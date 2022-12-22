Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The holiday season is about to come to a close so if you still haven’t picked up a pair of kicks for the favorite sneakerhead in your life, you’re in luck — the brands are going big this week in a last-ditch effort to drop some great shoes (and gobble your holiday cash). Now, nothing dropping this week is going to break the internet but Nike and New Balance are dropping some big-name collaborations before the holiday weekend hits with new shoes from Stüssy, Salehe Bembury, A-COLD-WALL, and of course, Jordan Brand. Given the sort of output we’re used to at this time of year, it’s actually pretty surprising how many notable drops are coming our way, I guess you could even say it’s a Christmas miracle! After you scan these shoes make sure you hit up our Ultimate Sneakerhead and Ultimate Streetwear gift guides for some last-minute gifts if your holiday shopping list still has a bunch of names on it that haven’t been crossed off. Let’s dive in!

Nike Air Max 1 Pecan And Yellow Ore Also known as ‘The Ugly Duckling’ this Pecan and Yellow Ore Air Max 1 features a pigskin nubuck upper with an embroidered duck at the heel and a gradient colorway that moves from deep browns at the base to bright yellow at the laces and outsole. It’s hard not to love this Duck-influenced pair of the Air Max 1 whether you’re down with ducks or not. But I mean come on, who doesn’t like ducks? The Nike Air Max 1 Pecan and Yellow Ore is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Penny 2 x Stüssy Black/Vivid Green and Black Last week we shouted out this Air Penny 2 collaboration with Stüssy and this week it gets a wider SNKRS release in two colorways, Black and Vivid Green and Black. Both sneakers feature a hemp canvas upper with visible air cushioning and subtle Stüssy embroidered branding. The Nike Air Penny 2 x Stüssy Black/Vivid Green and Black is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 7 Neutral Indigo and Bright Crimson Given everyone’s focus on the holiday weekend, this bold-colored Jordan 7 is dropping under the radar, which means it’s probably the easiest Jordan to cop all year. Inspired by the colorway worn by MJ during his ’92 season, the Neutral Indigo and Bright Crimson Jordan 7 features a premium leather upper and drops in a full-size run. Get it before anyone notices it’s out there! The Air Jordan 7 Neutral Indigo and Bright Crimson is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x A-COLD-WALL Geo Forma Boot Samuel Ross’ luxury brand A-COLD-WALL is linking up with Converse for Geo Forma Boot drop in two colorways. Featuring stretch bootie construction, this futuristic boot sports a zip-up shroud, a platform outsole, and a minimalist design that looks unlike anything you’d find in the typical winter boot aesthetics. The Colorways include a snowy all-white version and a bolder black and neon green makeup with louder branding. The Converse x A-COLD-WALL Geo Forma Boot is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket sites.

Nike Terra Forma x Off-White Summit White and Psychic Purple/Wheat and Green Strike There isn’t a month that goes by where I don’t think deeply about what modern sneakers and streetwear might’ve looked like had Virgil Abloh never passed away. This week we get a little taste of that with the latest Terra Forma drop, Abloh’s first originally designed silhouette with Nike. The Terra Forma is inspired by late ’80s and early ‘90s Nike hiking silhouettes with a suede overlay, mesh underlay, and wood grain details. The sneaker features a large oversized tongue, a zip shroud, and a design that recalls the Air Jordan 6, which just happened to be Abloh’s favorite silhouette in the Jordan lineage. The sneaker drops in two colorways, Summit White and Psychic Purple, and Wheat and Green Strike. Both turn heads in the way only Abloh could. The Nike Terra Forma x Off-White Summit White and Psychic Purple/ Wheat and Green Strike are out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. Air Jordan 13 Black and University Blue Jordan-heads have one more colorway to celebrate this week in this stealthy Black and University Blue rendition of the Jordan 13. Featuring a tumbled leather upper with mesh underlays and embroidered branding, this sneaker sports a University Blue midsole wrap with that iconic holographic panther eye that makes the Air Jordan 13 special. The Air Jordan 13 Black and University Blue is set to drop on December 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.