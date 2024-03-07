Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. And what a week it is — for the first time in 2024 SNX is coming at you with a full list of 10 fire drops. We always aim for a perfect 10 but rarely get there, so this is a week worth celebrating. There’s something on offer for every type of sneakerhead this week, too. Jordan heads have a new High Cacao Jordan 1 and AJ 4 White Gold (both are women’s exclusives), for the skaters, we’ve got a Converse Stüssy link up, b-ball fans got the Fruity Pebbles LeBron, and for the club kids we’ve got the latest from Rick Owens and Dr. Martens. Spring is almost upon us so now is there perfect time to refresh that footwear rotation. Let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High Cacao Wow and Sand Drift Price: $200 We’re feeling the spring vibes with this warm-toned Jordan 1 high top. Dubbed the “Cacao Wow and Sand Drift,” this women’s exclusive features a Sand Drift nubuck leather upper with Dusted Clay and Burnt Sunrise accents, bright purple insoles, and an embossed wing-logo collar. After months of cool-toned colorways, we’re greeting this change-up with open arms. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High Cacao Wow and Sand Drift is set to drop on March 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 (Low Top) Price: $100 The classic Chuck 70 is getting the shag treatment. Made in collaboration with Stûssy, this Chuck 70 swaps out the usual canvas upper for a hairy suede build with unvarnished foxing, and a vivid true red colorway. Rounding out the design is an altered tongue tag that combines the All-Star name with Stüssy’s star symbol. The Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 is set to drop on March 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike LeBron 4 Fruity PEBBLES Price: $250 LeBron James looked to his favorite cereal for inspiration for the LeBron 4 Fruity PEBBLES. Only LeBron can take a concept like that and somehow make it work still. The sneaker features a Foamposite upper in white with a Fruity Pebbles-speckled midsole, and hints of purple. Doubling down on the cereal vibe, the insoles feature Fruity Pebbles branding with an all-over graphic of the cereal. The Nike LeBron 4 Fruity PEBBLES is set to drop on March 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club. Nike Women’s Zoom Vomero 5 Black and Blue Gaze Price: $180 Typically the Vomero 5 utilizes a monochromatic colorway, but this Black and Blue Gaze rendition goes a different route with a four-color scheme. The sneaker features a mixed real and synthetic leather upper with plastic accents, and reflective details that give the shoe a glow in low light.

The color combination features a mix of Black, Light Bone, Total Orange, and Blue Gaze. Overall the sneaker has a sporty vibe which is in keeping with the Vomero 5’s heritage as a runner. The Nike Women’s Zoom Vomero 5 Black and Blue Gaze is set to drop on March 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Attack x Social Status Summit White Price: $140 Nike is linking up with the Charlotte-based streetwear brand Social Status for a new take on the John McEnroe Mac Attack. Built on a Summit White soft suede upper, this tennis shoe sports an aged midsole, Social Status branding on the left tongue tag, and black accents. Underneath the soft suede overlays sits a reflective mesh upper that shimmers in low light. Overall this is a winner, proving once again that the Mac Attack is one of Nike’s best silhouettes, despite not being that well known. The Nike Attack x Social Status Summit White is set o to drop on March 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 (High Top) Price: $110 If you liked the vibe of the Stüssy Converse link-up but you’re not a fan of the low-top Chuck 70 (or the color red) then you’ll be pleased to know that there is a high-top rendition dropping as well.

This version still features the same hairy suede upper, but the red color is swapped for baby blue. Overall, we think this is the stronger release of the two. The Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 is set to drop on March 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 White & Gold Price: $210 Looking for an ultra-clean Jordan to rock this spring? Look no further than this White & Gold rendition of the Jordan 4. This sneaker features a luxe leather upper in different shades of white over an off-white midsole with metallic gold accents and an embossed Jumpman logo. It’s one of the few Jordans you can easily pair with some jewelry. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 White & Gold is set to drop on March 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Summit White and Phantom Price: $170 The Summit White and Phantom Air Max 1 is a sneaker designed almost exclusively for hardcore fans of the silhouette. The sneaker looks to marble sculptures for inspiration, sporting a marbled two-color suede upper with a textured midsole.

It has a strong and distinct look, yet it’s neutral enough to pair with pretty much any fit. It is a testament to the Air Max 1’s incredible base design. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Summit White and Phantom is set to drop on March 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Sydney’s Signature Collection 9060 Price: $149.99 American hurdler and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is getting her own New Balance capsule collection that features several running sneakers, and a set of jackets, hoodies, leggings, and other sports-centric fashion pieces. Our favorite piece from the large collection is this take on the 9060. Featuring a colorway of linen, stoneware, and licorice, this 9060 rides atop an ABZROB midsole with SBS heel cushioning with translucent details and a leather and suede upper. The Sydney’s Signature Collection 9060 is set to drop on March 7th at 9:00 AM PST for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Drop 2 1460 Jumbo Lace Boot Price: TBA Club kids everywhere rejoice! Dr. Martens and Rick Owens are teaming up again for the pair’s second drop this year. Built on a 1460 Jumbo Lace Boot, this high-top design features an 8-eye silhouette with brushed silver eyelets, an outside zipper, and thick wraparound pearl laces.