Perhaps the most unexpected story of the 2024 Olympics was Rachael Gunn, who is better known as Raygun. The Australian competed as a breakdancer at the Olympics and her unconventional routine has brought her viral fame. Among Gunn’s new admirers is Adele, who took some time out of a concert to talk about her.

While performing in Munich, Germany on August 10 (as Billboard notes), Adele said (check out the video here), “I have to ask you, because it’s all that me and my friends have been talking about, last night after the show and today. And I’m not saying anything, I think it’s the best thing that’s happened in the Olympics the entire time. Did anyone see the breakdancing lady?”

After some laughter from the audience, Adele continued, “Now I didn’t even know that breakdancing was even an Olympic sport. I think that’s f*cking fantastic.”

She then asked her band members if they had seen Gunn and added, “I can’t work out if it was a joke, but either way, it has made me very, very happy, and me and my friends have been sh*tting ourselves laughing for 24 hours. I just wanted to know if you’ve seen it. If you haven’t seen it, please leave the show and Google it because it is LOLs! It is so f*cking funny. Anyway, it’s my favorite thing that’s happened in Olympics this whole, whole time.”

Gunn, who had some prior experience in competitive breakdancing but scored no points for her Olympics performance, said of her showing: