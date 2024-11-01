Here at Uproxx, we believe collaborations are the spice of life — fashion collabs, artist collabs, and everything in between, if two or more entities that we’re already fans of come together to produce something greater than the sum of their parts, we’re hyped about it.
This is why every Friday, we’re going to be running down the best collabs of the week. There are no hard and fast rules here, if it’s a collaboration that has us excited for any reason, it’s fair game. So, we’ll be wading through the muck to find the collaborations you need to care about on a weekly basis.
This week we’ve got link-ups between Rick Owens and Moncler, Supreme and Jane’s Addiction, SKIMS, Tate McCrae, and Harmony Korine, and we’re closing with Central Cee’s COLORS performance. Let’s dive in.
Rick Owens x Moncler FW24
Every Gen-Z dude’s favorite brand, Rick Owens, is linking up with the Italian fashion house Moncler once again for a fall/winter 2024 outwear collection. The collection straddles the line between luxury runway fashion and winter-focused basics. Expect lots of parkas, bomber jackets, and jumpsuits in a mix of cashmere and quilt dressed up in a minimalist yet slightly edgy (or at the very least unconventional) aesthetic.
Sure, some of the pieces are comfortably conventional, but for every slightly elevated down jacket or puffer vest, you’ve got a piece that’ll make you look like a glammed-up high-fashion sith lord. But that’s what makes Rick Owens so damn fun.
The Rick Owens x Moncler FW2024 collection is available now. Shop the collection at Rick Owens or Moncler.
Supreme x Jane’s Addiction Fall 2024 Collection
Beloved ‘90s weirdos Jane’s Addiction are back — or at least they were back. The band embarked on a tour this year but on-stage fighting led them to abruptly cancel, which is a shame for Jane’s Addiction fans, but hey, at least we’re getting a Supreme collaboration out of it!
The collection is conceptually pretty simple, it takes classic Supreme staples like Mechanics Jackets, cardigans, and hoodies, marked with graphic prints of Jane’s Addiction album and poster iconography and lyrics. The collection was supposed to serve as a victory lap for the band, but now it is a small consolation for the letdown fans. If only you could trade in those tickets for pieces from the collection!
The Supreme x Jane’s Addiction Fall 2024 collection is available now at Supreme.
Tate McCrae Stars In SKIMS Holiday Shop
SKIMS is always linking up with the most cutting-edge main pop girlies, from Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, to Rosalia, and now the brand has tapped Tate McCrae to star in its Holiday Shop collection.
The Holiday Shop Collection features loungey staples and lingerie in SKIMS minimalist aesthetic, though if you love patterns there are plenty of snow-flake, leopard print, and mistletoe-adorned pieces that reflect the cozy season.
But we’re not here to talk about the clothes, we’re here for the collaboration, and this is a great one! The ad campaign was shot by Harmony Korine of Spring Breakers and Kids fame, and has a sheen to it that echoes the bright and loud photography of early 00s-era David LaChappelle.
Tate McRae looks great and exudes confidence. We’re fully expecting 2025 to be McRae’s year.
Shop the SKIMS Holiday collection here.
Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance SONNY Basketball Capsule
Aimé Leon Dore’s SONNY Youth Club is an NYC-based program that provides mentorship and a place to play for young athletes in the city, and recently, the Baseketball Club took their talents to an international tournament in Paris and to mark the event, ALD teamed up with New Balance for a new collection of footwear and apparel.
We love the retro vibes of this collection, which includes hoodies, jackets, tank tops, footwear and other off and on-court staples that feature SONNY branding done in a throwback ‘70s and early ‘80s aesthetic.
The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance SONNY Basketball Capsule is set to drop on November 1st at 7:00 AM ET. Shop the collection at ALD.
100 Thieves x Adidas Drop 002
The LA-based lifestyle and e-sports brand 100 Thieves is teaming up with Adidas Originals for the duo’s second drop of the year. The two brands joined forces earlier this year, but that collection played things relatively safe. We’re glad to see 100 Thieves get a bit more comfortable this time around by infusing more of its aesthetic personality into the collaboration.
The collection features everything from apparel to footwear, and accessories with a sporty-meets-utilitarian aesthetic. Considering the first drop was a success, and this one is looking even better, it’s safe to say Adidas is throwing itself into the e-sports ring (battlefield?) with full force.
The 100 Thieves x Adidas Drop 002 is set to hit the 100 Thieves website on November 2nd at 10 AM PST. Check out the full collection here.