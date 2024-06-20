Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This is quite a week for sneakerheads into collaborations. Jordan has teamed up with artist Nina Chanel Abney for a new take on the Jordan 3, ALD has linked up with New Balance for a new iteration of the 1000 silhouette, NFT and blockchain company RTFKT is dropping a collaboration with Nike (don’t worry, it’s real, not virtual), and Bad Bunny and Adidas have teamed up for their best collaboration yet. That’s a lot of collaborations! And that doesn’t even cover all of the sneakers dropping this week. While we’re pretty psyched about the above, you can’t discount the women’s Jordan 11 Legend Pink or the high-top Jordan 1 Metallic Burgundy. It’s a great week for almost every type of sneakerhead. Let’s dive into the best drops of the week. Air Jordan 3 Retro x Nina Chanel Abney Bicoastal and Malachite Price: $225 Nina Chanel Abney is proving to be a vital collaborator for Nike and her latest is by far my favorite. Built on a Jordan 3 base, Abney transforms this classic silhouette with a waxed canvas and shaggy suede upper with a leather-lined collar. The sneaker is dipped in green tones with a fossil-colored midsole and hints of orange with a checkered insole design and thick rope laces. It’s amazing that a handful of small changes have completely transformed this sneaker into something completely new. The Air Jordan 3 Retro x Nina Chanel Abney Bicoastal and Malachite is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. ALD x New Balance 1000 Sea Salt with Concrete Price: $164.99 Teddy Santis’ Aimé Leon Dore is New Balance’s best collaborator (it helps that Santis is also NB’s creative director) so it’s no surprise that there is a lot of hype surrounding the pair’s latest release.

Built on a 1000 silhouette, this sneaker features a perforated leather upper with mesh underlays, a split midfoot shank, and ABZROB cushioning. There is something extra clean and futuristic about this release, which is interesting because as much as I love Teddy Santis’ work with New Balance, I wouldn’t call his dominating aesthetic “futuristic,” by any means. This shoe is proof Santis has some tricks up his sleeve. The ALD x New Balance 1000 Sea Salt with Concrete is out now for a retail price of $164.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis Void Edition Price: $222 The Nike Dunk Genesis is very much a sneaker for gamers, it even looks like something you’d wear in a futuristic MMO or battle royale-style game. The sneaker sports a canvas and synthetic nubuck upper with silicon-printed lines, molded elements, and a purple and black colorway. Each pair comes equipped with an NFC tag which enables you to acquire a virtual counterpart of the sneaker. Which is cool if you’re into that sort of thing. I’m not, but I think the sneaker design is interesting, especially if you’re going for a specific type of fashion aesthetic.

The RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis Void Edition is set to drop on June 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $222. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Women’s Air Jordan 11 Legend Pink Price: $190 Simply beautiful, what’s not to love here? The sneaker features a textile leather upper with a smooth patent leather mudguard in a soft pink hue with a matching outsole. I love it, partly because I’m a sucker for pink and white but also because I’ve never seen an Air Jordan 11 look this pretty.

In fact, that’s not a word I ever thought I’d use when talking about a double-digit Jordan silhouette. The Women’s Air Jordan 11 Legend Pink is set to drop on June 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Metallic Burgundy Price: $200 Fans of vintage Jordan 1s will love this Metallic Burgundy colorway of the sneaker. Made to the original ’85 era specs, this AJ-1 sports a full leather upper with metallic accents. It’s designed with purists in mind but it’s a reminder on just how much Peter Moore knocked it out of the park with this initial design.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Metallic Burgundy is set to drop on June 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Max 1 x HUF Anthracite and Medium Grey Price: $160 It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from the streetwear brand HUF, but this week they are teaming up with Nike for a new take on the Air Max 1 that celebrates the two brands’ 20th anniversary as partners. The sneaker features a classic Air Max build with design details that callback to HUF and Nike’s first partnership in 2004. The more understated colorway stands in stark contrast with everything else dropping this week and harkens back to a very different era in sneaker tastes. For that, we love it. The Air Max 1 x HUG Anthracite and Medium Grey is set to drop on June 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor San Juan Price: $140 I’ve long hoped that Bad Bunny would move on from the Adidas Forum silhouette and bring his unique sense of style and aesthetics to other silhouettes so I’m happy to see Benito take a stab at the Adidas Gazelle Indoor.