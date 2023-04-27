Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We can confidently say that this is the strongest single week for releases in the entire year so far. Seriously. Whether you like high-profile brand collaborations, new designs that don’t rely on nostalgia to move products, or tried and true classics, this week has a little bit of something for everyone. This week’s obvious highlight is Travis Scott’s latest Jordan collaboration, a low-top olive-adorned Jordan 1. But Travis isn’t the only big musician heating up the week, Bad Bunny is also dropping a similarly colored collaboration with Adidas. These two celeb collaborations bookend the week with some classic Jordan colorways and eye-catching New Balances filling out the rest of the spots. There is a lot to love for sneaker fans of all tastes — so let’s dive in!

Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott Medium Olive Price: $150 What a way to start the week! Travis Scott is back with his latest signature Nike, a Medium Olive rendition of the low-top Jordan 1. Featuring olive accents and sail panels over a black leather upper, this Jordan 1 looks to Moto-style for inspiration (the colors resemble a racing flag) and sports embroidered Cactus Jack branding on the tongue tag. Brace yourself people with big feet, we’ve got some bad news for you — it’s a women’s size exclusive. There was once a time when ultra-hyped women’s size exclusives would inspire a bunch of whining from men who feel left out, causing brands to cave to the pressure (looking at you Off-White) but these days the sneaker world is in a comfortable enough position to not give this one a wider release. You win some you lose some, and this time around the ladies are being treated to the best sneaker drop of the week! The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott Medium Olive is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Pine Green Price: $205 Speaking of Off-White, the late great Virgil’s brand is back with this new colorway of an original Abloh design. Featuring a Pine Green leather upper with a white swoosh and midsole, this reimagined AF-1 sports a unique spike traction design, two sets of laces, and Flywire cables crossing across the sneaker’s body. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Pine Green is set to drop on April 28th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 1 Washed Dark Blue Price: $160 It’s not Off-White but it’s just as wacky, the Washed Dark Blue Air Max 1 features a patchwork take on the silhouette with a mixed textile upper that combines Denim and animal print with Picante Red and white accents, laser etching on the tongue, rope laces, and a suede Swoosh. It’s a bit all over the place but in the best way possible. The Nike Air Max 1 Washed Dark Blue is set to drop on April 28th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 3 True Blue and Copper Price: $210 If you’re after an all-time classic, this True Blue and Copper Jordan 3 is the way to go. Featuring a white leather upper with True Blue accents and Metallic Copper eyelets and branding, this Jordan 1 sports that classic combination of leather and an elephant print mudguard that makes the Jordan 3 so iconic.

For some people, this easily beats out the OG University Red colorway. We are those people, this is a top-three Jordan colorway for sure. The Air Jordan 3 True Blue and Copper is set to drop on April 29th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance MADE in USA 990v2 Tan and Black Price: $194.99 New Balance is holding its own against Nike this week with a handful of dope releases starting with this Tan and Black rendition of the 990v2. Part of the premium MADE in USA line, this 990 features an upper of mixed unbuckle leather, premium pigskin suede, and mesh over an ABZORB midsole for a comfort-focused fit. The sneaker sports heritage styling for a vintage look and embroidered vintage-style branding at the tongue. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v2 is out now. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Price: $199.99 If you’re looking for something a bit more contemporary, New Balance is also dropping a Tan and Black 990v3 which features an updated design.

The upper of this sneaker is still a three-way split of pigskin suede, nubuck leather, and mesh over an ENCAP midsole which offers a lighter step and enhanced support. At the heel is a classic NB logo with embroidered detailing at the tongue and heel. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 is out now. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 610 Latte With Carrot Price: $159.99 Joe Freshgoods is linking up with New Balance once again for a double sneaker drop this week. First up is Freshgoods’ take on the 610v1. This trail-inspired sneaker sports a mesh upper with diamond knit details at the collar, suede overlays, and an embroidered Freshgood’s custom camo outline. Rounding out the design is Nubuck overlays, a rubberized tongue logo, and an EVA midsole. The New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 610 is set to drop on April 28th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. New Balance x Joe Freshgoods Rainier Price: $219.99 For his second NB linkup this week, Freshgoods is keeping the outdoor theme rolling with this take on the Rainer. The Rainer sports a ripstop GORE-TEX equipped nylon upper with a custom woodland camo pattern, and brass eyelets that provide a nice contrast to the mix of brown and green colors.

The tongue features a co-branded woven label and the sneaker sits atop an EVA midsole and a Vibram outsole with enhanced grip. The New Balance x Joe Freshgoods Rainier is set to drop on April 28th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.