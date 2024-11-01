Here at Uproxx, we believe collaborations are the spice of life — fashion collabs, artist collabs, and everything in between, if two or more entities that we’re already fans of come together to produce something greater than the sum of their parts, we’re hyped about it.

This week we’ve got link-ups between Rick Owens and Moncler, Supreme and Jane’s Addiction, SKIMS, Tate McCrae, and Harmony Korine, and we’re closing with Central Cee’s COLORS performance. Let’s dive in.

Rick Owens x Moncler FW24

Every Gen-Z dude’s favorite brand, Rick Owens, is linking up with the Italian fashion house Moncler once again for a fall/winter 2024 outwear collection. The collection straddles the line between luxury runway fashion and winter-focused basics. Expect lots of parkas, bomber jackets, and jumpsuits in a mix of cashmere and quilt dressed up in a minimalist yet slightly edgy (or at the very least unconventional) aesthetic.

Sure, some of the pieces are comfortably conventional, but for every slightly elevated down jacket or puffer vest, you’ve got a piece that’ll make you look like a glammed-up high-fashion sith lord. But that’s what makes Rick Owens so damn fun.

The Rick Owens x Moncler FW2024 collection is available now. Shop the collection at Rick Owens or Moncler.

Supreme x Jane’s Addiction Fall 2024 Collection

Beloved ‘90s weirdos Jane’s Addiction are back — or at least they were back. The band embarked on a tour this year but on-stage fighting led them to abruptly cancel, which is a shame for Jane’s Addiction fans, but hey, at least we’re getting a Supreme collaboration out of it!

The collection is conceptually pretty simple, it takes classic Supreme staples like Mechanics Jackets, cardigans, and hoodies, marked with graphic prints of Jane’s Addiction album and poster iconography and lyrics. The collection was supposed to serve as a victory lap for the band, but now it is a small consolation for the letdown fans. If only you could trade in those tickets for pieces from the collection!