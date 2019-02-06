Nike/Atmos

This week was jam-packed with new sneaker releases, from special drops honoring Black History Month and Chinese New Year to the anticipated unveiling of the entire Game of Thrones Adidas line. Still, we managed to sniff out the best of the best and give you a list worthy of printing on your wall. (Yes, our intention with these articles is that you print them out and preserve them forever. Dream big!)

New Balance kept things — for lack of a better word — balanced this week, causing Adidas and Nike to have equal footing among our five favorite drops. But we have to hand it to the Nike Air Max, rarely can a single silhouette snag two spots on the list, and yet here we are with early access tips to the Air Max Light OG colorway and the Virgil Abloh-assisted Air Max 90s.

Here are all the best sneakers dropping this week, enjoy and get to geeking out!

New Balance 997H

New Balance

A modernized take on a 90s classic, the 997H takes the original 997 silhouette and updates it with a new modern sole and an upper that retains the original suede but adds layers of mesh to make it lighter and more of the era. New Balance’s latest will come in women’s and men’s sizes in four colorways which include white and blue, rain cloud and dark mango, castlerock and peony, and magnet black and red. The names are ridiculous, but we gotta say we’re loving that rain cloud and dark mango, convoluted color titles and all.

The New Balance 997H are available now and retail for $90 at New Balance’s online store and select New Balance retailers.

New Balance