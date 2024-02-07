Basketball fans are in for a treat, as Machine Gun Kelly and Shaquille O’Neal (also known for his musical side as DJ Diesel) will be helping to kick off the NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 with some performances. They will take the stage on Thursday, February 15 at The Indiana Convention Center as part of the celebrations. As someone who got to see Shaq do a DJ set a few years ago, the crowd is really in for a wild time.

Those who are interested in getting tickets and have an American Express will be able to participate in the presale, which is currently open and will close tomorrow, February 8 at 12:59 p.m. ET. Only a maximum of four free tickets can be reserved, but Ticketmaster appears to be limiting the quantity and access — so it’s unclear if they’ve sold out of the presale at the moment.

If you did manage to secure tickets to the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show event, AmEx cardholders will receive access to a priority lane for faster entry into the venue. As part of the Road Show experience, there will also be photo opportunities and fan competitions with Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith, according to a press release.

For those at home, it will start playing at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Meanwhile, the NBA also announced the rosters for the All-Star Celebrity Game today, and it includes 50 Cent and Lil Wayne as coaches, as well as Anuel AA, Walker Hayes, SiR, Jennifer Hudson, and AJ McLean playing.

More information about the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show featuring MGK and O’Neal can be found here.