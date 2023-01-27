OVO Sound’s rising rapper Smiley is affectionately known for his charismatic grill. But with a tattoo of high fashion brand Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram textile on his hand, his passion for fashion can’t be ignored. While both Beyoncé and Rihanna have made their marks in the fashion industry due to the success of their brands Ivy Park and Fenty, maybe Smiley would like to take notes in hopes of expanding his business portfolio.

The “Over The Top” rapper sat down with his to give his fashion opinion and financial investment tips for building their sneaker collection. While musicians such as Wale and DJ Khaled have gained notoriety for having rare items in their clothes, the Canadian native wants to let everyone know not every shoe is worth copping.

Of the hundreds of sneakers to discuss, Smiley gave his opinion on Nike’s SB Ben & Jerry’s low-top dunks, Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 collaboration, the Dior and Air Jordan 1 high-top, Golden Goose’s deluxe brand hi-star sneaker and the Nike MAGs from Back To The Future.

Outside of Buy or Bye, catch Smiley and his shoe game in his recent UPROXX Sessions performances of “Grammy” and “In My Zone.”

You can watch Smiley’s Buy or Bye for Uproxx Music above.