Diego Pavia And Vanderbilt Shocked No. 1 Alabama In A 40-35 Upset

A week ago, Alabama jumped all over Georgia in Tuscaloosa, taking a 21-0 first quarter lead and fought off a furious rally from the Bulldogs to get a massive win at home over the second-ranked Dawgs, earning the No. 1 ranking in the country in the process.

This week, they were in Nashville as more than three touchdown favorites against Vanderbilt, but very quickly found themselves in another dog fight as the Commodores jumped out to a 13-0 lead after marching for a TD on their first drive and getting a pick-six on a tipped ball on Alabama’s first possession.

JALEN MILROE PICK-SIX AND VANDERBILT IS UP TWO SCORES 🫢 pic.twitter.com/x3rTw6mtTw — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2024

Alabama’s offense would settle in after that, but their defense never got the Commodores figured out, as Diego Pavia — who became a darling of college football fan’s a year ago when he led New Mexico State to a win over Auburn — continued his reign over the state of Alabama, now with Vanderbilt. Pavia pitched a near-perfect game under center, going 16-of-20 for 252 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 57 yards on 19 carries, as he and the Dores offense marched up and down the field on Alabama to shock the Tide and win the game 40-35.

It was Vandy’s first win ever against a top-ranked team, and it was far from a flukey performance. Pavia and the offense were spectacular, and they played like a team freed up from expectations. The defining moment of the ballgame came in the third quarter as Alabama had pulled to within two and it looked like the Dores might be fading. On 4th and 1, Vanderbilt went for it and, rather than running it, they had Pavia throw deep and he connected for a 35-yard touchdown pass to put Vandy back up by nine, signaling this might be the real deal.

Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams nearly created enough explosive plays to get Alabama back in front, but down five early in the fourth quarter, Milroe got strip-sacked by the Vandy defense near midfield to flip the advantage back in the Commodores favor.

Vandy would march for another touchdown after that to go up 12 and, while Alabama would score again to cut the deficit to five, the Tide just could not stop Pavia and the offense, who iced the game with a perfect 4-minute drill to bleed out the clock and put knees on a stunning win.