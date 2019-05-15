jjjjound/puma/Uproxx

Over the weekend, sneakerheads and casual shoe-lovers everywhere almost broke their phones dealing with yet another crash on Nike SNKRS app while trying to purchase Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1. Which means the company is due for a rant. Yo Nike, you’re worth $28 billion, under no circumstances should you have an app that isn’t able to handle the traffic of a hotly anticipated release. When a person, well, in this case, a company (thanks a lot Citizen’s United) continually makes the same mistake, its a sign that they might be insane. Are you insane Nike? No? Then get it together.

Anyway, weekend Twitter drama aside, this week we have a lot of dope releases on schedule for you. This is the first time in SNX history where each shoe is repping a different brand, and we didn’t even have to struggle to make that happen. It’s an SNX miracle, but don’t get used to it, the big brands have quite the schedule ahead of them for the rest of May.

For now, here are the dopest shoes dropping this week and where to find them.

Adidas Consortium Ultraboost 19

Sneakersnstuff

This week Adidas Consortium is dropping three new region-exclusive takes on UltraBOOST 19 and, in rare form, the US exclusive is the best of the bunch. Featuring an SL-80 inspired design, the US-exclusive Consortium Ultraboost features a striking blue and gold colorway over a lightweight primeknit upper atop a Boost midsole.

In top-tier Consortium fashion, the new Ultraboosts also feature a Jacques Chassaing designed torsion bar for increased stability and support. The colors don’t exactly say “springtime” but these look dope no doubt.

The Adidas Consortium Ultraboost 19 are set to drop on May 20th at Consortium stockists like Sneakersnstuff. The Adidas Consortium Ultraboost 19 is set to retail at $219, move fast though, these are sure to sell out.

