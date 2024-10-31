One of the things that made FX’s hip-hop comedy Dave resonate so strongly with us was the simple, rags-to-riches story. There was a relatability in Dave Burd’s Lil Dicky that allowed an audience to see itself in this larger-than-life character. Lil Dicky was a dreamer, and it was fun to see Dave win, going from a nobody who thought (or knew) of himself as the biggest most important rapper in the world, with a Drake poster hanging above his bed, to eventually *SPOILERS* rubbing shoulders with Drizzy himself by the third season’s end. And since Dave’s season three finale last year, fans of been eagerly awaiting any news on whether there will be a season four, what Dave will do next, or at the very least, if we’ll get new Lil Dicky music.

Well we’ve got good news for you — this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Dave Burd and there will eventually be new Lil Dicky music, we’re just not quite sure as to when. But while we aren’t getting any new music or comedy from Dave this year, that doesn’t mean Dave isn’t out here in the streets.

Most recently, Dave joined forces with Johnnie Walker and Squid Game to build up hype for the latter’s second season — set to hit Netflix on December 26th — at a massive Times Square takeover where fans of the show go to drink whiskey, including a special Squid Game inspired cocktail crafted by mixologist Ginn Choe called the “456,” and participate in games inspired by the series.

Is there a chance Dave is going to be a surprise appearance in season two of Squid Game? No, but the randomness of the event does sound like a page ripped straight out of a Dave episode.

To help further build up anticipation for Squid Game‘s next season, Johnnie Walker is selling limited-edition Squid Game-themed bottles of its iconic Black Label whiskey, featuring a new logo where the brand’s Striding Man is dresssed in a Squid Game inspired green tracksuit, with each bottle being numbered 001-456, in homage to the number of contestants in the show.

So if you know someone who is a massive Squid Game fan and Johnnie Walker drinker (or if that person is you), you just found the perfect present for the holidays. Click here to score a bottle.

On the heels of the Times Square takeover, we caught up with the face of the Johnny Walker Squid Game link-up, Dave, to chat about why he wanted to be part of this collaboration, and what’s next for Lil Dicky. We also included the recipe for Ginn Choe’s 456, which is fully Dave approved.

What can you tell me about this partnership with Johnnie Walker and Squid Game Media?

Whenever I try to do partnerships with any brands, I really only like to do things that I love or believe in or I’m passionate about. So for me, this is almost like a two-for-one in the sense that I’ve always loved whiskey and Johnnie Walker, and then I’m also a huge Squid Game fan. So when I saw the opportunity to do something that involved both of those things at once, it seemed like a no-brainer to me.

How did you become a fan of the show?

I think I imagine I fall in a similar lane as most people… I don’t know exactly when it came out, but I feel like it came out and it really took over the world culturally. So it was impossible to live your life without hearing about this show. I’m a huge consumer of TV shows, movies. Anything that’s being talked about. I think I was hooked like everyone else.

How do you think you’d get on in the actual Squid Game contest?

I think, look, I’m a pretty good athlete and my heart and just my will I think is second to none. So you can never be too sure, but I imagine… I think I’d win if you’re really asking my honest question, I think I’d probably win.

I’m glad that that was your answer and it wasn’t something a little more self-deprecating.

No, no, no. I’d win the whole thing.

Let’s talk a little bit about the 456 cocktail. I’m assuming you’ve had it. What do you like about it?

Look, I’m not by any means a connoisseur of cocktails. All I know is that I was at an event in New York City when we launched this campaign. We played Squid Games in Times Square, and someone handed me this beautiful yellow cocktail. They said it was the 456. I took a sip and I loved it. So I really don’t even know, if I’m being honest, exactly what it is. All I know is that it’s delicious.

Outside this promotion, how do you generally like to enjoy your whiskey?

I think it varies. In a cocktail form is probably my ideal. Sometimes if I go on a vacation, I get the fruitiest drink at the bar. You know what I mean? That’s the most flavor-packed thing. So for me, anything that makes the whole drink taste delicious and not necessarily like straight-up alcohol, I tend to like that, but I do also like the feeling of drinking it straight. Whiskey, when it goes down your chest, there’s such a warm feeling, and it reminds me of the holidays.

Speaking of the holidays, any plans for Halloween?

I don’t have any plans yet. I’m sure one of my friends will say, “Hey, come to this,” and I’ll consider that. But not only do I not have a plan, I don’t have a costume. So if I were to get plans, I would have to figure out what the hell I’m going to be.