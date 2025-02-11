What Musical Artists Are Performing During NBA All-Star Weekend 2025?

NBA All-Star Weekend is a celebration of the league’s best and brightest, but it’s grown into much more of a cultural event that goes beyond the hardwood. This year’s edition in San Francisco will be no different, as there will be a number of musical performances at the NBA’s events throughout the weekend. This year, on top of the annual performances during the All-Star events at Chase Center, the NBA is putting on a three-day concert series at Pier 48 (tickets available here). Here, you can find all of the musical acts performing at NBA All-Star Weekend each day and where you can see them — there are also going to be dozens of brand activations, parties, and concerts throughout the weekend, like Chance the Rapper headlining TNT’s American Express Road Show.

FRIDAY, FEB. 14 Zedd, Flo Rida, and NAV at Pier 48 The NBA’s concert series will kick off with sets by NAV and Flo Rida, with Zedd giving the headliner performance at Pier 48 on Friday night.

LaRussell at Rising Stars The Bay Area rapper will perform an original song during introductions for the Rising Stars Game on Friday night at Chase Center (6 p.m. PT). SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Noah Kahan and Gary Clark Jr. at Pier 48 The second night of the NBA’s concert series will feature Gary Clark Jr. and Noah Kahan headlining at Pier 48. H.E.R. H.E.R. will join Andre Iguodala on stage to welcome fans to All-Star Saturday Night (5 p.m. PT).

GELO (aka LiAngelo Ball GELO will perform his hit “Tweaker” for the first time live on television prior to the Three-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday Night in the Chase Center (5 p.m. PT). PJ Morton and Goapele Morton will perform the national anthem and also will join Goapele for “Lift Every Voice And Sing” prior to the HBCU Classic at Oakland Arena (2 p.m. PT).

SUNDAY, FEB. 17 The Chainsmokers and 2 Chainz The final night of the NBA concert series at Pier 48 will feature a set by 2 Chainz prior to the final headliner of the weekend, The Chainsmokers.