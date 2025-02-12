Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is going to be a hard one for terminally online sneakerheads. The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is heading to San Francisco this weekend, so many of the shoes releasing this week are dropping exclusively at partner stores in San Francisco and the larger Bay Area. That’s great news for NorCal sneakerheads and bad news for pretty much everybody else (unless you’re heading to All-Star Weekend).
If you buy the majority of your sneakers through apps and online, it might be a little harder to locate certain pairs, but given how robust the aftermarket is, scoring some of these sneakers isn’t going to be impossible. You just might have to wait a few days. While the majority of sneaker drops this week will be dropping in exclusive stores, that’s not the case for every dope sneaker releasing this week. In fact, the best pairs will still be readily available on the apps.
It might look like we have a short drop list this week, but one of these entries covers nine different sneakers that are all part of the same collection, so while it might look small, this week’s SNX is actually super-sized. Let’s dive in!
Nike Kobe 6 Protro Sail
Price: $190
2024 marked the return of the Kobe Protro, and it looks like the Protro love is going to continue into 2025, as this is already the third noteworthy new Protro to hit the SNKRS app. The Kobe 6 Protro Sail features a textured star pattern across the upper, a low-profile design, upgraded traction, and a Sail colorway with a contrasting black swoosh.
So far, we’d say that the 2025 Kobe drops are dunking on the 2024 designs. Sure, there is a lot of time left in the year, but so far we are three for three and that’s a great sign!
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Sail is set to drop on February 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Metallic Silver and Signal Blue
Price: $160
The late ‘90s runner icon, the Spiridon, has returned and it’s looking better than ever! This sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper and is outfitted with reflective piping for better nighttime visibility. As if a shiney metallic silver and bright blue sneaker needed to be more visible. Whatever, it looks great, so we aren’t here to complain. Reflective details are always appreciated!
The Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Metallic Silver and Signal Blue is set to drop on February 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Basketball Black Label Collection
Price: $140-$550
Nike’s centerpiece drop this week is this 9 sneaker collection, released to celebrate the NBA All-Star Weekend. Dubbed the “Black Label Collection,” this sneaker features all-black colorways of Nike’s current roster of signature sneakers. Included in the set are signature sneakers from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, Ja Morant (with a double drop), and Victor Wembanyama.
If you like stealthy sneakers and love the current roster of signatures out of Nike (shout out Book 1!), then it’s safe to say you’re going to love this set. Unfortunately, these drops are highly limited (the quantity of each coincides with the player’s birth year) and will only be available at physical locations in the San Francisco area.
The Nike Basketball Black Label Collection is set to drop on February 14th. Pick up a pair from the set at Future Game, Nike San Francisco, and Foot Locker’s NBA All-Star experience.
Bricks & Wood x New Balance “A Different Bounce Collection” (Fresh Foam BB v3/1000)
Price: Fresh Foam $160 / 1000 $140
Released to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend, Bricks & Wood and New Balance have teamed up for a special black and yellow take on the Fresh Foam BBv3 and 1000 silhouettes. The “A Different Bounce Collection” takes two of New Balance’s best basketball silhouettes and outfits them in premium construction with dual branding, and a soon-to-be iconic colorway.
New Balance has been quiet this year, so it’s great to see the brand finally releasing something noteworthy.
The Bricks & Wood x New Balance Fresh Foam BB v3 and New Balance 1000 are set to drop on February 14th and 15th exclusively at the Bricks & Wood and New Balance pop-up in San Francisco. Try your luck on the aftermarket after release day.
Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Champagne Metallic
Price: $110
To join in on the NBA All-Star Weekend hype, Adidas is dropping a new colorway of its best modern signature basketball sneaker. The Anthony Edwards 1 Champagne Metallic features a textile and synthetic upper with a hybrid BOOST and Lightstrike midsole for quick energy return and a lightweight feel that’ll keep your court game at peak performance.
We love the shiny panels of the Champagne Metallic colorway. The AE 1 has always been a futuristic-looking sneaker, but this colorway helps to further emphasize those forward-thinking design details.
The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Champagne Metallic is set to drop on February 14th at 12:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Black Toe
Price: $180
This week’s Jordan 1 Black Toe is undoubtedly the most hyped sneaker drop of the weak. But it’s a polarizing one. Because this sneaker takes a legendary colorway, the Black Toe, and alters it just a bit. Instead of the usual Wings logo at the collar, this sneaker features “Air Jordan” branding, a reference to the prototype pair MJ rocked during his initial AJ-1 photoshoot. For hardcore Jordan fans, that’s a fun Easter egg. For those who just want a chance to own the Black Toe, it’s downright blasphemous.
We think it’s a cool look though, and make it so that this release isn’t just another simple refresh. To round out the design, “My Very Best,” in MJ’s handwriting is hidden on the left shoe collar, visible only by UV light, and the tissue paper this pair is wrapped in features unfinished sketches by the sneaker’s designer, Peter Moore. It’s a celebration piece for fans of the most hardcore fans of the Jordan 1.
The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Black Toe is set to drop on February 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
