NFL teams are reporting for training camp, which is the first sign that football is right around the corner. One frequent source of content when teams report to camp are scuffles that sometime boil over into being full-blown fights, as tensions can run high when you get out there and play football for the first time in a few months.

Travis Kelce is no stranger to these, as he’s one of those guys who isn’t afraid to get into it with a teammate if they cross a line — we saw him do this last year, for example. The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in camp getting ready to defend the Lombardi Trophy, and Kelce is once again making sure things are done the right way, as he nearly got into it with third-year defensive end George Karlaftis for a hit on Kadarius Toney.

Gittin’ CHIPPY 😬 George Karlaftis lays out Kadarius Toney after a play and Travis Kelce has some words for him 👀 pic.twitter.com/CZLk04YSPk — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 24, 2024

In fairness to Kelce, while no one wants to come close to fighting a teammate, Karlaftis did get a little carried away with this one, although we’re willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and say that he wasn’t trying to purposely flatten Toney. Still, if Karlaftis can do this when the games start, we’re confident that Kelce will be pretty happy with him.