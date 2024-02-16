Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week brings the NBA All-Star Weekend to Indianapolis and to kick off the hype we’re getting some re-ups and remixes of some classic and legendary sneaker colorways. Relive the wonders of Kevin Durant’s KD 4 Galaxy, the ahead-of-its-time minimalism of the Devin Booker Book 1 Mirage, or celebrate the NBA’s most legendary colorway on the best Jordan silhouette with the AJ 4 BRED Reimagined. It’s a great week for fans of classic NBA sneakers. If that’s not your thing and you’re looking for a pair of sneakers with less historical baggage, we’ve got you. Adidas and Bad Bunny have linked up for a new take on the CL Response silhouette and in the New Balance camp we’ve got a new collaboration between NB and JJJJound as well as a brand-new running sneaker. We’ve got a lot to cover so let’s stop talking about it and just jump into this week’s best kicks.

JJJJound x New Balance 2002r Gore-Tex Charcoal/Pine Price:$190 You can always count on JJJJound to drop something minimal and elegant, which is why New Balance is the perfect brand for the label to collaborate with. Case in point the new 2002r Gore-Tex. This sneaker features suede overlays, a mesh tongue, and NB’s N-ERGY midsole all lined in waterproof Gore-Tex material. The sneaker drops in two muted colorways, including a charcoal variation and a forest green pine makeup. The JJJJound x New Balance 2002r Gore-Tex Charcoal and Pine are out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the JJJJound webstore. Nike KD 4 Galaxy Price: $130 Released in celebration of All-Star Weekend, the KD 4 Galaxy returns! Inspired by astronaut suits, the KD 4 Galaxy sports a shimmering metallic silver upper with orange accents and a speckled midsole meant to resemble a starry sky.

The original colorway dropped in 2012 and was worn by KD on-court during the 2012 NBA All-Star game in Orlando Florida. 12 years later and this sneaker still looks out of this world. The Nike KD 4 Galaxy is set out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Reebok Question Mid FTW White/Vector Red Price: $170 Another sneaker dropped in celebration of All-Star Weekend, Allen Iverson’s Reebok signature is back in a classic red and white colorway. The sneaker features a tumbled leather build, a pearlized toe and an icy rubber outsole. It’s a classic and maybe one of Reebok’s best sneaker silhouettes ever. The Reebok Question Mid FTW White/Vector Red is set to drop tonight at 9:00 PM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Reebok webstore. Nike KD 16 Easy Price: $160 If the KD 4 Galaxy represents space travel, the KD 16 Easy represents what you’ll find when you land on that alien planet. The KD 16 Easy’s primary influence is global currency, with details that are meant to resemble the security strips you find in $100 dollar bills, but look at this thing! It looks straight-up alien and psychedelic.

The sneaker combines shades of violet, green, pink, orange, and metallic silver over an Air Zoom unit with a multi-fabric upper. The Nike KD 16 Easy is set to drop on February 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 4 BRED Reimagined Price: $215 No other release could eclipse all of All-Star Weekend like the Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined. This sneaker takes the legendary BRED colorway and slaps it on a full-grain leather Jordan 4 with hints of Fire Red accents and classic Nike Cement Grey at the midsole and collar. There isn’t much to say about this sneaker, it’s a classic Jordan silhouette in a classic colorway. It’s the sort of thing you just stare and marvel at. The Nike Air Jordan 4 BRED Reimagined is set to drop on February 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Book 1 Mirage Price: $140 I’ve always loved the name of Devin Booker’s signature sneaker, the “Book 1.” There is a sort of weight and importance that goes along with that name. It has a sort of legendary air about it. The Book 1 features a Zoom Air unit, a foam midsole for extra bounce, and a durable canvas and twill upper with suede details and leather overlays. It’s a fine piece of minimalist footwear and aside from the BRED, our favorite All-Star Weekend release. The Nike Book 1 Mirage is set to drop on February 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Bad Bunny Response CL Wonder White Price: $160 If you’re not feeling the All-Star Weekend sneakers and want something more contemporary and modern, here is Bad Bunny’s latest from Adidas. Never mind that the Response CL is a sneaker that was first introduced nearly 20 years ago, we think that Benito has inspired enough changes to the silhouette to make it something new and distinctly 2024. The sneaker features a textile upper and lining with hairy suede details over a rubber outsole with a monochromatic off-white colorway. The wavy panels and eyeball heel branding give this simple running sneaker a swirling psychedelic character that reflects Benito’s artistry. The Adidas Bad Bunny Wonder White is set to drop on February 17th at 6:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. New Balance WRPD Runner Price: $149.99 If you’re looking for something truly futuristic and not just a sneaker that looks futuristic, the New Balance WRPD Runner is for you. This new silhouette rides on a full-length FuelCell midsole with wavy accents, and embroidered ’N’ logo, a wavy tread pattern outsole, and a knit upper with synthetic and wool details.