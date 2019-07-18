SNX: The Best Shoes Out This Week, Featuring The Return Of The Air Skylon II

07.18.19 42 mins ago

Nike

This week sees SNX dominated by Nike and Adidas, but the big brands haven’t kicked out everyone. ASICS is holding strong with a Ronnie Fieg designed Gel-Kayano 5, and we have a sneaking suspicion that a few other brands may be making their SNX debut in the coming weeks — partly because we know what’s coming out in next and it’s dope. So far, the summer season has proven to have an abundance of great drops, so shop smart.

Here are the best shoes worth your money out this week, featuring the long-anticipated return of Nike’s Air Skylon II silhouette. Let’s jump in!

ASICS Ronnie Fieg Oasis

View this post on Instagram

7.19.19

A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on

ASICS has teamed up with Ronnie Fieg of Kith for a full apparel collection dubbed Oasis. The highlight of the apparel collection is Fieg’s take on ASICS’s Gel-Kayano 5 silhouette and is composed of mesh, suede, and leather panels and releases in a summer-ready colorway that is clearly meant to —according to press images — get stuck halfway into the sand while you chill nearby on the beach.

Featuring swirling grey, orange, mint, and red colors, the Oasis Gel-Kayano pairs perfectly with the similarly colored apparel series — which is rounded out by t-shirts, shorts, and bucket hats featuring the simple Kith branding.

The ASICS Ronnie Fieg designed Gel-Kayano 5 “Oasis” is set to drop on July 19th at Kith shops and the Kith online store for an unannounced price.

Ronnie Fieg

View this post on Instagram

The Oasis Kayano V

A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNX: Sneaker Column#Nike
TAGSFashionJORDANNIKESNX: Sneaker Columnstreet wear

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP