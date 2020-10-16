The Wu-Tang Clan Has Opened A Surprise Pop-Up Shop In West Hollywood

Attention Wu-Tang fans! This morning, the Wu-Tang Clan announced on their official social media channels that they’d be setting up in West Hollywood, California with a surprise pop-up shop that runs from today, Thursday, October 15th, until Sunday, October 18th. What will you find at the Wu-Tang pop-up? We have no clue at this point, but we’re expecting all sorts of limited-edition apparel drops, maybe a vinyl pressing or two, and, if we’re lucky, the black and yellow Wu-Tang Nike Air Force 1s.

WuTang pop-up shop opens today in West Hollywood from 11am to 7pm at 7667 Melrose Ave.#wutang pic.twitter.com/FGXoHTs0wo — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) October 15, 2020

Right now details on what is going down at the pop-up are scarce, few if any social media posts linked to the event exist right now, all we really know is that the shop has the operating hours of 11 am to 7 pm and we can assume you’ll need a mask to enter, per county regulations. The Wu-Tang Clan twitter account has been steadily posting images of Wu-Tang apparel so we’re assuming this is a mostly apparel-focused drop.

Where in the WUrld are you?#wutang pic.twitter.com/stydx7qajj — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) October 8, 2020

The Wu-Tang pop-up shop is located at 7667 Melrose Ave a few blocks from Pink’s Hot dogs and a whole host of other dope shops and restaurants, so you can make a whole socially-distanced day out of it. Be aware — lines have been reported around the block.