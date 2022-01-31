This latest episode of Euphoria ended on a cliffhanger. Rue, Jules, and Elliot’s love triangle has become more intimate, but their bond is put at risk thanks to a discovery that’s made by one of the characters. Meanwhile, Nate and Cassie’s affair reaches toxic levels as a result of the latter’s decision to spend more time with his ex-girlfriend, Maddy. Then there’s Cal, who goes on quite the bender, which comes to a dramatic end, all while Kat reaches a conclusion in her relationship with Ethan.

All of these events are soundtracked by great music selections that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene.

What Songs Were In ‘Euphoria’ S2E4?

The big stand-out songs on this week’s episode are Towns Van Zandt’s “I’ll Be Here In The Morning” and Sinead O’Conner’s “Drink Before The War.” The former was used in the opening scene as Rue describes her love for her girlfriend Jules. The latter was used during Cal and Cassie’s most vulnerable moments as they dance at a bar as well as Maddy’s birthday party.

The soundtrack for this week’s episode also includes:

Baby Keem — “Trademark USA”

Montell Jordan — “This Is How We Do It”

Pussycat Dolls and Busta Rhymes — “Don’t Cha”

Faith Evans — “Love Like This”

James Blake — “Pick Me Up”

Jonathan Richman — “I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar”

INXS — “Devil Inside,” “Need You Tonight,” and “New Sensation”

Mahalia Jackson — “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child”

Red 7 — “Heartbeat”

Ericdoa — “Sad4whatt”

Pavel Sporcl and Petr Jirkovsky — “24 Caprices for Solo Violin, Op. 1: No. 14 in E-Flat Major”

Can — “Vitamin C”

Daryl Hall & John Oates — “Method Of Modern Love”

Artery Eruption — “Swarmed By Mosquitos Place Larvae Into Your Cranium”

Skatt Bros — “Life At The Outpost”

Spandau Ballet — “True”

Mindfulness Healing BGM Project — “Gemini & Detox”