This week sees SNX dominated by Nike and Adidas, but the big brands haven’t kicked out everyone. ASICS is holding strong with a Ronnie Fieg designed Gel-Kayano 5, and we have a sneaking suspicion that a few other brands may be making their SNX debut in the coming weeks — partly because we know what’s coming out in next and it’s dope. So far, the summer season has proven to have an abundance of great drops, so shop smart.

Here are the best shoes worth your money out this week, featuring the long-anticipated return of Nike’s Air Skylon II silhouette. Let’s jump in!

ASICS Ronnie Fieg Oasis

ASICS has teamed up with Ronnie Fieg of Kith for a full apparel collection dubbed Oasis. The highlight of the apparel collection is Fieg’s take on ASICS’s Gel-Kayano 5 silhouette and is composed of mesh, suede, and leather panels and releases in a summer-ready colorway that is clearly meant to —according to press images — get stuck halfway into the sand while you chill nearby on the beach.

Featuring swirling grey, orange, mint, and red colors, the Oasis Gel-Kayano pairs perfectly with the similarly colored apparel series — which is rounded out by t-shirts, shorts, and bucket hats featuring the simple Kith branding.

The ASICS Ronnie Fieg designed Gel-Kayano 5 “Oasis” is set to drop on July 19th at Kith shops and the Kith online store for an unannounced price.