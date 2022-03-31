Miami offers an exclusive club scene, a thriving art community, a diverse selection of culinary options, and beaches that make you forget about your everyday problems. For music lovers and festival-goers, it also boasts an energetic atmosphere that’s ideal for weekends full of good beats and dancing. This year’s Miami Music Week, which went down from March 22 through March 27, was yet another successful addition to the post-pandemic nightlife of the city.

While the infamous Ultra Music Festival was raging on throughout the weekend, Miami’s indie and electronic music scenes extended beyond the festival gates. For those who weren’t able to attend Ultra (or just didn’t want to deal with those crowds), Tamago, a new streaming platform, hosted an epic yacht party aboard the South Beach Lady boat. The massive yacht launched in the shadow of Bayfront Park into the high mellow seas, complete with sunset ocean views. Fans danced non-stop throughout the five-hour event, which featured renowned music acts and rising performers like Felix Da Housecat, Clarian, Sinca, Doc Martin, and Desert Hearts’ Lee Reynolds.

Not only was it the ultimate day-ger, but the event also raised thousands of dollars for Save The Children: Ukraine. A fundraiser where you can get hyped and give back? That’s the definition of a win-win.

If you’re stuck at your desk and need something to daydream about, scroll through the plethora of sunshine-filled photos from Tamago’s Miami Music Week boat party below.

