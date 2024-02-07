Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re just one shoe shy of having a full list of ten this week and Nike wins again, snagging seven spots, two of which are brand-new silhouettes. But good news for non-Nike fans, we’re happy to say New Balance and Adidas are back on the map (still nothing worthwhile in 2024 from Reebok, Puma, or Asics though). But here’s the real kicker — while this is a strong week full of great drops, there is a single release that is sucking all the oxygen out of the room. The Kobe 8 Protro Numbers. This is going to be the pair that sneakerheads froth at the mouth over. The return of Kobe signatures at Nike is a big deal but, with that said, the Protro line has a very distinct design language and that’s not going to be everyone’s thing. Of course, if you want to cop one of the other great pairs of sneakers dropping this week, you’re sure to have less competition. We’ve got a lot to cover this week so let’s stop yapping and just dive into the best sneakers of the week.

Nike Women’s Zoom Vomero 5 Light Orewood Brown Price: $160 The Vomero 5 is synonymous with crazy loud colorways, so we’re digging this more subdued Light Orewood Brown rendition. All the typical Vomero 5 features are here, you’ve got that textile upper, the leather accents, the pieces of plastic, but instead of a colorway that overuses primary colors to the point the shoes look like Legos, what we get here are nice shades of creamy shades of white (they almost look pink at certain angles) with a contrasting gum sole. The sneaker is a women’s exclusive but dops out at size 13 men’s. The Nike Women’s Zoom Vomero 5 Light Orewood Brown is set to drop on February 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike KD4 Year of the Dragon 2.0 Price: $150 The KD4 is back with a new rendition of the Year of the Dragon colorway, appropriately dubbed, “Year of the Dragon 2.0.” The sneaker features a khaki colorway with a graphic wood grain strap, a dragon motif at the heel, and a custom charm. The sneaker is dipped mostly in earthy tones but a nice Noble Red Swoosh adds some contrast.

In addition to the custom charm, the Dragon 2.0 will ship with a golden sneaker bag. We’re loving the regal treatment the KD4 is getting. The Nike KD4 Year of the Dragon 2.0 is set to drop on February 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Aqua/Court Purple Price: $190 (Aqua/Court Purple) Here it is, the Kobe 8 Protro Numbers — a sneaker that celebrates the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, adorned with the numbers 8, 24, and 2 (jersey numbers worn by Kobe and Gianna) across a white mesh upper. The sneaker is available in two colorways, Aqua, and Court Purple. Other than the color palette swap, the two designs are identical keeping things simple with a three-color motif: the white base, the colored numbers, and a black arch at the midfoot. Get ready folks, 2024 is going to be all about the Kobe Protro and we’re psyched to see what else Nike and Vanessa Bryant have in store. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro Aqua/Court Purple is set to drop on February 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance Made in USA Spring Summer 2024 Seasonal Collection Price: $199.99 — $219.99 This week we have nine picks, a perfect list in our book is ten, but considering this Seasonal Collection from New Balance consists of four different shoes, you can say this list has 12 picks. That’s an SNX first!

The reason we’re lumping all of these sneakers together is that they all share the same grey and black colorway and they’re all from New Balance’s Made in USA line. The full line consists of a 990 v4 and v6, a 996, and a 998. That’s four of New Balance’s best silhouettes in an attractive colorway that will contrast nicely with your upcoming spring and summer fits. The New Balance Made in USA Spring/Summer 2024 collection is set to drop on February 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail range of $199.99-$219.99. Pick up a pair of the 990 (v4/v6), 996, and 998 at the New Balance webstore.

NIke SB Dunk Low Burgundy Crush/Coconut Milk Price: $125 (Burgundy Crush/Coconut Milk) This two-pack SB Dunk collection from Nike isn’t explicitly a Valentine’s Day-themed sneaker, but considering it takes Paris as inspiration, aka The City Of Love, we’re going to go ahead and consider it one. The City Of Love pack consists of two monochromatic colorways, one in Burgundy, and the other in Coconut Milk. Both sneakers feature the same leather build with a cracked Swoosh and insole illustrations that look a bit Claude Monet-inspired. Of the two colorways we lean more towards the Coconut Milk because of the red thread running across the midsole. That little detail is a nice touch. The Nike SB Dunk Low Burgundy Crush/Coconut Milk is set to drop on February 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 13 Blue Grey Price: $200 It’s a rare week when a Jordan this dope drops and it isn’t the biggest draw of the week. For those not feeling the look of the Kobe Protro Numbers and want something a bit more classic, there is the Jordan 13 Blue Grey.

This take on the 13 features a premium white tumbled leather upper with hits of Blue Grey synthetic suede, and Yellow Ochre branding to wrap things up. It’s a great colorway, not much else to say here! Any other week and this would be the star, no question. The Nike Air Jordan 13 Blue Grey is set to drop on February 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Stan Smith x BAPE Price: $160 BAPE and Adidas are going sustainable! This take on the legendary Stan Smith is a celebration of BAPE’s 30th anniversary (which they’ve been celebrating for over a year now, just saying) and is made using 20% recycled materials. The design features BAPE’s iconic camo pattern across the entire upper with gold foil branding and a special lace charm. It’s a great sneaker and a great colorway, what more can you want? If you’re a BAPE fan this is a no-brainer. The Adidas Stan Smith x BAPE is set to drop on February 10th at 6:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Women’s Air Max Flyknit Venture Black Price: $180 The Flyknit Venture takes its inspiration from the biggest influence taking over the sneaker world right now — hiking boots. This sneaker is going full utilitarian, it has a tight weaved lacing system, a weather-resistant midsole, a big traction heavy outsole, and a thick upper that’ll keep you supported and secure.

It’s made to stand up to the abuse you’d encounter on the trail but has all the sleek design language that works on the streets. No complaints here, this is a great shoe and we can’t wait until it gets a full-size run. The Nike Women’s Air Max Flyknit Venture Black is set to drop on February 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.