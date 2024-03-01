Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet and where to find them. This week is an interesting one, it’s no secret that Nike is the dominating sneaker brand. The ol’ Swoosh snags most of the spots on our list week to week, but brands like New Balance and Saucony aren’t that far behind. It’s also a great week for three-strip fans. While Adidas has some of the best classic silhouettes in all of footwear and great collaborators, it’s rarely been competitive with the big Swoosh lately. This week is different. Snagging nearly half of an admittedly short list, we have Adidas, with its strongest drop week in recent memory. We love to see it — we just wish the other brands had something to show as well. Here are the seven best sneakers dropping this week.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 5 Lucky Green Price: $210 This week the legendary Lucky Green colorway returns! The AJ 5 Lucky Green features a crispy white leather upper with a black shark tooth over a green midsole with embroidered details and a translucent lace lock. It’s one of those Nike drops that feels incredibly lazy yet is somehow undeniable. It’s an easy pickup for fans of classic Jordan colorways. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 5 Lucky Green is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Terra Humara x UNDEFEATED Light Menta Price: $170 Nike and UNDEFEATED are teaming up again for a seasick take on a ‘90s classic. I say “seasick” because this sneaker has a sort of aquatic vibe to it. It’s a bit messy thanks to its shaggy suede upper. Rounding out the design are woven underlays, a textured heel piece, and a speckled midsole with UNDEFEATED branding at the tongue and heel. The Nike Air Terra Humara x UNDEFEATED Light Menta is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Foamposite One Black and Varsity Purple Price: $240 The Air Foamposite One is the polar opposite of the Air Humara UNDEFEATED collab. Where that sneaker was textural and messy, this one is all sleek and futuristic. The sneaker features a molded upper in metallic Varsity Purple over a semi-translucent outsole and black contrast points. It’s futuristic, stealthy, and ultra-sleek. It’s an instant favorite of the month. The Nike Air Foamposite One Black and Varsity Purple is set to drop on February 29th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Jordan 5 Olive Price: $225 Sorry to the Lucky Green but the best Jordan 5 dropping this week is without a doubt the Jordan 5 Olive. The sneaker features a textured upper in Army Olive with a metallic tongue, translucent outsole, and orange-speckled shark tooth at the midsole.

It’s a great combination of colors but our favorite detail is the metallic silver tongue which shimmers under low light. The colors and textures are in perfect harmony here, one of the best colorways to ever hit the Jordan 5. The Nike Air Jordan 5 Olive is set to drop on March 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Adidas Rivalry Low Extra Butter Price: $140 A late ‘80s classic returns! The Rivalry silhouette is back and it’s looking better than ever. The sneaker features a smoothed-out leather upper with a leather lining, lace jewel, rubber outsole, and a ragged three-stripe design with frayed threads. The colorway combines warm beige tones with a white perforated underlay and a red stripe tongue. Anytime Adidas updates an old silhouette, they’re going to knock it out of the park. The Adidas Rivalry Low Extra Butter is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app. Adidas AE 1 Best of Adi Price: $120 Adidas has been rolling out the AE 1 colorways lately and the best of those new colorways is this week’s Cloud White and Core Black take on the Anthony Edwards signature. The sneaker features a textile upper over a BOOST midsole equipped with Lightstrike cushioning.

The AE 1 is designed for speedy court play and this colorway highlights the ultra-sleek design perfectly. I love that such a simple design can look so different when dipped in different colors. It’s no secret that I’m not the biggest fan of Adidas’ more recent silhouettes, but the AE 1 is an exception. The Adidas AE 1 Best of Adi is set to drop on March 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.