldn’t have to worry about that. You do when 15 is on the other side, though, and the Broncos found themselves down 13-0 with haste thanks to the latest Mahomes magic trick.