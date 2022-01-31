Zendaya won an Emmy for Euphoria. Is it Sydney Sweeney’s turn next?

The actress was dubbed “the season’s acting MVP” by Vanity Fair following Sunday’s anxiety attack of an episode, in which her character, Cassie, gets worryingly wasted and ends up puking in a hot tub. It was a great performance, if not the most fun thing to film.

“During the hot tub scene, during the throwing up, I got really grossed out,” Sweeney told Decider about filming the scene. “They had this invisible tube that looked like a horse bit and they put it in my mouth and I had to somehow hold and make it look semi-normal and then throw up over everyone which was… It was so gross.”

Sweeney recently gave an interview where she expressed concern that she doesn’t get the recognization she deserves because she’s appeared nude on screen (“I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked”). But it would be tough for the Emmys to ignore her now, either for Euphoria or The White Lotus (she is so good, and so scary). Or at least get her on another HBO show, like Succession or Barry. She’d make a good assassin.

Her fans are ready for that Emmy:

honestly but sydney sweeney deserves an emmy in this season #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/pMRnFWvJLa — َ (@uwfexi) January 31, 2022

Sydney Sweeney better get her Emmy for playing Cassie this season it’s so serious #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/1ApNLG5UaC — Jamari Reuben (@JamariReuben) January 31, 2022

sydney sweeney the emmy is yours. pic.twitter.com/NDix8z98Zd — joe (@mcumagik) January 31, 2022

cassie is literally the only reason to watch euphoria this season. sydney sweeney playing that shit like an erotic thriller — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) January 31, 2022

sorry but sydney sweeney is the best euphoria actor idk what to tell y’all — ً (@lesbomonet) January 31, 2022

future emmy winner, sydney sweeney pic.twitter.com/nmT5YjjhfY — 2000s (@notgwendalupe) January 31, 2022

GIVE A SYDNEY SWEENEY A FUCKIN EMMY pic.twitter.com/c8cDmH7EOb — ophelie (@CAPTAINLARS0N) January 31, 2022

There's no way Sydney Sweeney doesn't get an Emmy nom for her work on this season of #Euphoria. pic.twitter.com/XqXXMZsnS3 — shelby elpers (@shelbbs247) January 31, 2022

i do hope sydney sweeney get her deserved emmy this year!!! she’s killing it — euphoria pics (@euphorixhbo) January 31, 2022