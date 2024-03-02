Welcome to Style Watch, your one-stop shop for all the fits to elevate your wardrobe. Winter is on its last legs, and while the spring season is fast approaching we still have some cold days ahead of us. So to help gear you up, we’ve collected our favorite layer-able pieces out now that’ll help you get through the final days of winter (especially if you have a ski trip planned) along with a lot of transition gear as the weather changes. Spring-centric collections are already dropping at Supreme, Palace, Aimé Leon Dore, KHY, Randolph, DGK, and more — so there is plenty for you to sort through, whether you’re chilling in the PNW or basking in the sunshine of Miami. Let’s dive into all the best fashion drops happening right now.

Supreme x The North Face — Spring 2024 Collection Price: Varies You can always count on Supreme and The North Face to produce gold when the two labels join forces. The latest collection features jackets, bags, tops, crewnecks, and other layer-able essentials that’ll have you all geared up for the late winter/ early spring season. An obvious highlight from the collection is the two-toned split Taped Seam Shell Jacket, which features a 3-layer poly shell, full zip closure, and a camo-pattern design. It looks like what would happen if Supreme, TNF, and BAPE joined forces. BAPE wasn’t involved but think of how dope this piece would’ve looked if they were! Something to consider Supreme, you’re welcome for the suggestion. Shop the Supreme x The North Face Spring 2024 collection at Supreme on February 29th at 11 am EDT. Arc’teryx — Focal LT Hoody Price: $400 Vancouver high-end outdoor label Arc’teryx is back with a new collection of men’s and women’s wear dubbed “Veilance.” The concept behind the Veilance collection is a merging of mountain-wear tech-focused design with modern urban aesthetics for a collection that looks at home both on the mountain and in the city. We love the Focal LT Hoody with its bright yellow colorway. The jacket sports a softshell build made of recycled nylon with an exposed front zipper, taped seams, an adjustable hood, and articulated patterning that allows for greater movement while still supplying you with warmth and comfort for those harsher cold conditions. It’s a nice balance between tech-focused performance and style and a showcase for what the brand does best. Pick up the Focal LY Hoody at Arc’Teryx.

Aimé Leon Dore — Mesh Moto Long Sleeve Tee Price: $95 Teddy Santis’ Aimé Leon Dore just launched its latest collection for the spring season which consists of statement jackets, trousers, bowling shirts, loafers, jackets, and accessories, in the brand’s signature minimalist aesthetic. But one piece in particular, the Mesh Moto Long-Sleeve, jumped out to us because of how much of a departure it is for the label. The moto-inspired t-shirt features a cotton mesh build with screen-printed logos and artwork across the body and arms. It captures the loud and busy look of the moto aesthetic, without all the leather, offering a casual interpretation of the style. The t-shirt drops in two colorways, a loud orange version, and a more subdued white and blue take. Pick up the Aimé Leon Dore Mesh Moto Long Sleeve Tee at the ALD online store. KHY — Drop 004 Price: Varies Kylie Jenner’s KHY label dropped its fourth collection on Wednesday, February 28th. The highly anticipated collection continues the brand’s sleek body-hugging silky aesthetic with a collection of flexible and lightweight tops, bottoms, and dresses in three monochromatic colorways including black, white, and beige.

There is a certain minimalism to this brand that reminds us of Yeezy brand. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but we wonder when the Kardashian/Jenner’s will move beyond the shadow of Ye’s signature aesthetic. Drop 004 is broken up into three sub-categories including Sleek Stretch, a collection of body-contour pieces, Mesh Stretch, a collection of lightweight sheer pieces, and Suede Stretch, a collection of stretchy fabrics brushed in a soft suede-like texture. All three of the collections feature similar silhouettes and designs, allowing you a small level of customization based on personal preference. The collection exudes luxury but none of the pieces hit the $100 mark, so we’re loving the cheaper price point here. Shop KHY’s Drop 004 here.

