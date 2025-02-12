Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is going to be a hard one for terminally online sneakerheads. The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is heading to San Francisco this weekend, so many of the shoes releasing this week are dropping exclusively at partner stores in San Francisco and the larger Bay Area. That’s great news for NorCal sneakerheads and bad news for pretty much everybody else (unless you’re heading to All-Star Weekend).

If you buy the majority of your sneakers through apps and online, it might be a little harder to locate certain pairs, but given how robust the aftermarket is, scoring some of these sneakers isn’t going to be impossible. You just might have to wait a few days. While the majority of sneaker drops this week will be dropping in exclusive stores, that’s not the case for every dope sneaker releasing this week. In fact, the best pairs will still be readily available on the apps.

It might look like we have a short drop list this week, but one of these entries covers nine different sneakers that are all part of the same collection, so while it might look small, this week’s SNX is actually super-sized. Let’s dive in!

Nike Kobe 6 Protro Sail

Price: $190

2024 marked the return of the Kobe Protro, and it looks like the Protro love is going to continue into 2025, as this is already the third noteworthy new Protro to hit the SNKRS app. The Kobe 6 Protro Sail features a textured star pattern across the upper, a low-profile design, upgraded traction, and a Sail colorway with a contrasting black swoosh.

So far, we’d say that the 2025 Kobe drops are dunking on the 2024 designs. Sure, there is a lot of time left in the year, but so far we are three for three and that’s a great sign!

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Sail is set to drop on February 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Metallic Silver and Signal Blue

Price: $160

The late ‘90s runner icon, the Spiridon, has returned and it’s looking better than ever! This sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper and is outfitted with reflective piping for better nighttime visibility. As if a shiney metallic silver and bright blue sneaker needed to be more visible. Whatever, it looks great, so we aren’t here to complain. Reflective details are always appreciated!