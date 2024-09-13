Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The floodgates are open, and we’re drowning in an ocean of amazing sneaker drops this week, which is a nightmare that pretty much every sneakerhead has had at least once. Though I’m not sure if we’d all agree that such a dream should be considered a nightmare. This time around we’re being treated to a full list of 10 drops, with representation from the big three — New Balance, Adidas, and Nike. The highlight of the week is definitely Nike’s collaboration with the Amsterdam-based streetwear brand Patta, who have joined forces to bring back the legendary Nike Air Max 1 Chlorophyll. Jordan fans will be treated to new colorways of the AJ-1 and AJ-5, while Adidas is linking up once again with Wales Bonner. That’s just scratching the surface of what we’ve got this week, so let’s just dive into it. Here are the best sneakers of the week. New Balance 1000 Real Pink with Sandstone Price: $149 New Balance has gotten the memo that right now sneakerheads are obsessed with Y2K era silhouettes, which is why the brand is bringing the 1000 out of the vaults and giving it a modern makeover. This sneaker — which originally dropped in 1999 — features a sleek shape and design with a leather upper adorned with suede overlays, synthetic underlays, reflective accents, and an ABZORB midsole. The colorway features a dip-dyed esque design, with the bottom portion in bubblegum pink, and the top portion in an earthy sandstone color. A thin stripe of green mesh separates the colors. The New Balance 1000 Real Pink with Sandstone is out now for a retail price of $149. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Wales Bonner Adios Neftenga Price: $220 The young English fashion designer Wales Bonner is back with Adidas, reviving the legendary Neftenga sneaker, a design inspired by the sneakers worn by Ethiopian Olympian Haile Gebrselassie during the 2008 Berlin Marathon, a race in which Gebrselassie set a world record.

The Adios Neftenga takes the same yellow and black colorway worn by Gebrselassie but outfits this sneaker with modern running tech like an ultra-lightweight synthetic and textile upper, metallic accents, and reflective details for enhanced night visibility. Rounding out the design are Wales Bonner branded tongue tags. The Adidas Wales Bonner Adios Neftenga are out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” Sail and Dark Pony Price: $210 While the late 2024 sneaker season has been incredibly uneven (that’s the nicest way I can say it) you can always count on Nike to drop at least one great Jordan every week. This week we get two! First up is the Jordan 5 “El Grito” aka Sail and Dark Pony, a sneaker that pays homage to Mexico just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month. The sneaker features a leather upper with embossed leather details at the heel, asymmetrical midsole shark tooth motifs, a dubrae that reads “VIVA,” and red, green, and white lace locks that are meant to recall the Mexican flag.

The Air Jordan 5 El Grito Sail and Dark Pony is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Book 1 Leather Light Orewood Brown Price: $150 The Devin Booker Book 1 is quickly becoming one of our favorite new silhouettes, but generally the sneaker is a bit understated and sleek. That’s not the case with this week’s Light Orewood Brown rendition of the sneaker, which covers the upper in a faux snakeskin leather all-over upper in a mix of brown and off-white tones. It’s a wild design, and we’re curious to see if this is a new avenue opening up for the look of the Book 1. The Nike Book 1 Leather Light Orewood Brown is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNRKS app. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Sesame and Pear Price: $125 SB Dunk fans have been spoiled by Nike lately. Over the summer, we’ve been graced with a handful of great Dunk colorways, and now as we enter September and edge toward Fall, it looks like Nike is keeping up the momentum.

The Sesame and Pear features a tough durable leather upper with textile details and an autumnal colorway that combines tan, brown, and bright green. It looks great, it’s not quite as exciting as the sneaker we’re about to cover, but it has a similar color palette that has us hyped for the fall sneaker season. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Sesame and Pear is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Chlorophyll Price: $160 Hands down, this collaboration between Amsterdam-based brand Patta and Nike is our pick of the week. The Air Max 1 Chlorophyll is a refresh of a 2009 colorway that has solidified itself as one of the greatest Air Max 1 colorways of all time. The sneaker features a mixed mesh, leather, and textile upper, with dual branding, and a mix of grey, green, and lime tones. Expect a lot of competition if you plan on picking this one up this week. The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Chlorophyll is set to drop on September 13th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at PattaxNike or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Foamposite One Royal Price: $240 Last week we got the Clogposite, and now, this week Nike is dropping a new Foamposite colorway. So, if you love the alienesque futuristic sheen of the -posite family, revel in it because you’ll probably never get this much attention from Nike ever again. The Foamposite One features a shimmering metallic blue upper with contrasting black nubuck eyestays and rides on an icy translucent outsole.