Palace — Spring 2024 Drop 5 Price: Varies London skatewear brand Palace is well into its spring 2024 release schedule with this Friday bringing in the fifth drop in the series. For the latest drop, Palace is putting a special focus on outerwear and layer-ables with a collection of water-repellent jackets, hoodies, and velour sets. The collection also has a handful of graphic t-shirts in various colors, hats, and vests. Highlights include the Cordura Nyco RS Jacket, which drops in three colorways, sports a water-repellent build with embroidered details, and the brand’s Triferg arm branding. If you’re already a fan of Palace you’re going to love the new collection, if you were hoping the brand would change it up a bit, keep hoping. If it ain’t broke right? Shop the fifth Palace Spring 2024 drop on the Palace webstore on March 1st. Haven — Rove Packable Jacket GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPER Price: $491 Looking for a jacket that’ll have you equipped for the final days of winter but still looks fashionable and flattering? Haven’s Rove Packable Jacket is your best bet. The jacket features a polyester build and is equipped with everything you need to keep warm and dry including a durable three-layer GORE-TEX shell, protecting you from wind and water while still being lightweight, with a relaxed fit, dual front zip, multiple hidden pockets for you to lose your phone in, and an ergonomic adjustable hood. But this jacket isn’t called the “packable jacket,” just because it’s lightweight, it’s also, as the name implies, packable. You could fold up the entire jacket into its own pocket, which makes it a staple for pretty much any trip you take ever. I’m not saying we need more clothes that can fold up into their own pockets, but it’s nice to have and we’ll certainly take them when they come if they look this good. Pick up the Rove Packable Jacket GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPED at Haven.

Urban Outfitters — Kimchi Blue Ballet Mini Skirt Price: $29.99 If you’re living in a warmer climate and are already feeling the spring vibes, UO has got you. The Kimchi Blue Ballet Mini Skirt is cute and spring-ready featuring a wrap silhouette, adjustable tie, layered hem, and an a-line silhouette. The skirt is available in three colors including solid lilac and a black and neutral iteration with a graphic print of jewelry and heirlooms. With its bows, lace, and ruffles, this skirt edges gently into the coquette aesthetic. Pick up the Kimchi Blue Ballet Mini Skirt at Urban Outfitters. Out From Under Sweet Dreams Pointelle Baby Tee/Pant Price: $29/$45 Loungewear is just as important as outerwear, so if you’re looking for something to wear around the house that still flatters, the Out From Under Sweet Dreams Pointelle set is for you. Both pieces from the set are constructed from 100% cotton, with rosette detailing with a slim-fit silhouette. The top sports a cropped cut and a scooped neckline, while the bottoms are mid-rise with a kick-flare and Capri length. Be warned though, the set has a semi-sheer quality to it so if you’re going to step out of the house for a second in the set, you might want to throw on a big coat. Pick up the Out From Under Sweet Dreams Pointelle set at Urban Outfitters.

EDITOR’S PICK: Every Other Thursday — Double Snap Hoodie Price: $114 New. Favorite. Hoodie. My god, I’ve been over-wearing this. The scripted logo is delicate and unobtrusive. The double snaps allow you to make it warmer on cold days or loosen it on warmer ones. The stitching, seams, and fabric are all sturdy. Here’s a sorta weird compliment that is actually really important: A lot of heavier hoodies are so thick and stiff that they sort of… make the wearer look thiccc. This hoodie doesn’t have that problem. In fashion talk, it still has a nice drape to it. I love this and I’ll be styling it with jeans or chinos all spring. Pick up the Double Snap Hoodie from Every Other Tuesday here. EDITOR’S PICK: DGK Breeze Puff Jacket Price: $200 I bought this jacket late in the winter. Perhaps because I live in Southern California and we really don’t track the seasons here. Still, I’m telling you to buy it now because 1) you might go skiing, 2) I have no idea how cold it is where you are, and 3) I can’t imagine a jacket this cool coming along very often.

I mean… this thing has a fleece-lined detachable hood! It’s green outside and cream inside! And that almost shimmery finish? It’s because the jacket is actually made of very fine corduroy. It’s puffy without being unwieldy and stylish without screaming “I try too hard.” I know you’re not really in jacket-buying mode right now but I also can’t really imagine loving a jacket quite this much next year. It’s possible but… not likely. And I’m not the only one digging it. I wore it on a recent ski trip and was complimented left and right. Trust me, it wasn’t because of my skill on the mountain. Pick up the Breeze Puff Jacket from DGK here.