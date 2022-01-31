sydney euphoria
‘Euphoria’ Fans Are Ready For Sydney Sweeney To Get The Emmy Nomination That She Deserves

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Zendaya won an Emmy for Euphoria. Is it Sydney Sweeney’s turn next?

The actress was dubbed “the season’s acting MVP” by Vanity Fair following Sunday’s anxiety attack of an episode, in which her character, Cassie, gets worryingly wasted and ends up puking in a hot tub. It was a great performance, if not the most fun thing to film.

“During the hot tub scene, during the throwing up, I got really grossed out,” Sweeney told Decider about filming the scene. “They had this invisible tube that looked like a horse bit and they put it in my mouth and I had to somehow hold and make it look semi-normal and then throw up over everyone which was… It was so gross.”

Sweeney recently gave an interview where she expressed concern that she doesn’t get the recognization she deserves because she’s appeared nude on screen (“I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked”). But it would be tough for the Emmys to ignore her now, either for Euphoria or The White Lotus (she is so good, and so scary). Or at least get her on another HBO show, like Succession or Barry. She’d make a good assassin.

Her fans are ready for that Emmy:

