Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet and where to buy them. It's the first week of 2023, which means the search for the best sneakers of the year officially begins today! Does that mean any of the sneakers we're shouting out will make that list? We have doubts! No shade to this week's picks, but we have a whole lot of days ahead of us and if last year is anything to go by, the best sneakers tend to drop toward the middle of the year during the summer. But hey, 2023 might surprise us, because although we're light on drops this week what is coming out is pure fire. New releases include collaborations between JJJJound and BAPE, a new Jordan 7, the latest LeBron, a BRED-inspired New Balance drop, and the return of the Smoke Grey Air Force 1. All five releases would be highlights on any other week, so although we're only shouting out five sneakers this time around, it's one hell of a strong five. Let's get into it.

Nike Air Force 1 Color Of The Month We generally ignore Nike’s Color Of The Month series but this smokey AF-1 is impossible not to love. Featuring a Smoke Grey colorway with an all-over suede upper and an iced-out midsole, this sneaker sports a jeweled swoosh, ribbed laces, and vintage Nike Air branding at the heel. It’s got that classic ‘80s vibe which is when the AF-1 looked its best. The sneaker drops with a Nike-branded cleaning brush because this is the sort of look you’re going to want to keep in pristine condition. The Air Force 1 Color Of The Month is set to drop on January 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike LeBron 7 Florida A&M University A reimagining of a 2009 release, the LeBron Florida A&M University colorway returns! The design is built upon a plush pigskin nubuck upper with rattlesnake graphics at the tongue to rep FAMU, a full-length Nike Air unit, and speckled details along the swoosh and translucent midsole. It’s one of the more elegant and simple LeBron designs in recent memory, which is always welcome! The Nike Lebron 7 Florida A&M University is set to drop on January 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 7 Olive MJ loved to golf (it’s why the Jordan 2 went for a country club luxe design), which is why occasionally you’ll see a Jordan draped in the sort of luxurious colorway you’d expect to find on a super expensive club bag like this week’s Olive Jordan 7. Featuring a mix of cherrywood red and olive tones over a premium leather upper, this sneaker oozes luxury. Rounding out the design are stealthy black panels and gold accents outlining the cherrywood. The Nike Air Jordan 7 Olive is set to drop on January 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Bape x JJJJound BAPE STA In what is hands down my favorite drop of the week, JJJJound is teaming up with BAPE for their second BAPE STA collaboration. Featuring a 100% calf leather upper in white with navy leather accents, this collar sports round laces, laser etched branding, and metal aglet in silver.

The sneaker has dual branding with the JJJJound logo at the heel and a woven BAPE label on the tongue and drops in a special navy-colored camouflage BAPE box. The sneaker is also dropping alongside a matching apparel collection in navy blue featuring hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, and mesh caps. The Bape x JJJJound II is set to drop on January 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at the JJJJound and BAPE online stores as well as in-person at BAPE locations.