Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Right now you’re probably freaking out about picking up some last-minute gifts before the holidays are here and we don’t blame you. The holidays are a stressful time for everyone, which is why we’re making your shopping experience as easy as possible by rounding up this week’s strongest sneaker releases. Whether you’re buying for a friend or family member or merely shopping yourself, this week brings a little bit of something for everyone with vintage Jordan colorways and legendary designs making returns, future classics like the latest Sacai drop, and even a new sneaker collaboration from Billie Eilish and Nike. Once you finish browsing our picks of the week, be sure to hit up our sneakerhead and streetwear gift guides for even more great gift ideas. It’s never been an easier time to be a streetwear-obsessed hypebeast.

Air Jordan 9 Fire Red The Jordan 9 is getting a Fire Red drop! Featuring a leather upper, embroidered accents, and that iconic mudguard, the Jordan 9 serves as the perfect bridge between the early Jordans and the more luxurious takes on the silhouette that would emerge post-Jordan 10. Its transitionary status is solidified with this OG colorway that first appeared on the Jordan 3. The Air Jordan 9 Fire Red is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Zoom Cortez x Sacai Iron Grey Chitose Abe is bringing the waffle Sacai look to the Cortez. Featuring a nylon and suede upper equipped with Zoom Air cushioning, the Sacai Cortez features double collars, double Swooshes, and double tongues over a wedge shape midsole with dual branding at the heel.

The Cortez is a near-perfect shoe, only Abe could mix it up enough to make it new without ruining its essence. That’s why she’s a GOAT in the vein of Abloh. The Nike Zoom Cortez x Sacai Iron Grey is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Force 1 Billie Mushroom/Sequoia Billie Eilish’s sneakers just don’t seem to be nearly as popular as you’d assume them to be and that’s a shame because look at these things! The Air Force 1 Billie is dope and sports a Nike Grind outsole and foam scrap sicklier with an upper composed of repurposed AF1 High scraps. It’s stylish, sustainable, and drops in two dope colorways, what more could sneakerheads want? The Nike Air Force 1 Billie Mushroom/Sequoia is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Force 1 Flax A perfect sneaker for fall released a month too late, this Women’s exclusive Air Force 1 Flax is oozing autumnal vibes. Featuring a weathered pigskin suede veg-tanned leather upper, this sneaker combines Flax and Vachetta Tan colorways for an ultra-clean slightly luxurious look on an all-time classic. The Nike Women’s Air Force 1 Flax is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainer Aimé Leon More, the label partly responsible for New Balance’s massive rise in popularity, is tackling yet another iconic but forgotten silhouette from the NB archives. Designed in partnership with mountain climber Lou Whittaker, this hiking boot is getting a luxurious makeover courtesy of Aimé Leon Dore with a full GORE-TEX liner, Vibram rubber outsoles, OG branding, and a nubuck and nylon upper. The Rainer has never looked this good, and Aimé Leon Dore managed to revamp the sneaker without sacrificing any of its functionality. The sneaker arrives in three colorways. The Aimé Leon More x New Balance Rainer is up for raffle for a retail price of $200. Enter the raffle here. Stüssy x NIKE AIR Max Penny 2 This year the Air Max Penny 2 made a comeback and before the year’s end, a final big-name collaboration of the sneaker is dropping. Made in partnership with Stüssy, this Air Max Penny 2 drops in two colorways, all-black and vivid green, and features a Zoom Air midsole and a textile upper with subtle Stüssy logo branding at the midfoot. The Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 is set to drop on December 16th at 10 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair exclusively at Stüssy.

Bodega x New Balance 9060 Citadel with Kangaroo Bodega and New Balance are teaming up for a truly beautiful take on the 9060. Featuring a mesh upper with perforated leather paneling and a hairy suede tongue, this take on the 9060 outfits it with so many different fabrics and feels that it’s practically another silhouette entirely. According to New Balance, the sneaker was designed by the spirit of the renaissance era and referenced in its balance of neutral whites, grey, tans and heavenly blue. I don’t see it, but that hasn’t stopped New Balance from shipping the sneaker in a special renaissance fine art box, so we’ll take it! The Bodega x New Balance 9060 Citadel with Kanagree is set to drop on December 15th at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $179.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Nike SB Dunk Low Sandy One of the rarest skate sneakers of all time (only two pairs made in its original run) is finally getting a full SNKRS release. Featuring a patent leather upper with translucent windows throughout, the Dunk Low Sandy is a recreation of a for-charity sneaker that was released to raise money for Portland-area skateparks. The winning bidder ended up being skate legend Sandy Bodecker, whose legacy is forever enshrined in this dope pair of kicks. The Nike SB Dunk Low Sandy is set to drop on December 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.