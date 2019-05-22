Adidas/YEEZY/PUMA/Uproxx

We know why you’re here. You heard that those new YEEZY Boost 350 V2s that glow in the dark surprise released this morning and now you’re freaking out that you missed out on a pair. Well, chill. We’ve got you. The real drop is still set for this Friday so don’t go dropping $500 on an aftermarket pair of YEEZYs because they aren’t sold out, yet.

We’re really on the fence about these 350 Glows, considering they knocked off the Vapor Street Flyknits and they seem bound to ruin movie theater experiences everywhere. One day, you’ll be sitting down in a movie theater you paid way too much money to get into and you’ll see a pair of YEEZY Boost 350s just wandering around the theater. Thanks a lot, Kanye.

Last week we predicted we’d have a strong release week and it looks like the shoe brands have delivered!

For the first time in SNX history, we’ve got a pair of Dr. Martens on the list, as well as a stitch for stitch re-creation of a rare 90s classic Nike design. Here are the dopest shoes out this week, plus a pair of YEEZYs.

Adidas Oyster Holdings World Travelers Collection

Adidas

The Adidas Samba silhouette is one of the brand’s oldest and best designs and it’s getting a nice overhaul thanks to LA-based fashion label Oyster Holdings. Dubbed the “World Traveller’s Cup” this collection features a full-grain leather Samba, with an extended tongue and an embroidered runner on the heel. Releasing in a primary colors colorway, the set consists of three identical pairs. Honestly, I tried to pick a favorite and I can’t, which is probably Oyster Holdings intention — they want us to want all three.

Well, mission accomplished Adidas and Oyster Holdings! I want them all. You win, I suppose.

The Adidas and Oyster Holdings World Travelers Collection is set to drop on May 31st with a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Adidas online store.

Adidas