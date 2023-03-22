Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After an incredibly slow but strong week, we’re following it up with… another slow week. We’ve got nothing but bad news for sneakerheads, not only is this week another slow one, it’s arguably one of the weakest we’ve had all year with only six notable drops, two of which are wider releases of sneakers we talked about last week. That means there are only four new shoes in this roundup. Only four, notable, new designs. That’s straight-up sad. On the bright side, things will get better beginning next week. But not much. We know this isn’t an ideal way to start a “best sneakers of the week list” but we’re just being real with you — save your money for something truly great! But that isn’t to say this week is dominated by duds, it’s not, some of the notable releases this week include the latest MSCHF drop, a Nike collaboration with Fly Streetwear, a new Billie Eilish branded AF-1, and the return of the Big Bubble Air Max, all of which are legitimately dope and worth your time. Let’s dive into the six best sneaker drops of the week!

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green No, you’re not experiencing Deja Vu, this is a drop we highlighted last week, but that was when it was exclusive to Nike-affiliated skate shops across the country. This week it finally got a wide release online, and yeah, we’re going to talk about it again (it’s a slow week!). Featuring a strengthened toe box, flexible plastic detailing, and a heavy tread zonal gum rubber outsole, this Jordan 4 is altered and strengthened to stand up to the abuse of street skating. It manages to satiate the desires of both skatewear fans and Jordan heads. A meeting of the minds that looks great in the process. The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. MSCHF Super Normal 2 Mint View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSCHF SNEAKERS (@mschfsneakers) Hot on the heels of launching what is arguably 2023’s most talked about shoe, MSCHF is back with another sneaker release and this time it looks like they’re playing it shockingly safe. As safe as a sneaker that apes the shape and vibe of a famous Nike silhouette can be! The Super Normal isn’t a new design for MSCHF, but the AF1-esque silhouette now has a new minty colorway. Featuring a white leather upper with wavy panel designs and mint detailing on the outsole, tongue, collar, and eyestay, the Super Normal 2 shows that pranks aside, MSCHF is really good at making dope shoes. The MSCHF Super Normal 2 Mint Green is out now for a retail price of $170. Enter a raffle to pick up the shoes at MSCHF or hit up your favorite aftermarket site. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSCHF SNEAKERS (@mschfsneakers)

Air Force 1 Low Billie Triple White Billie Eilish’s next collaboration with Nike has just dropped and it’s the best one yet! The massive pop star’s collaborations with Nike are quietly some of the best (more people need to get on the Billie train before it’s too late!) and this week she’s tackling the mighty AF-1 in the legendary Triple White colorway. ‘ Featuring a patchwork mosaic upper, cork sockliner, and cross-stitched detailing, Eilish’s AF-1 is equal parts traditional and elevated. Altering what is easily one of the most iconic silhouettes in the sneaker universe isn’t an easy feat, but Eilish nails it. The Air Force 1 Low Triple White is set to drop on March 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 MADE in USA Baklava Another sneaker we covered last week, Action Bronson’s first New Balance collaboration, the Baklava, is getting a wide release this week. Featuring a vibrant colorway with pigskin and synthetic overlays, mesh underlays, and a FuelCell cushioned midsole, this 990v6 was apparently inspired by ‘life-giving elements’ like water, earth and electricity, and sports reflective accents, a large bold blue ENCAP midsole, and TPU back tab pieces.

It’s got a lot going on but it manages to capture Action Bronson’s vibe and that’s all we ever want from a collaborative sneaker. The Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 MADE in USA Baklava is set to drop on March 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Nike SB Dunk Low x Fly Streetwear Gardenia Nike and Fly Streetwear are teaming up for a new SB Dunk that celebrates skate culture and city life. Featuring embroidered bouquet graphics, a tough suede and leather build, and a mix of Game Royal blue and white with key lime accents, the sneaker, dubbed “Gardenia” was inspired by the gardenia flower streets vendors of Shanghai. The sneaker is dropping alongside a matching apparel collection. The Nike SB Dunk x Fly Streetwear Gardenia is set to drop on March 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Original Big Bubble Nike is bringing back the legendary 1986 Big Bubble Nike Air Max 1. Replicated from CT scans, this sneaker recreates the original Air Max 1 design which featured a larger Air unit window — hence the name — in its original grey, white and University Red colorway.