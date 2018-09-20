The New Yeezys Go Live at 12 A.M. Eastern Time

Adidas

Ever since Kanye West “returned” we’ve been bombarded with Ye’s antics on a weekly basis. As I type this, the highest subjects trending right now are Kanye West, Yeezy, and Nick Cannon. Why Nick Cannon? Well, Kanye West is talking about him, so now the world is too.

Between dropping insane music videos, serving as creative director of the PornHub awards, and preparing to release yet another album, Kanye also somehow finds time to design shoes. Tomorrow marks the release of a new batch of the ultra-popular YEEZY Boost V2 in “Triple White.” Sporting a knit upper and the now-iconic Boost midsole in translucent white, the “Triple White” is by the most elegant iteration of Adidas and West’s most popular silhouette.

The shoes will drop at 12 a.m. eastern time on Friday, September 21st but preorders are now live and work via a lottery system that randomizes access, it’s pretty simple and takes about ten minutes to get through. All sizes are still available so move quickly if you’d like to preorder.

Adidas promises that this is their largest drop of YEEZYs yet but don’t let that allow you to sleep on the time, by the end of the day everyone will know that YEEZYs are coming.