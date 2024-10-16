Ibiza is a place for extraordinary, world-class partying. With a slew of musical marathons that go well into the early morning hours with cutting-edge production at dozens of clubs and venues on the White Island, there truly is no place quite like Ibiza’s dancefloors.

While Ibiza’s 2024 summer season comes to a close, globally recognized party brand Elrow is surely making it hard for any other brand to top its hyper-sensory experiential party, “Hallucinarium.” Created in collaboration with visionary artists Alex and Allyson Grey, the “higher state of consciousness” party premiered on last month at Amnesia Ibiza, coinciding with the close of the Ibiza season.

Inspired and based upon the psychedelic, spiritual art of Alex and Allyson Grey, the event took participants on a cosmic journey through the peaks and valleys of human consciousness. Hypnotic backdrops, sacred geometry, performers depicting characters of divine imagination all swirled throughout the venue for a multi-sensory partying experience that went beyond a typical Ibiza party. Less a party and more a kaleidoscopic initiation ceremony, attendees danced with ‘Hallucinangels’ and ‘Moongoats,’ while colossal multifaceted gods invaded a DJ booth flanked by monumental sculptures inspired by interdimensional beings and the secret language of the psychedelic experience.

French house icon HUGEL, tech house sensation Cloonee, Dutch-born and Ibiza-based producer Chelina Manuhutu, Elrow’s Toni Varga, Ibiza-based artist Bastian Bux, and a special back-to-back performance with Eats Everything and Andres Campo soundtracked this ecstatic celebration.

Can’t believe you missed out? The themed immersive experience will make its U.S. debut at Radius in Chicago on November 29th and 30th before closing out Miami’s Art Basel week on December 8th at Factory Town.

Tickets for Chicago’s Friday show can be found here and tickets for Chicago’s Saturday show can be found here. Tickets for Miami’s Art Basel show at Factory Town can be found here.