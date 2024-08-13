How A Black-Owned Business Is Making Basketball Shoes Better

A lot more goes into being an elite athlete than most people think. The recently concluded Olympic Games should be a reminder of that. That seemingly ordinary 50-year-old Turkish guy? He puts in a lot of work behind the scenes, as do shot-putters, high-jumpers, and yes, breakdancers.

But beyond that, athletes also need a lot of unseen help from their equipment, too. Take basketball, for instance. You might think all they need is a ball and a hoop, but players also need gear that protects their bodies from the wear-and-tear of games being played at a high level for months at a time.

Sometimes, those needs aren’t even noticed by experts in the field; that’s what Move founder and sports executive Nate Jones noticed way back in 2017, when he first got the idea for the company after realizing a massive gap in the market. While looking for insoles to ease the discomfort of playing basketball with plantar fasciitis, Jones’ difficulties in doing so offered an opportunity to not only start a profitable business, but also to help thousands of players avoid similar discomfort.

So, with the help of NBA investors including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, and Jamal Crawford, Jones launched Move in 2020 with the intent of “making orthotics cool” and eventually expanding to a range of products all intended to help athletes be and feel their best — and look good doing it. Nate joined a Zoom call with Uproxx to talk about finding opportunities in adversity, working with NBA investors and clients, and the importance of a month celebrating and supporting Black-owned businesses.

What made you want to get into insoles for basketball players?

Number one, almost everything good in my life has come from my love of basketball. Your readers won’t see this, but I have a cast on from recently fracturing my wrist playing basketball. I work for an agency, but my role is mainly focusing on players’ off the court business. So in the basketball space for insoles, I had to go try to find a solution for plantar fasciitis after I took time off from playing basketball. Obviously, most places you go to, Dr. Scholls is the first thing you see. And Dr. Scholls represents nothing about athletic aspiration, right? It’s all, “You’re old, you’re injured, you’re on your feet all day.” And no young person wants to be affiliated with that.

But then I thought about my client, Damian Lillard, who I’ve worked with his entire career. His first three years, he didn’t miss any time in the league, played all 82, every playoff game. The fourth year was the first time he missed any time. He had plantar fasciitis too, and he struggled to find an insert that he was comfortable with. As basketball players, there are custom orthotics that a lot of NBA players wear, but a lot of them don’t like it because of how bulky they are. So those things together made me think, “Okay, there’s an opportunity here.”

Now, in terms of you’re getting a business off the ground and kind of in honor of Black Business month, you got a lot of your early investment from NBA players, a league that is famously majority Black. Can you talk about the experience of building a brand with support from people who kind of understand your experiences?

Black men definitely want to support other ambitious, smart, like-minded people that are of the same race. They’re interested in supporting that. But I think that the thing that is important for them is making sure that they aren’t made to look silly, right? I’ve had other Black entrepreneurs that have raised money from different athletes recommend me to those athletes because they like me and they like what I was doing. Because I had a reputation in the business and I had paid my dues, it was easier for me to get those investments.