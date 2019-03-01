Check Out The First Five Pages Of IDW Publishing’s ‘GLOW’ Comic Book

Netflix

While you wait to hear about when the next season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning GLOW is coming — easily the best prestige television series about a wrestling promotion from the 80s whose inspiration might’ve been its complete tonal opposite — we’re excited to help you bridge the gap with an exclusive first-look at the first five pages of IDW Publishing’s GLOW comic book. You really haven’t lived until you’ve seen anime Marc Maron.

And how cute is comic book Britney Young?

IDW Publishing

The comic series about the television show about pro wrestling that’s also sometimes a wrestling show, written by Tini Howard and drawn by Hannah Templer with so much wonderful source material, presents the ensemble cast in cartoon form as they try to figure out what they’re going to do on a weekend off. Like a lot of wrestling fans in southern California, they end up headed to Reseda.

Check out our sneak peek below: