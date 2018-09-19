Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

After taking a year off, Kanye West has been back in force in 2018, working like a maniac on a plethora of projects that included a run of ultra-short, collaborative albums with his GOOD Music starters as well as his own long-awaited return. Clearly, though, that wasn’t enough to satisfy his creative urges, as he’s been announcing even more projects left and right.

After promising upcoming work with controversial Soundcloud prodigies Lil Pump and Tekashi 69, Kanye then announced a return home to his native Chicago, the completion of his promised Good Ass Job album, now bequeathed to his Chi-town heir apparent, Chance the Rapper, and a mysterious project releasing on the night of his next Saturday Night Live appearance, Yandhi.

However, true to cagey Kanye form, he hasn’t detailed just what Yandhi is supposed to be. Is it a song? Is it an album? Why would he release a whole new album just three months after his Ye received a middling response due to the “Kanye fatigue” that overtook the industry after his disastrous month-long press run/Twitter spree that resulted in bizarre claims like “slavery sounds like a choice?”

Assuming that the enigmatic photo of a blank CD-R he posted to Twitter last night is an indication that Yandhi is the official title of his rumored Yeezus 2, all signs point to Yandhi being an album aimed at making up for Kanye’s springtime shenanigans with a project that he’ll perhaps take more seriously than the rushed, slapped-together Ye. Looking at a rough timeline of what he’s been up to since June, it appears that Kanye acknowledged that Ye wasn’t exactly what the people wanted and that he has plenty of damage control to do before following up with an attempt at redemption.