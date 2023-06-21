Damian Lillard is in the news a lot currently. The 32-year-old guard is getting set for his 12th season in the NBA, all of which have been in Portland to this point. This summer, his future feels as much in question as at any point in his career, as the Blazers have reached a fork in the road in terms of picking an organizational path.

Portland enters Thursday’s NBA Draft with the No. 3 overall pick and a chance to land a potential young star. However, developing a young star doesn’t fit with Lillard’s timeline to compete right now, leading to plenty of discussion about moving that pick and some of their younger players for veterans to load up for another run with Dame at the helm. How Thursday goes for Portland will tell us a lot about what path their picking, and if it’s making that pick, some around the league have wondered aloud if it changes Lillard’s continued loyalty to the organization.

For his part, Lillard has continued to say he wants to stay in Portland, but has also made it clear he isn’t interested in a rebuild. Last Thursday, we got a chance to talk with Lillard on behalf of Modelo, and he didn’t want to dive too much into the team-building world in our conversation. That said, he did offer some insight into his takeaway from the Nuggets championship run, given Portland and Denver had a minor rivalry in recent years as they met multiple times in the postseason. We also discussed how he learned to manipulate the game and how he uses a mental edge to tilt the floor in his favor, which allowed him to score a career-high 32.2 points per game this past season, and what he’s focused on this offseason in his own game while waiting to see how everything shakes out around him.

I asked you this a few years ago and I think this is maybe one of my favorite quotes I’ve ever gotten from anybody. I asked you about when you get to that All-NBA caliber how you continue to try to get better. You talked about everybody has a scouting report on you and you’re always trying to take things off that list. What are the things this summer that are on the top of your to do list that you know you’re trying to take off that scouting report for next year?

At this point in my career, I don’t think it’s like a game thing. Like, I think I’ve reached a point in my career where I can manipulate situations well enough to get to where I want to get on the floor or get to whatever shot. Like, I know how to call a game in a way where I can have my way. It’s gonna come down to whether I’m missing or making shots, or a team just might defend me well that night and they just might be there that night. But for the most part, you know, this year I averaged 32 points and you don’t do that just because you make those shots every night. You got to be able to think and manipulate the situations and people to get to the spot on the floor you want to, and to get to what shots you want to, and to get which defender [you want] to throw the defenders off and create spaces and lanes that you want to get certain shots. And I think I reached that point in my career. So it’s not … obviously the scouting report. it’s always gonna be the scouting report; send him this way, make him shoot this shot, he passes better like this, this shot is low percentage shot for him, whatever.

I think the thing for me that I’m focused on the most this summer is conditioning, because I know that I’m at, regardless of what the other team is doing, as long as I’m top level condition, which I’m always in great shape, but I know that I could be in in better shape. I know that I could go up a level or two conditioning-wise and how my body feels and how my body functions. I can go up a level or two in that, and if I do that, it only makes everything else that I do that much harder to deal with and it’ll make me that much better.

Definitely. You mentioned getting to that point where you feel like you can manipulate the game. What are the checkpoints you have to get to along your career to get to that point? And what are the things that you learn as you go along that allow you to, you know, turn defenses in the way that you want them to, and shape how defenders are coming at you, and understand how to read and react, but also how to force them to read and react in the ways you want them to?

I think the number one thing is you got to get experience, like you got to be on the floor. The more you playin’, the more you’re in a game, the more you’re seeing things. You learn, “Oh, okay,” you know, they rotate this guy every time. If I attack, they rotate, this man has to help every time from the weakside corner. The low man is the help every time. And then you see the coverage and how they’re guarding, and then you look at that and then you start to put the players that you want in those positions. So, if it’s a defender, that’s a defender that falls asleep, I might put him on the wing because I know that the guy from the opposite corner is going to pull over if I get around my man and the guy guarding the wing, he’s going to be the defender that I know he falls asleep, so he’s not going to sink to help the guy that’s helping out the corner. And now I’m hitting the shooter and a corner three.