Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’ve had several heavy drop weeks throughout the month of February (one of which included a reimagining of the legendary Jordan 3 White Cement) so it was only a matter of time before we were going to hit a lull, and hit that lull we have! This week there are only about six notable sneaker drops, and two of those, the New Balance Action Bronson BAKLAVA and the Pine Green Nike SB Jordan 4, are extremely limited and will hit a wider release next week. So if you’re a sneaker fan, this straight-up isn’t a great week. But if luck is on your side, well, whether you land with the BAKLAVA or SB Jordan 4s, you’re going to come away from this week pretty damn happy. Once you scan the kicks make sure you hit up our style roundup to complete your look. Here are the six best sneakers dropping this week and where to find them.

Nike Dunk High Faded Spruce We’ve seen the high-top Dunk dressed up in vivid and bright colors, but what about a colorway for the people who love the design but prefer a more low-key look? Enter this week’s Faded Spruce. Featuring a black leather upper with forest green pigskin nubuck overlays, this high-top sits on top of a Light Cream midsole, a padded collar, and a classic woven tongue label. It pushes against not only the trend of vivid and bright Dunks but the colors of the upcoming spring season, which favor much lighter tones. The Nike Dunk High Faded Spruce is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 2 Low Melon Tint Another week, another new Jordan 2 colorway! We’ll keep taking them as long as Nike is still giving them. The Melon Tint Jordan 2 swaps out the original all-leather build for some premium suede overlays and a mix of sandy orange tones and a dusty sail upper.

If you were unaware — and we were the first to call it — the Jordan 2 is back and it’s been looking better than ever. The Air Jordan 2 Low Melon Tint is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Air Max 1 Corduroy Our first two picks on this list were classy minimal affairs, they took beloved silhouettes and elevated them just slightly. The Air Max 1 Corduroy spits in the face of that practice. This is a pair of sneakers that calls attention toward it. Featuring a soft and flexible all-over corduroy upper bathed in ultra-bright Baltic Blue, this Air Max 1 features a splash of contrasting tan tones at the Swoosh and tongue tag with embroidered Air branding at the heel. The Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy is set to drop on March 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Max 1 ’87 We went from classy to wild really fast! The Great Indoors brings together popular area rug patterns like tiger stripe, cow-print, and paisley, and slaps them across a white upper with an icy blue matte outsole and silky black liner. This design is all over the place but if that’s your vibe you’re not going to find another pair of kicks this season that checks the box this strongly. The Nike Women’s Air Max 1 ’87 is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance 990v6 BAKLAVA New Balance doesn’t have as many celebrities rocking the brand as Nike (who does?) but their roster is steadily growing and this week the brand is linking up with Action Bronson for the “BAKLAVA.” Built on a v6 990 silhouette, the BAKLAVA takes colors from the ‘ocean, the earth, and the sky,” and features a seven-color design that looks different from every angle. On the shoe, Bronson says it “combines the best of both worlds with sportiness and comfort in a midsize sedan. It’s highly inspired by pistachios, baklava, my life, the layers, there’s lots of meanings.” We love this sort of team up and we’re hoping this leads to more collaborations with both Bronson and other rappers and artists. The New Balance 990v6 is set to drop on March 17th for an unannounced price exclusively at the SpecializingInLife website. A wider New Balance release is set to follow next week. Nike SB Jordan 4 Pine Green This week’s most exclusive sneaker is without a doubt the Nike SB Jordan 4 Pine Green. Dropping exclusively at select skate shops across the country, the Pine Green sports skate-ready enhancements like an altered toe box for an improved secure fit, flexible plastic detailing, and zonal gum rubber for extra traction, turning this court classic into an ideal skate shoe.