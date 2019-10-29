Diving Deep Into Secrets Of Creativity With The RZA

If you’re gonna interview Robert Diggs, aka The RZA, you’d better come correct with your Wikipedia game. The man — holder of more than a dozen nicknames and widely known as the architect of the Wu-Tang Clan — is so blazingly smart and so widely cultured in music, film, TV, comics, and books that you’ll find yourself Googling every answer he gives. One minute he’s talking about smoking blunts while composing “Method Man” with no electricity in his apartment, one minute he’s talking about Dog Day Afternoon, and the next he’s joking about the creative methodology of Archie Bunker and George Jefferson from All in the Family.

It’s a wild ride but a hell of a fun one, from one of the most experimental minds of our era. A man who made literally every Wu-Tang beat from the band’s foundation in ’92 to Wu-Tang Forever in ’97. Imagine that: All the solo projects, the group work, the soundtrack spots… he was behind the boards. Even when he started bringing collaborators into the mix, The RZA was everywhere. He had his fingerprints on every album, the look and design of Wu-Wear, the videos, and his own solo projects. Later, he started making more instrument-driven music, scoring films (Kill Bill, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai), acting, writing, directing movies…

I could go on. It would be easy. The RZA has impacted literally every creative wave of hip-hop today and, in doing so, has never gone back to the same well twice. His career has been defined by expansion and growth. Constant evolution.

Right now, The RZA is the driving force behind Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu, while also touring with his resurgent and reconnected band, making media appearances, and — most recently — announcing a creative retreat to be held in Staten Island, New York. The overnight experience is called Camp Tazo, and though it’s put on by Tazo tea and you can bet there was some serious money changing hands to get a star of this caliber, it also passes the sniff test as something that fits with The RZA’s persona and approach to life. Creatives looking for a breakthrough are invited to apply for a chance to sit with the master for the weekend, sip tea, and listen to his Zen-infused wisdom. Who wouldn’t want that?

With the Camp Tazo announcement and application period going live yesterday, Wu-Tang: An American Saga getting buzz and solid reviews, and the Wu-Tang 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Tour finishing this week, I spoke with the man of 1,000 aliases about his favorite tracks, the lasting impact of his work, and his methods for creativity.

***

The RZA! Prince Rakeem! Bobby Digital! The Abbott!

What if I had a response for every alias as you said them? That’d be funny, right?

Well look, I can keep going. I can go deep in the archives. I could go Ruler Zig-Zag-Zig Allah. You know, I can —

Leg-Arm-Leg-Leg-Arm-Head. Look, I got a response for you.

[I later realized I wasn’t the first to run through all of the RZA’s nicknames in person with him (though Conan needed notes). See below.]

All right, Bobby Steels, in the place. Thank you so much for your time and energy today.

For me, as a creative person, you’ve had a huge impact as a creative voice. So tell me, the idea of you leading a creative retreat, I guess, in many ways, it feels natural. You have your fingers in everything. You’re the architect of the Wu. Was it something when they came to you, were you just like, “all right, this works”?